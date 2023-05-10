Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Travel

A Comprehensive Guide to Travel Centers of America: Locations, Rewards, Tips, and More

Avatar photo

Published

travel centers of america
The TA sign is seen at a truck service location along the Interstate 5 on the TravelCenters of America's full-service travel centers chain in Corning, California. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Welcome to a comprehensive guide to Travel Centers of America, the ultimate destination for road trippers in the United States! If you’re planning a long drive and need to rest, refuel, or take a break, then you’re in the right place. 

In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about Travel Centers of America, including its history, amenities, locations, rewards programs, and travel tips.

History of Travel Centers of America

First things first, let’s dive into the history of Travel Centers of America. Founded in 1972, Travel Centers of America (TA) started as a small truck stop in Ohio. Today, it has grown to become one of the largest full-service travel center networks in the United States. TA offers a range of amenities and services to travelers, including fueling stations, restaurants, convenience stores, showers, and more.

Amenities and Services

One of the best things about Travel Centers of America is the range of amenities and services they offer. From fueling stations to restaurants, convenience stores to restrooms, TA has got you covered. But what sets them apart from other travel centers is the quality of their amenities and services. 

For instance, many TA locations offer high-speed internet, laundry facilities, and even fitness centers. Whether you’re a truck driver or a road tripper, there’s something for everyone at Travel Centers of America.

Locations

Another advantage of Travel Centers of America is its extensive network of locations throughout the United States. With over 250 locations in 43 states, TA is accessible to almost every traveler. From major cities to rural areas, TA locations are strategically located along major highways and interstates. 

Plus, many locations offer ample parking for RVs, buses, and other large vehicles. If you’re planning a long road trip, TA is a convenient and reliable option for rest stops and refueling.

Rewards Programs

As if their amenities and locations weren’t enough, Travel Centers of America also offers a range of rewards programs to customers. For example, the UltraONE Rewards Program offers members discounts on fuel, food, and merchandise. Members also earn points for every dollar spent at TA locations, which can be redeemed for free items or services. 

Plus, the program offers a range of perks, including a birthday reward and exclusive promotions. If you’re a frequent traveler, joining a rewards program at TA can save you money and make your trip more enjoyable.

Tips for Travelling at Travel Centers of America

Now that you know all about Travel Centers of America, here are some tips to make the most of your experience. First and foremost, plan ahead. Check TA’s website for locations along your route and plan your rest stops accordingly. If you’re traveling with kids or pets, look for locations with play areas or pet parks. 

Additionally, take advantage of TA’s amenities, such as free showers or laundry facilities. And don’t forget to sign up for rewards programs to save money and earn perks. Finally, stay safe while traveling. Keep your valuables secure and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travel Centers of America is a reliable and convenient option for road trippers in the United States. With its extensive network of locations, high-quality amenities and services, and rewards programs, TA offers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable trip. So, the next time you’re planning a long drive, make sure to include Travel Centers of America in your itinerary. Happy travels!

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Graduates hold their caps and diplomas in the sky. Graduates hold their caps and diplomas in the sky.

College

Inside the Minds of College Graduates Entering the ‘Real World’: Reflections and Advice from the Class of 2023

Another year, another graduating class. What does the class of 2023 have to say about it?

1 day ago
London coffee shop with people inside London coffee shop with people inside

Travel

Why Cafe Hopping is the Best Way to Explore a New City

How to explore your hometown or next travel destination in an authentic way? Hop between character-filled cafes.

2 days ago
you are awesome meme you are awesome meme

Social Media

Boost Your Mood with These Encouraging ‘You Are Awesome’ Memes

Hey there, friend! Feeling down and in need of a pick-me-up? Well, look no further than the humble You Are Awesome meme.  That’s right,...

2 days ago
cast of the lost city cast of the lost city

TV & Film

Meet the Cast of ‘The Lost City’: A Stellar Lineup for an Action-Packed Film

Hey guys, have you heard about the latest action-packed film to hit the screens?  The Lost City is the newest addition to the thriller...

2 days ago
business magnate business magnate

Business

The Top Habits and Traits of Successful Business Magnates

Are you dreaming of becoming a business magnate one day? Do you want to know what sets successful business magnates apart from the rest? ...

2 days ago
female leather jacket outfit ideas female leather jacket outfit ideas

Fashion

Get Ready to Slay: Top 10 Outfit Ideas for Women’s Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are a timeless fashion staple that have been around for decades, and they are still as popular as ever.  Women’s leather jackets...

2 days ago

Gaming

3 Survival Games Like ‘The Forest’ You Need to Play Today

Hey there gamers, are you looking for some more games like The Forest to play? Look no further!  In this article, we’ll explore some...

2 days ago
list of classic arcade games list of classic arcade games

Gaming

The Ultimate List of the Classic Arcade Games You Can’t Forget

Ah, the good old days of arcade gaming. Those times when gamers eagerly lined up in front of glowing arcade machines to see who...

2 days ago

Gaming

10 Best Racing Games of All Time for Thrill-Seekers

Are you a gaming enthusiast who loves the thrill of speed and competition? Then racing games might be your perfect fit.  Racing games have...

2 days ago
benefits of hiit workouts benefits of hiit workouts

Fitness

9 Benefits of HIIT Workouts You Need to Know

Not only are HIIT workouts fun and challenging, but they also come with a ton of amazing benefits. 

2 days ago

Fitness

Building Muscle Without Weights: The Only Guide You’ll Ever Need

Building muscle is a goal for many people who want to improve their physical fitness and appearance. While weightlifting is often the go-to method...

2 days ago

Fitness

Partner Up: The Best Easy Yoga Poses for Two People

Discover the benefits of partner yoga with these fun and challenging yoga poses for two people. Strengthen your practice.

3 days ago