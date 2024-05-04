Throwing The Perfect Grad Party: How Will You Celebrate?

Graduation for college students is right around the corner. It is a time to celebrate this substantial accomplishment, and all the hard work towards a degree is worth celebrating. Planning and figuring out what to do to celebrate can become overwhelming. Here are some ideas and ways that you can celebrate this triumph.

Of course, there are many things to do after graduating, such as getting a job, traveling, getting your place, and overall getting everything in order and together. Getting things together after college is a hassle, but having a little celebration to commemorate will not hurt anyone. It is a time to hang out with loved ones and celebrate your victories throughout the time spent in college and getting a degree.

House Party

Credit: Shutterstock/View Apart

House parties are a great way to celebrate any big occasion. Having a get-together with family and friends to celebrate graduation is always fun. There are different ways to celebrate at your own home. Such as, but not limited to:

DJ/live music

Pool party

Bouncy Castle(s)

There are, of course, different ways to plan a memorable house graduation party. Such as if the house party is going to be inside or outside. What about the theme of the party? There could be different themes such as,

Masquerade Ball

Hollywood

Nature

Hawaii

Disco

Science

Having a party at your house is completely up to you, from the type of food, where it is located (inside or out), and what type of theme the celebration is.

Be A Foodie

Credit: Shutterstock/siamionau pavel

Food is an important part of any celebration. There are many different kinds of food to choose from and many different ways to get that food. You can have different kinds of food, and nothing is off limits, such as:

BBQ

Korean

Italian

Chinese

Fruits & Veggies

Soda/Water/etc.

Indian

Colombian

There are also different ways to have that food. You can order it from a restaurant, have a private chef, and even make it yourself. There are many different ways to get food, even with the choices of food available. Always go with your favorite, there are no wrong answers when it comes to food.

Even when it is time to present the food, is it going to take up tables? Is it going to be set up inside or out? Will there be a drink section? There are also desserts that you can have, such as:

Ice Cream

Cake

Pie

Cookies

Chocolate Pizza

Brownies

Coffee/Tea

Will these desserts be served with the food itself or after?

Decorations

Credit: Shutterstock/Faizan Sheikhain

Decorations for a graduation party make it come alive. Having the space where the party is taking place would make it more memorable. As well as having the logo or colors of the school that you, the student, have graduated from, would make it more tied to graduating in the party.

Certain decorations can be added to the space that would make it more lively, such as:

Balloons

Signs

Confetti

Napkins, cups and plates with the school logo on it

Even having decorations that have the year of graduation, as well as the cap and gown, would make it feel more like a graduation celebration party.

Go On A Vacation

Credit: Shutterstock/mcroff88

Going on a vacation can be a nice celebration and getaway right after a big accomplishment. It might not be a traditional party, but it is a way to treat yourself after all the hard work towards a degree. There are many different places that you can go and experience. It can be in a different or same state, different country, or even different continent.

You can travel anywhere, including:

Hawaii

Alaska

National Parks

Theme Parks

Boardwalks

Grand Canyon, Arizona

Different cities around the world

There are even different activities that you can go and do with friends and family, such as:

Camping

Backpacking

Picnic

Seeing a movie

Grad Trivia

Dance

Mad Libs

Karaoke

Combining a travel spot with the activities is such a great way to celebrate.

Gifts

Credit: Shutterstock/Derek Hatfield

Once a student graduates from school, giving them some gifts will always be appropriate. Even if you do not know what to give them, money or gift cards will always be appreciated.

Having congratulations gifts to a new graduate will always put a smile on their face. Money or a gift card to their favorite store, restaurant, or streaming service is always a good gift.

If you do not want to give money, there are plenty of presents that a fresh out of college graduate would love like:

Diploma Frame with Tassel Holder

Hyper Tough Household Tool Set

Bluetooth Speaker

Apple TV 4K

Jewelry

Suitcase

Clothes

Books

Bags

Any gifts, or even just a hug and congratulations can go a long way in celebrating. The gift itself can be cheap, but the thought behind it should be seen.

Gifts, food, and decorations are only a part of this occasion. The celebration is such a big deal because it allows you to wash away the years of hard work, energy and the fear that you need to do something or something is missing. It is a time to celebrate with the people who were on this journey with you and get to look forward to the future ahead. Whether that means going to work, going back to school, or traveling.

No matter how you decide to celebrate this occasion, take a second and pat yourself on the back. You graduated with a degree that took a lot of energy, time, and dedication to achieve.