Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Social Media

8 TikTok Videos To Revolutionize Your Spring Cleaning

It’s that time of year again! Here are some of TikTok’s best tips and tricks for conquering spring cleaning.
Avatar photo

Published

Collage of Spring Cleaning items.
Credit: Shutterstock/Lana Sham

Spring cleaning is an age-old phenomenon. It has stayed relevant over time partially because of traditions and partially because of the psychological and physical benefits that can come from it. With the rise of knowledge banks like TikTok, spring cleaning has taken on new forms, like short, detailed videos of individuals cleaning every inch of their spaces and sharing the results. Ultimately, #SpringCleaning on TikTok has produced some valuable tips and tricks for creating and maintaining a clean space that welcomes Spring’s new beginnings.

What is the “spring cleaning” phenomenon?

Josh Clark’s article for HowStuffWorks claims that spring cleaning has different meanings for different cultures. It is shared among them through what could be called a “biological imperative” to welcome in the season’s newness through cleaning. Clark discusses that the transition from the dreariness of winter into the vibrance of spring is a potential motivator for engagement with this phenomenon.

Emily Wiliams’s article for Dignity Health also explains the many benefits of spring cleaning.

Williams’s article underscores that spring cleaning is good for uplifting mood, enhancing physical and mental health, and boosting productivity. Also, decluttering during spring cleaning not only clears the physical space around you but also helps declutter the mental space, relieving you of accumulated stress and worry.

Vibrant colored string of gloves and cloths used for cleaning.
Credit: Shutterstock/Rimma Bondarenko

While some tried-and-true ways and products exist, the cleaning process is subjective based on each individual and what works best for them and their space. So, the individuality of the process is part of its appeal. The sense of accomplishment that comes from even the most minor cleaning tasks reinforces the newness and hope of Spring.

TikTok’s best #SpringCleaning videos

With advances in technology comes the enhancement of traditions. Though spring cleaning has been around for a long time, platforms such as TikTok have reimagined how audiences present and participate in the trend. These videos show that there are several ways to participate. They are inviting to both those who might be hesitant about starting the process and those who are familiar with it and looking for new ideas to incorporate.

The videos below show several users’ spaces turned squeaky clean, and they can offer some inspiration for your own as well!

1. @neat.caroline offers a comprehensive guide to how they go about their spring cleaning.

@neat.caroline

Your ultimate spring cleaning checklist ✅🌷#fyp #springcleaning #spring #cleantok #cleaningtips #cleaningtiktok

♬ Ibiza – Jarico
@neat.caroline

Back with more #springcleaning tips! Let’s clean your entire home! #fyp #cleantok #cleaningtips #spring #hometips

♬ original sound – Neat Caroline

Making a list or mapping out what needs to be cleaned is a great way to motivate yourself to start and stay on track during the process. When making a list, consider the places you might have overlooked on the last cleaning day that need some attention and go from there.

2. @jack.designs includes a list of specific product recommendations they like to use for cleaning.

@jack.designs

My top 10 cleaning must-haves for 2024!! ✨ I took a look back at my most used and go to items from 2023, plus some I’m just obsessed with: 1. Muji Carpet Cleaner & Telescopic Pole 2. Karcher Window Vac 3. Invisible Windows Crystal Clean Glass Cleaner 4. Stardrops White Vinegar Spray 5. Dawn Ultra Platinum Power Wash 6. Vileda 2-in-1 Mop 7. Cif Cream Cleaner 8. SonicScrubber Brush 9. Philips Fabric Shaver 10. Dyson Purifier Humidify+ Cool Autoreact P.S – @dyson items featured have very kindly been gifted to me as I’m a brand ambassador 🥰 #cleanwithme #cleaningmotivation #springclean #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #asmr

♬ original sound – Jack Callaghan

These recommendations are meant to serve as a guide to potential things to incorporate into your spring cleaning. There are several ways to go about it, which is part of the fun!

3. Don’t forget to mop the walls! @livecomposed’s viral video even reached the product’s company, who offered some insider tips.

@livecomposed

Oops 😂 #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #cleaning #springcleaning #cleaningproducts #cleaninghacks

♬ Lottery – K CAMP

Spring cleaning is a time to learn new cleaning methods you might have never considered. Wall-mopping might not be for everyone, but it is a fun way to tackle cleaning. If you find it intriguing, here are the products used in this video.

