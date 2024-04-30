8 TikTok Videos To Revolutionize Your Spring Cleaning

Spring cleaning is an age-old phenomenon. It has stayed relevant over time partially because of traditions and partially because of the psychological and physical benefits that can come from it. With the rise of knowledge banks like TikTok, spring cleaning has taken on new forms, like short, detailed videos of individuals cleaning every inch of their spaces and sharing the results. Ultimately, #SpringCleaning on TikTok has produced some valuable tips and tricks for creating and maintaining a clean space that welcomes Spring’s new beginnings.

What is the “spring cleaning” phenomenon?

Josh Clark’s article for HowStuffWorks claims that spring cleaning has different meanings for different cultures. It is shared among them through what could be called a “biological imperative” to welcome in the season’s newness through cleaning. Clark discusses that the transition from the dreariness of winter into the vibrance of spring is a potential motivator for engagement with this phenomenon.

Emily Wiliams’s article for Dignity Health also explains the many benefits of spring cleaning.

Williams’s article underscores that spring cleaning is good for uplifting mood, enhancing physical and mental health, and boosting productivity. Also, decluttering during spring cleaning not only clears the physical space around you but also helps declutter the mental space, relieving you of accumulated stress and worry.

Credit: Shutterstock/Rimma Bondarenko

While some tried-and-true ways and products exist, the cleaning process is subjective based on each individual and what works best for them and their space. So, the individuality of the process is part of its appeal. The sense of accomplishment that comes from even the most minor cleaning tasks reinforces the newness and hope of Spring.

TikTok’s best #SpringCleaning videos

With advances in technology comes the enhancement of traditions. Though spring cleaning has been around for a long time, platforms such as TikTok have reimagined how audiences present and participate in the trend. These videos show that there are several ways to participate. They are inviting to both those who might be hesitant about starting the process and those who are familiar with it and looking for new ideas to incorporate.

The videos below show several users’ spaces turned squeaky clean, and they can offer some inspiration for your own as well!

1. @neat.caroline offers a comprehensive guide to how they go about their spring cleaning.

Making a list or mapping out what needs to be cleaned is a great way to motivate yourself to start and stay on track during the process. When making a list, consider the places you might have overlooked on the last cleaning day that need some attention and go from there.

2. @jack.designs includes a list of specific product recommendations they like to use for cleaning.

@jack.designs My top 10 cleaning must-haves for 2024!! ✨ I took a look back at my most used and go to items from 2023, plus some I’m just obsessed with: 1. Muji Carpet Cleaner & Telescopic Pole 2. Karcher Window Vac 3. Invisible Windows Crystal Clean Glass Cleaner 4. Stardrops White Vinegar Spray 5. Dawn Ultra Platinum Power Wash 6. Vileda 2-in-1 Mop 7. Cif Cream Cleaner 8. SonicScrubber Brush 9. Philips Fabric Shaver 10. Dyson Purifier Humidify+ Cool Autoreact P.S – @dyson items featured have very kindly been gifted to me as I’m a brand ambassador 🥰 #cleanwithme #cleaningmotivation #springclean #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #asmr ♬ original sound – Jack Callaghan

These recommendations are meant to serve as a guide to potential things to incorporate into your spring cleaning. There are several ways to go about it, which is part of the fun!

3. Don’t forget to mop the walls! @livecomposed’s viral video even reached the product’s company, who offered some insider tips.

Spring cleaning is a time to learn new cleaning methods you might have never considered. Wall-mopping might not be for everyone, but it is a fun way to tackle cleaning. If you find it intriguing, here are the products used in this video.

4. As @trellthetrainer shows, closet cleanouts are one of spring cleaning’s staple areas.

This video shows how to revamp your closet space by donating old clothing and reorganizing what you decide to keep. Donating clothes is a great way to free up space and give back. Storage solutions, such as drawer divider organizers and space-saving hangers like this video features, are also a great way to tidy up what you hold onto.

5. @cleanthatup’s tile floor cleaning hack uses everyday items that make a big difference.

Another way the cleaning process can be personalized is by what products you use. Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase certain cleaning products for specific tasks, but as this video shows, household items can also be pretty helpful.

6. @theaestheticsideofhomes’s bathroom counter reorganization is a fun way to engage with spring cleaning.

The bathroom counter is a space that is easy to clutter but also to clean. Some quick and easy reorganization, such as a countertop rotating shelf and small item storage containers like those featured in this video, can make a huge difference!

7. @alihparker’s two-part series shows the importance of pacing yourself while cleaning.

Cleaning is a process that sometimes must be broken up over a few days, as these videos show. However, it does not have to be daunting. Part of personalizing the process is deciding what will and will not work for your time and space when it comes to cleaning.

8. Lastly, another one of @livecomposed’s viral cleaning tips: use steam-cleaning to fight off the less enjoyable side of Spring–allergies.

As this video shows, steam-cleaning is a simple yet effective way to fight off dust and allergens that tend to rise around Springtime. The steam cleaner featured in the video is the one linked here, though there are many different options for steam cleaners online.

Happy cleaning!

TikTok is an excellent tool for inspiration but it is only a guide. For some who need help determining where to begin, it can be helpful to see how others approach the process through these videos. However, as with any social media platform, the reality behind the screen must be considered. Having realistic expectations for how you will participate in this trend is crucial. Also, you must consider how you can participate safely and best suit your needs.

Even with all of these recommendations, it is vital to remember that Spring is meant to be an opportunity for newness and growth. So, it is important to take cleaning in purposeful increments that work best for you. The goal should always be to find the balance that will help bring your space to life and increase your well-being and productivity so that you can start Springtime fresh!