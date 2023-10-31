WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users to 31 Participants

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, has announced a significant update for its iPhone users.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp increased the limit of participants in group calls from 15 to 31. This enhancement simplifies iPhone calling, making it easier to connect with numerous individuals simultaneously.

How to Start a Group Call with More Than 15 Participants

To take advantage of this new feature, iPhone users need to make sure they are running the latest version of WhatsApp. Once updated, they can initiate a group call with up to 31 participants by following these steps:

1. Update WhatsApp: Ensure you have the most recent version of WhatsApp installed on your iPhone.

2. Click on the “Call” button located at the top right corner of the group chat to initiate a call.

3. Select Contacts: Choose the contacts you want to add to the call from your group chat. You can select up to 31 participants.

4. Start the Call: Once you’ve added all the desired participants, tap the “Start” button to commence the group call.

Enhancements to the Calls Tab

WhatsApp increased the number of participants and made some minor changes to the calls section in the app. This screen no longer displays links to the call, notably providing a cleaner and more straightforward interface. The floating button for starting calls now has a plus icon, making it more straightforward to initiate new calls.

A Progressive Rollout

All iPhone users who have updated their WhatsApp app can now access the latest feature. However, as with many app enhancements, we often implement features in stages. If you have yet to see this feature on your WhatsApp, WhatsApp may introduce it to your account in the upcoming weeks.

Meta’s AI Services for WhatsApp

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, plans to introduce new AI services on the platform. While we are still in the process of these services, we expect to roll them out to users in the coming months.

An upcoming AI feature is “AI stickers.” This feature will enable users to create custom stickers by using their text prompts. For instance, users can type a phrase like “I’m thrilled!” and the AI will generate a sticker that aligns with that sentiment.

A thrilling new feature is “AI conversations.” This service allows users to engage in conversations with AI characters. These characters can serve various purposes, from providing information to settling debates or simply having fun conversations.

The third AI service on the horizon is “photorealistic image generation.” With this feature, users can generate images based on text prompts. For instance, typing “a cat sitting on a beach” will prompt the AI to create an image that matches that description.

Meta’s Commitment to AI in WhatsApp

Meta has underscored that these AI features are merely the start of its blueprint for AI integration within WhatsApp. The company wants to use AI to improve WhatsApp and make it better for users. WhatsApp users can expect better messaging in the future with these exciting new developments on the way.