4. As @trellthetrainer shows, closet cleanouts are one of spring cleaning’s staple areas.

@trellthetrainer

Reorganized My Clothing Closet. I gave away 3 bags of clothes and still have a few at the cleaners! #springcleaning #closetreorganizing #organizingtok

♬ Throw It Away – Summer Walker

This video shows how to revamp your closet space by donating old clothing and reorganizing what you decide to keep. Donating clothes is a great way to free up space and give back. Storage solutions, such as drawer divider organizers and space-saving hangers like this video features, are also a great way to tidy up what you hold onto.

5. @cleanthatup’s tile floor cleaning hack uses everyday items that make a big difference.

@cleanthatup

One of my favorite DIY grout cleaning mixes #howto #cleaning #groutcleaning #cleanthatup #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #springcleaning

♬ playboi slowed banakula x LLusion – LLusion

Another way the cleaning process can be personalized is by what products you use. Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase certain cleaning products for specific tasks, but as this video shows, household items can also be pretty helpful.

6. @theaestheticsideofhomes’s bathroom counter reorganization is a fun way to engage with spring cleaning.

@theaestheticsideofhomes

Day 15✨ #organizedhome #bathroomorganization #homeorganization #organizingtiktok #springcleaning #organizationasmr #asmr @amazon

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

The bathroom counter is a space that is easy to clutter but also to clean. Some quick and easy reorganization, such as a countertop rotating shelf and small item storage containers like those featured in this video, can make a huge difference!

7. @alihparker’s two-part series shows the importance of pacing yourself while cleaning.

@alihparker

Spring cleaning time!!! Started in the kitchen today 🥰 #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #cleanwithme #cleaning #springcleaning #poobearmusic @Poo Bear

♬ Favorite Human – Poo Bear
@alihparker

Finishing up my Spring cleaning in the kitchen today!! #springcleaning #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #cleanwithme #likethat #artistoftiktok @kalisway

♬ LIKE THAT – Kalisway

Cleaning is a process that sometimes must be broken up over a few days, as these videos show. However, it does not have to be daunting. Part of personalizing the process is deciding what will and will not work for your time and space when it comes to cleaning.

8. Lastly, another one of @livecomposed’s viral cleaning tips: use steam-cleaning to fight off the less enjoyable side of Spring–allergies.

@livecomposed

Deep cleaning, disinfecting with steam once a week + handwashing + rest + eating healthy has kept us from getting sick! #deepclean #steamcleaning #cleaningproduct #steamcleaner #cleaningproducts #deepcleaning

♬ My Addiction – Alex Guesta

As this video shows, steam-cleaning is a simple yet effective way to fight off dust and allergens that tend to rise around Springtime. The steam cleaner featured in the video is the one linked here, though there are many different options for steam cleaners online.

Happy cleaning!

TikTok is an excellent tool for inspiration but it is only a guide. For some who need help determining where to begin, it can be helpful to see how others approach the process through these videos. However, as with any social media platform, the reality behind the screen must be considered. Having realistic expectations for how you will participate in this trend is crucial. Also, you must consider how you can participate safely and best suit your needs.

Even with all of these recommendations, it is vital to remember that Spring is meant to be an opportunity for newness and growth. So, it is important to take cleaning in purposeful increments that work best for you. The goal should always be to find the balance that will help bring your space to life and increase your well-being and productivity so that you can start Springtime fresh!

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

I am a senior English Major at the University of North Alabama. I am minoring in Creative Writing as well. I have a passion for writing and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to write with TRILL!

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

A book opening up to the world. A book opening up to the world.

Culture

April is National Poetry Month

An entire month to celebrate poets and their craft!

41 mins ago
The Fool, Magician and High Priestess are laid out on a table. The Fool, Magician and High Priestess are laid out on a table.

Life

Do Straight Men Hate Astrology?

Why is it always the straight men who have such dramatic reactions to astrology? This article seeks to explore the various potential reasons.

14 hours ago
Goth girls in cowboy hats posing for a picture. Goth girls in cowboy hats posing for a picture.

Culture

What The Folk?: A Dive Into Yallternative Subcultures

A dive into the roots of country music, modern country, and how they have come to merge with alternative subcultures.

4 days ago

Art

Redefining Cultural Boundaries: Is 2024 the Year America Embraces Cultural Sharing?

Culture is fundamentally about sharing human experiences and stories. By engaging in cultural exchanges with empathy and respect, we enrich traditions and deepen our...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag