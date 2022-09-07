American Folklore & Peculiarities: The Gurdon Light

​​Welcome to the first episode of American Folklore & Peculiarities!

In this series, we’ll discuss the lesser-known myths and mysteries that haunt the hidden corners of the U.S., ranging from physiological miracles to paranormal experiences.

Our first video starts us off by introducing the specter of the Gurdon Light. Although more of a local tourist attraction nowadays, the railroads housing the legend of the Gurdon Light contain a bloody past forever recorded in the history of Gurdon, Arkansas.

Many have tried to find some scientific explanation; however, many have failed to disprove the light’s supernatural behavior fully.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be the next person to figure out this rather strange phenomenon?