10 Must-Watch Dreamy Films for Springtime

From ethereal period pieces to whimsical animation, find the perfect film to add to your spring watchlist.

After a long and dreary winter, we’re all more than ready to embrace all things spring and summer. This selection of must-watch films capture the essence of spring; from blooming flowers and butterflies, to new romances and whimsical characters.

This list features films from all across the globe, from Czechoslovakia to Australia to Japan. Whether you’re looking for something experimental and strange or a feel-good chick flick, we’ve included a great variety for every movie-goer.

Keep scrolling for the full list of 10 dreamy springtime watches, and hopefully find the perfect film to add to your spring watchlist!

#1 : Daisies

Marie #2, played by Ivana Karbanová. Credit: Věra Chytilová, Janus Films.

If you loved the feminist themes of Poor Things, you will love the surrealist fantasy of Vera Chytilova’s Daisies. The film’s iconic leading ladies are gleefully wild and entirely disinterested in the expectations of women in polite society. The film was once banned in its country, but is now one of the most beloved films of the Czech New Wave movement.

#2 : Marie Antoinette

Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette. Credit: Sofia Coppola.

Although it received mixed reviews upon release, Marie Antoinette is an undeniably gorgeous film and has gained a cult following in recent years. Production design and costuming largely inspired by the color palette of French pastries creates a distinctly girly visual style with pastel costumes, heavy blush, and lots and lots of sweets. Coppola depicts Marie as a relatable teenage girl thrown into a new life she never asked for, while still highlighting her greed and excess as her country suffers.

#3 : The Young Girls of Rochefort

Delphine and Solange (Catherine Deneuve and François Dorléac) sit together. Credit: Jacques Demy, Warner Bros.

Jacques Demy’s 1966 film “The Young Girls of Rochefort” is a must-watch playful and romantic romp for springtime. The film follows twins (real life sisters Catherine Deneuve and Francois Dorléac) as they search for true love and success in a vibrant French village. Musical lovers will undoubtedly fall in love with the playful dance sequences and jazzy Michael Legrand score.

#4: Valerie and Her Week of Wonders

Valerie, played by Jaroslava Schallerová. Credit: Jaromil Jirěs, Janus Films.

Jaromil Jirěs’ Valerie and her Week of Wonders is a surrealist Czech new wave fantasy filled with vampires and magic. The film follows Valerie as she faces an otherworldly village of strange foes, and begins to understand the way of the world and her place in it. Beloved for its absolutely entrancing cinematography and Lubos Fiser score, Valerie is a mesmerizing nightmare.

#5: The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Princess Kaguya celebrates the blooming Sakura trees. Credit: Studio Ghibli.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is the beloved 2013 Studio Ghibli project of director and writer Isao Takahata. The beautifully devastating film is based on the Japanese folktale ‘The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter‘, and features a unique animation style inspired by watercolor. This is the perfect watch for any Studio Ghibli fans looking for a good cry this springtime.

#6: But I’m A Cheerleader

Megan and Graham, played by Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall, doing chores. Credit: Jamie Babbitt, Lionsgate.

Jamie Babbit’s cult classic takes the classic late 90s/early 2000s high school rom-com and makes it camp. The film follows Megan, a cheerleader sent away to a gay conversion program run out of a pastel victorian mansion. Its charmingly girly over-the-top production design and light-hearted and hopeful take on difficult subject matter is bound to charm viewers.

#7: Picnic at Hanging Rock

Miranda, Marion and Irma explore Hanging Rock. Credit: Peter Weir, Atlantic Entertainment Group.

Peter Weir’s 1975 Picnic at Hanging Rock feels like a haunting Monet painting in the best way. Hazy visuals of white prairie dresses against dreamy landscapes contrast with the film’s dark psychological elements and the mysterious characters. I highly recommend to any Sofia Coppola fans, as this heavily inspired The Virgin Suicides.

#8: Amelie

Amelie sits and drinks tea in a garden. Credit:Jean-Pierre Jeunet, MiraMax.

Jean Pierre Jeunet’s quirky classic will make you want to book a flight to Paris right away. Amelie tells the story of a mischievous and pixie-like protagonist who brightens the lives of everyone around her. All in all, this is one of the most relatable and feel-good films for introverts and hopeless romantics alike.

#9: Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl and Sophie. Credit: Studio Ghibli

Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle is possibly his most romantic and fanciful film. The film follows a charming cast of characters as they venture through Miyazaki’s lush and vibrant springtime world in a dilapidated moving castle. The film’s iconic Joe Hisaishi score and unlikely romance are moving and swoon-worthy, making this an unforgettably dreamy watch.

#10: Alice

Alice sits in a dollhouse. Credit: Jan Svankmajer, First Run Features.

When you think of a dreamy springtime film, Alice in Wonderland’s imaginative and timeless story should immediately come to mind. Using a blend of live action and stop motion, Svankmajer creates something truly unique in this haunting retelling. I can’t recommend this highly enough to stop-motion animation fans, and anyone who loves films such as Coraline or Return to Oz.

To conclude, it’s incredible how many dreamy and imaginative films are set in this hopeful and bright season. Hopefully you’ve found something new to fall in love this spring!