Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico 

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after fainting at a business forum, sparking concern in the tech community.
Avatar photo

Published

Steve Wozniak, Apple, Cofounder ,Hospitalized
Steve Wozniak co-founder of Apple Computer during a WOBI conference. Source: Shutterstock/Viappy

The co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday. An organizer of the World Business Forum (WBF) confirmed attending the event in the capital city.

Wozniak, 73, went to the hospital at 3 p.m. after fainting before his scheduled appearance, as per event organizers.

Wozniak’s hospitalization in Mexico prompted a major news network to investigate his health. This caused concern and curiosity among people in the tech community. 

Recap of Steve Wozniak’s achievements

When Steve Wozniak was hospitalized, people and the media recalled his achievements.

Wozniak, the mastermind behind early Apple computers, teamed up with Steve Jobs to start and build the company.

Silicon Valley affectionately knows Steve Wozniak as “Woz.” He helped start Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, playing a vital role in the company’s early days. 

Their collaboration laid the groundwork for Apple’s ascent to become the world’s most valuable company.

Steve Wozniak was influential in creating the Apple I and Apple II computers because of his technical skills. 

These innovations not only transformed personal computing but also positioned Apple as a dominant force in the market.

What happened when Steve Wozniak was hospitalized?

The tech world awaits updates on Steve Wozniak’s condition. 

When the news came that Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico, it served as a sobering moment, prompting reflection on the enduring legacy of one of the industry’s pioneers. 

The global tech community expresses its collective concern and best wishes for Wozniak’s swift recovery.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Image of Olivia Rodrigo. Social Media, Threads, Meta, Twitter Image of Olivia Rodrigo. Social Media, Threads, Meta, Twitter

Music

Olivia Rodrigo: Music’s New Influence?

Is Olivia Rodrigo the new up-and-coming empowerment icon that women need, or has her Disney Channel days impacted her future?

September 22, 2023

Travel

Discover the Ideal Time to Visit Cancun: A Comprehensive Guide

When planning your trip to Cancun, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, it's important to book your accommodation and flights...

April 14, 2023

Tech

Replay: Why Apple’s Version of Spotify Wrapped Misses the Mark so Badly

This year's Apple Replay looks much better than before but it is miles away from rivalling Spotify Wrapped.

December 5, 2022

Tech

COVID in China: Riots Breakout in Zhengzhou iPhone Factory

The plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou is the largest in the world, assembling the greatest number of iPhones than any other factory.

November 25, 2022

Photo

Photos of Mexico: An Immersive Experience

Photographer Jacob Romero describes his photos capturing everyday life and scenery in Mexico.

September 29, 2022

TV & Film

Apple Will Not Even Tell Ben Stiller How Many Are Watching Severance

Severance has been a hit. Its first season is on top of the entertainment list for 2022. “Paints the darkest possible portrait of how...

August 13, 2022

Tech

Inside Apple’s Insane $5 Billion Headquarters

Even though he's passed, Steve Jobs is still in the Apple world.

April 13, 2022

Tech

Your iPhone Could Soon Scan You for Signs of Depression

Taking doomscrolling to a whole new level.

September 22, 2021

Tech

Apple Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro – But Are They Worth The Hype?

Another year, another iPhone.

September 16, 2021

Life

La Pascualita: The Bridal Shop Mannequin With a Horrifying Secret

The real-life corpse bride.

August 6, 2021

News

Italian “King of Absentees” Skips Work for 15 Years While Still Getting Paid

A hospital employee in Italy has been accused of skipping work on full pay for 15 years.

April 24, 2021

Videos

Watch This Incredibly Tiny Little Monkey Get Its Mind Blown By A Moving Leaf Insect

Leaf me alone!

December 2, 2020