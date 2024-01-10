The Digital Immortalisation of the Lisbon Girls

From the contemplative 1993 novel to the evocative Sofia Coppola adaptation, “The Virgin Suicides” persists as an irresistible study of timeless adolescence. Today, the advent of the internet has preserved its legacy as a touchstone for discussions on societal pressures, decomposing adolescence, and oppressive girlhood.

Against the lethargic backdrop of a mid-70s Michigan suburbia, Jeffrey Eugenides lays the seeds of his meditative, emotionally arresting debut. The sensational tragedy of the five Lisbon girls takes center stage in a decade reeling from the aftermath of the 60s civil rights movement, anti-Vietnam war protests, and burgeoning feminism—endangering the hopes of any healthy coming of age. The Lisbon sisters are unreal characters, teetering on the borders of female adolescence, under the watchful gaze of male narrators and the weighty criticisms of society.

Over the last three decades, their developmental pains have turned them into symbols of feminine repression, lost innocence, and fermenting adolescence. Their legacy has since endured, immortalized by pop culture and in more recent years, the internet. The story of the five disintegrating sisters in Grosse Pointe, Michigan is not only a symbol of the decaying American front but also indicative of a quieter, emotional cancer shifting through the Midwestern expanse from which Eugenides hails and laments—an ideal microcosm for the wider society and time.

The Lisbon girls outside their home. Credit: IMDb/Paramount Classics.

The Virgin Suicides

The Lisbon girls—Lux, Cecilia, Therese, Mary, and Bonnie, aged thirteen to seventeen—are the driving forces, the “stillpoints” if you will, of their cloudy, transitioning world. Their sleepy suburban neighborhood in Detroit is rocked when they successively commit suicide in thirteen months, leaving behind mindless tragedy and an impenetrable legacy. Nostalgia becomes a corruption of memory and time, haunting the male narrators who yearn over descriptions of their flaxen hair and faceless beauty — but who ultimately looked without ever truly seeing them. Together, the sisters embody a heavenly, hyper-feminine but ultimately restrictive ideal and their oppression catalyses a disillusionment with their unfolding reality.

The experiences of the Lisbon girls represent the aforementioned destabilisation of the “teenage” in the 70s and foregrounds the disorder and difficulties of adolescence. For the young women, the transformative shift into adolescence is marked by sexualization, objectification, and profound limitations on their humanity. This is exacerbated by the narrative’s suffocating culture under the lascivious male gaze. Psycho-social disruption becomes the broken heart splintering through body of their adolescence and tormenting the young girls with emotional disorders.

In the end, their act of agency amplifies their voicelessness in their own story, leaving us with the pieces of the women they will never be. This permanent inaccessibility has immortalized the Lisbon girls and their experiences in culture. Their actions have led to a culture of interpretation, with narrators, critics, and the wider audience left to form their conclusions.

The Cultural Fascination

The elusive nature of the Lisbon girls and their untimely demise has resulted in an ongoing mystery that has engaged critics, fans, and audiences since its first publication. The novel earned widespread critical acclaim, gathering a devoted audience and growing in social and popular culture over thirty years. Its timeless themes and emotional depth go beyond readership and have also made it a touchstone for discussions on adolescence, societal norms, and the complexities of human experience.

The Lisbon girls freeze forever in time. Credit: IMDb/Paramount Classics.

The cultural impact has extended into film, where it received a faithful adaptation of the story and characters. Sofia Coppola’s human, empathetic direction inspired the Lisbon girls to life in her dreamy directorial debut. Her understanding of their beauty and tragedy effectively translated the narrative to a broader, screen audience. The sunlit, gradual descent into the Lisbon sisters’ world captures the heavy emotions and bleak sensitivity of the source material. Coppola’s hyper-feminine vision, paired with ‘Air’s’ original music, added another dimension to the story, cementing its continuous legacy.

In the wider landscape, the experiences, visuals, and presence of the Lisbon girls have had a clear influence. Their iconic imagery and fresh, feminine visuals have also informed several movements by photographers and artists with a creative emphasis on hyper-feminine production and direction. The girls have also left their imprint on fashion and style with modern girlhood trends that promote girly pastels, delicate fabrics, and handmade accessories.

The Internet Resurgence

On the internet, it has broadened its cult following, with fans showing their devotion through art, communities, and events dedicated to the characters and themes. Social media has created places for new audiences to share and communicate their interests and media. The rise of Tikok, Pinterest, and image curation apps has revived the sisters with female, Gen-Z audiences.

On TikTok, trending mood boards that promote dressing and relating to the characters are popular content entertainment. But, the Lisbon girl phenomenon is mostly visible on image-based platforms like Pinterest and Tumblr, where women share their memes, character references, and dedicated fan pages. The popular film adaptation also served as inspiration for online fashion and beauty trends, with young girls copying the visual style created for the characters in the film. From custom, aesthetic curations to online, personality quizzes, the internet will match a Lisbon girl for you.

The sisters are symbols of lasting girlhood. Credit: IMDb/Paramount Classics.

The widespread appeal of the characters can be credited to changing attitudes in recent years, with emerging movements like the 2023 Barbie phenomenon celebrating femininity. The Lisbon girls are now symbols of everlasting girlhood. Their timeless resonance for women is due to their being frozen in that delicate age, which makes them relatable forever.

New cultural perceptions also mean that messages from the book and the film are more understood in the context of today, where emphasis placed on nuanced and complex understandings of femininity. The digital age has also allowed women to share and identify their experiences in a previously impossible way. Social media platforms have played a crucial role in reviving older forms of media, leading to new conversations and in some cases, digital immortalisation.

The imprisonment of being a girl

The popularity of the sisters with women stems from their representation of mental illness and internal issues often overlooked due to their gender. The characters’ experiences explore some of the unique challenges young women face in their personal expression and identity, especially during their adolescence. Their struggles also align with current discussions about female autonomy and well-being, which relates to female audiences who are facing these challenges today.

From the 1990s until the present day, the Lisbon girls have traveled across generations, offering a vulnerable expression of femininity in the wider human experience. They have become more than fictional characters, but also symbols of feminine complexity, resilience, and the timeless struggles of adolescence. In the ever-evolving landscape of social norms and attitudes, their story has found new life in the digital age, connecting with Gen Z audiences through platforms like TikTok and Pinterest, immortalizing and preserving their legacy in a new way.