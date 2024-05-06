Experiencing & Dealing with Rejection

Rejection is something that everyone is going to experience. It sucks, but it’s something that happens on a daily basis.

Whether it’s for a job, internship, or maybe even love, rejection is something that’s always, unfortunately, a possibility. Rejection will always be difficult, from the first time to the last, but I’d like to think it gets easier with time.

Sometimes it can be hard to move on from rejection, so here are some ways to help start the process. Also, some stories to motivate you and remind you that rejection is not the end of the world.

Having a support system

The support from family and friends is important. Credit: Shutterstock/GoodStudio

One of the reasons rejection is so hard is because it can feel like you’re letting down the people you love. Sometimes rejection can feel like failure.

But that’s not true.

At the time, it’s easy to feel embarrassed after getting rejected, but it’s something that everyone goes through – not just you. It’s also something that the people around you have gone through.

Being around the people who love you is the best way to recover from rejection. They can give you the support and comfort you might need afterwards.

There is an abundance of research showing how helpful social support is when people feel rejected, and that it can help prevent subsequent problems such as depression or anxiety. Thomas Smithyman, Psyche

From personal experience, one of the largest things that has helped me come to terms with rejection and move on has been the support of my family. They were there to comfort me through the pain of rejection. They reminded me that it’s not the end of the world (which is what it felt like to me) and that better things were coming.

But my friends, on the other hand, reminded me that whoever rejected me was missing out on my awesomeness.

The support from families and friends can be different, but both are important nonetheless. They both remind me that rejection doesn’t define the person we are.

Remembering there are better things out there

At the time of rejection, it can be easy to start thinking poorly of yourself and your abilities. But once you do, pulling yourself out of that hole is harder.

Rejection is normal and you shouldn’t start to think of yourself less because of it.

Being rejected isn’t the end of the world, but what you choose to do after to make the bad situation a good one.

Steven Spielberg with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Credit: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

Before Steven Spielberg became an Oscar-winning director, he couldn’t get into his top film school. Spielberg was rejected from the University of Southern California (USC) School of Theater, Film, and Television, not once, not twice, but three times.

USC’s film school is known to be the best in the country, but when Spielberg couldn’t get in, he went to a whole other one. However, he dropped out to pursue directing and didn’t complete his degree until 2002, about 30 years later.

Sometimes you need to think about what can come after instead of what could have been. You might hear many stories of how people grew to thank their initial rejections because they wouldn’t have gotten their big break afterward.

There are so many more opportunities out there than that one rejection. It may have been heartbreaking at the time, but you might just grow thankful for it.

Success after rejection

It’s important to remember that one rejection is not the end of the world or your career. There are so many stories of people who have found success only after rejection.

NYT best-selling author Stephen King. Credit: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

Stephen King is one of the best-selling novelists in the world and was dubbed the “King of Horror.” Best known for his books, It, The Shining, and The Stand, King faced a lot of rejection before he found success.

King’s debut novel, Carrie which came out on April 5, 1974, followed outcast Carrie White who discovers she has telekinetic powers and takes revenge on those who have wronged her.

Before Carrie was published, King faced over 30 rejections on the manuscript. Now, millions of copies of the first rejected manuscript have been sold and it has also been adapted for the big screen.

After the success of his debut novel, King left his job as a high school teacher and started writing full-time. King has been writing best-selling novels to date, including his latest work, Holly, which came out in 2023.

Keeping the right mindset

Change the negatives to positives. Credit: Shutterstock/eamesBot

It’s important to keep an open mindset when it comes to rejection. It’s easy to think about yourself badly but don’t do that.

I think what most people don’t realize is that rejection is done by one person. Don’t let one person decide how you think about yourself.

The world is subjective. You can send in the same application for two different jobs, but two different people are looking over it. It can be the exact thing one is looking for, but also the wrong thing for the other.

@selfmademillennial Replying to @TeachMeChris Here is yet another controversial question: 2 page resume, promote or demote? When you are applying to jobs, do you need a one page resume? HR and hiring managers weigh in. #jobtips #resumetips #jobsearch ♬ original sound – Madeline Mann

The above TikTok explains that human resource representatives and hiring managers have their own thoughts on resumes.

@selfmademillennial ‘s TikTok page has more questions that Madeline Mann asks HR reps and hiring managers. It really puts into perspective that the job application process is subjective and all depends on whether it meets their expectations and preferences.

The TikTok above is just the reality of the job industry. Just because one way is the right, doesn’t mean that it’s the correct way for everything else.

Unfortunately, this is the reality of rejection. So, when you’re feeling down, keep in mind that it’s the views and opinions of one person that can either give you joy or sadness. That one person could be you turning a bad situation into a good one.

So, yeah, rejection sucks.

No matter what you do, if you don’t match one person’s set ideals, a rejection might be coming your way.

Just remember that you are worth more than the rejections you receive. It’s easy to see yourself in a dimmer light, but think about all the success stories written above. Believe it or not, Steven Spielberg and Stephen King are not the only people who found success after rejection.

Many successful people go through multiple “nos” before their first “yes.”

Don’t worry, your time is coming, just be patient.