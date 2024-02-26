Sylvester Stallone Had a Navy SEAL Train His Daughters Before Their Move to NYC

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Sistine and Sophia Stallone revealed the intense routine their father had them follow before their move to New York. Sylvester Stallone, best known for his iconic roles in “Rocky” and “Rambo”, was so worried about his daughters living in the Big Apple that he hired a Navy SEAL to train them.

“It was the hardest… It was about six hours we were in those woods,” confessed Sistine, 25. Scarlet, the youngest of the three sisters, lives in Miami and did not take part in the training. She said, “I am so happy I was not involved!”

“Sophia and I got our asses whooped by these guys; they were the real deal!” Sistine added. “I’m not surprised our dad put us through something like this because our entire life, we grew up with him doing these military-esque, self-defense training.”

Sylvester Stallone (middle) with wife Jennifer Flavin (left), and daughters Sistine (far left), Sophia (right), and Scarlet (far right) in 2015. Credit: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS

“It was a rigorous routine! Every day at 6am he would make us eat eggs with ketchup, for some reason, that combination,” recalled Sophia, 27. “He wanted us to bulk!” Sistine joked, shrugging.

The “Rocky” legend has set the sister’s strenuous workout routines since childhood. Sophia remembered doing “sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, clean and jerks, golfing, pool table, shotput”. Sistine joked, “he made the perfect boys!”

The Family Stallone

The family filmed their most recent training session for season two of their show, “The Family Stallone,” which aired on February 21. Giving “direct access to their daily life,” the series showcases the good, the bad, and the ugly in the Stallone household. This even includes, in the case of the most recent season, chasing a chicken.

“That is deceivingly hard. I went in there a little cocky – no pun intended – and I got beat by the chicken!” Sistine remembered. The activity recalls the iconic scene in “Rocky II” when Stallone chases a chicken as part of his boxing training. “If you can catch this thing, you can catch greased lightning!” his trainer tells him.

The sisters are no good with animals, though, despite their intense training experience. Scarlet talked about the time Sistine stepped on a “giant” rat in NYC before she moved there. “New Yorkers and New York rats can smell the LA girl from us, and they love to torment [us] a little bit,” said Sistine.

When asked if Sylvester has calmed down about his daughters living in New York, Sistine said, “I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous. He’s a classic, overprotective dad.” Scarlet added, “He’s always cared about safety no matter what. Safety is before anything for him.”

Sylvester’s nerves might be partially quelled by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, who has their three daughters on Find My Friends. The five also keep in touch regularly via a family group chat, in which their mother messages the most. “She sends us her dinner every night!” Scarlet revealed.

Season two of “The Family Stallone” is available to stream now on Paramount Plus.