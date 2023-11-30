New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Entering Australia with a Chicken Sandwich

June Armstrong had been visiting family in Australia when she was stopped at the airport during a routine customs search. Airport officials found an undeclared chicken sandwich in her bag, which resulted in a $3,300 fine.

Armstrong arrived at the Brisbane Airport on May 2 to visit family and help around their home. According to the New Zealand Herald, Armstrong did not finish her packed food and never opened the chicken sandwich. In saving the food for later, she forgot to declare the sandwich, which would unfortunately cost her.

The woman was fined upon her arrival at Brisbane Aiport, Australia. Credit: Shutterstock/Skorzewiak

The airport officials told Armstrong she had earned “twelve points,” resulting in a nearly $4,000 fine. Hearing that news, Armstrong became upset as she told the New Zealand Herald that she and her husband budget weekly for their necessities.

After returning home, Armstrong tried to appeal the fine but was not responded to after a month of emailing. She also made it known that the fine had taken a toll on her finances and her mental health. “I am consumed by how much this fine was and how much it will affect our lives,” said Armstrong.

Why was she fined?

Reports say that Armstrong had returned the sandwich in her bag after deciding she was full from her other snacks. She had declared her other personal items but forgot about the food she had with her.

The uneaten sandwich causes issues because of Australia’s strict meat import rules. The Australian Border Force says meat is to be declared. The rules are broken down into uncanned or canned meat categories, with stringent laws and regulations.

The Australian Border Force also notes that items, if undeclared, could result in criminal charges if someone provides misleading information or fails to answer questions correctly.

Armstrong did not face any criminal charges but paid the fine in full. It was also reported that she still has not received a response from the Australian Border officials seven months after the incident.

She said getting her money back was unlikely, but she was willing to try. As of November 29, there are no reports of Armstrong receiving any email response from Australian Border Officials.