Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Food & Drink

Drink More! Japan’s National Tax Agency Launches Campaign to Encourage Drinking Among Young People

An innovative campaign welcomed abroad but criticized at home.

Published

Sake Viva Official Website
Sake Viva Contest Official Website

Whether it is Sake or Shochu, Asahi or Suntory, Japanese alcohol has long established its name among drinkers across the world. Its distinctive flavor and rich culture have been facilitating social occasions throughout history. The modern use of Sake as the new base in the cocktail has often brought unexpected delight. 

In a recent bid to boost tax revenue, Japan’s National Tax Agency has launched a contest campaign called “Sake Viva!” to boost alcohol consumption among young people. With news spreading, people around the globe are joking about volunteering to help. 

Why…

Despite being criticized by some as encouraging alcoholism, the Japanese Tax Authority believes that they are helping to revitalize the Japanese brewing industry through the campaign. The theme of the contest, according to the official Sake Viva website, is to “collect new service and promotion ideas targeting the needs of the younger generation”.

Credit: CDawgVA/Youtube

According to the BBC, statistics from the tax agency have shown personal alcohol consumption plunged from 22 gallons to 16 gallons from 1995 to 2020 in Japan. In the meantime, tax revenue on alcohol has gone down from 5% of the national revenue in 1980 to only 1.7% in 2020.

Like in the US, Japanese Millenials are more sober and withdrawn from social life than any of their previous generations. Restrictions put by the government on drinking in public spaces during the pandemic only encouraged this trend. 

Worries…

Japanese studies scholar Robert Campbell, on the other hand, tweeted his criticism on the 18th. “It gives a bad feeling”, he criticized, “it is better to focus on earning financial resources by extending healthy life expectancy, increasing labor productivity, and reducing medical expenses.”

Hiroyuki Nishimura, the founder and entrepreneur of Japan’s biggest online community 2ch, tweets “is the promoting of Sake sale the National Tax Agency’s job?” Economist Hidetomi Tanaka points out that it is both irresponsible and lacking common sense for the tax authority to launch a drinking campaign. 

Supports…

People out of Japan, on the other hand, show a more tolerated attitude towards the campaign. Some worry about the move’s potential impact on the country’s alarmingly low birth rate while others relish the prospect of positive outcomes from alcoholism. 

Comment from discussion BigNorseWolf’s comment from discussion "Japan needs YOU 🍺".
Comment from discussion Edven971’s comment from discussion "Japan needs YOU 🍺".

Unwavered by outside comments, the Sake Viva Business Contest will be held according to schedule, open to individuals or a small group under 3 people, with no restrictions on the location of residency. 

Desired entry piece must reflect new life modes and trends among young people after the pandemic, with ingenious integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) or Metaverse and improving the brand value of alcoholic beverages using GI (Geographical Indication). Doesn’t sound like an easy task, does it?

Credit: kathayut kongmanee/Shutterstock

Japanese Sake traditionally serves as a bond between deities and the mortal. It is present on all important occasions, religious and secular. It is the link to God, the living world, and other people. Whatever the final contest result is, let us hope the drink will once again help bond people in the post-pandemic dystopia. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Ghostly female face with transparent reflections behind her Ghostly female face with transparent reflections behind her

Life

The Psychology of Horror Movies: Why We Either Love Them or Hate Them

The deeper reasons behind your reaction to this genre.

1 day ago
Honey spell TikTok trend Honey spell TikTok trend

Life

Is the Bizzare “Honey Spell” TikTok a Gateway to Witchcraft?

"You can trick the mind and even the heart, but never the soul. And that is why a love spell can never truly work."...

4 days ago
images of TikTok images of TikTok

Life

“Hurting You Hurt Me”: The Problem with TikTok’s “Male Perspective” Covers

With the avalanche of covers that came with Katie Gregson-Macleod's song, so came the versions "from the male perspective".

4 days ago

Life

‘Save This Sound For Clear Skin’: The Story Behind Subliminal Videos On TikTok

Can a TikTok audio make your dreams come true?

5 days ago

Culture

Issey Miyake: An Insight Into The Life of the Revolutionary Japanese Designer

An insight into the life of revolutionary Japanese designer Issey Miyake following his recent passing, and how he single-handedly shaped and influenced the fashion...

5 days ago

Life

Death Upon TikTok: Why One Challenge is Claiming So Many Lives￼

The Blackout Challenge has claimed a fourth life.

6 days ago
BeReal, Social Media BeReal, Social Media

Life

New Social Media App ‘BeReal’ Pushes Us to Embrace Reality – But Are We Ready?

BeReal is the new social media app that encourages and celebrates the real, sometimes mundane, chaotic, and exciting moments in life.

7 days ago
long distance relationship Illustration of two hands holding iPhones each displaying half a heart long distance relationship Illustration of two hands holding iPhones each displaying half a heart

Life

Love and Technology: Are Long-Distance Relationships Getting Any Easier?

Can technology finally bridge the gap in our LDRs?

August 17, 2022

Life

Why Moving Out of Your Parents’ House in Your 20s Has Become Nearly Impossible in 2022

Leaving the nest... except way later than expected.

August 16, 2022
TikTok 30 day water challenge TikTok 30 day water challenge

Life

TikTok’s 30 Day Water Challenge: How Much Is Too Much?

Some users are ‘thirsty’ for views with this trend…

August 16, 2022
Dixie D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Life

The Number One Reason So Many TikTokers Are Becoming Singers

A look into the main reasons so many TikTokers are making their way into the music industry.

August 16, 2022
3 girls open their a-level results 3 girls open their a-level results

College

UK A-Level Results Day: Has University Become the Norm?

UK students face A-Level results day on Thursday 18th of August 2022. As the first year to sit somewhat ‘normal’ exams since the pandemic,...

August 16, 2022