New Instagram DM Flirting Method Makes Use of the ‘Love’ Theme

Instagram’s new DM flirting hack—the ‘love’ theme—is having surprising results.

With dating apps like Tinder and Bumble on the decline, many hopeful romantics are turning to an alternative online dating method to find their next date: Instagram DMs. But, sometimes, it can be difficult to get the right message across, especially online. Luckily, many TikTok users have found a solution: the ‘love’ theme.

This feature was originally introduced in November 2020 but has gained a lot of attention in the past few weeks. The ‘love’ theme sets a chat’s background to serene, romantic hearts. TikTok users have taken to the platform to share their love-filled conversations, collecting millions of likes and views.

This flirting hack is fairly straightforward. You find someone that you’re interested in on Instagram, and send them a message. To make sure they know you’re romantically interested in them, you can change your DM theme to ‘love.’

Not sure how to do this? We’ve got you covered with a step-by-step tutorial. First, select your conversation with that special someone to be, tap on the chat name at the top, and choose “theme” to see all of your options. These include themes like “Olivia Rodrigo,” “Louis Vuitton,” and “Bubble Tea.” Scroll down and tap on the “love” option. The person you’re texting will get a notification that you’ve changed the theme to “love,” and your chat background will be filled with hearts.

Many TikTok users have posted their own videos showing how this has helped them take their flirting game to the next level or at least get a good laugh out of their crush.

Most of the videos show conversations from the beginning, starting with sending a message to someone who caught their eye. Once their crush answers and the user deems them love-worthy, they update the conversation theme to reflect their own feelings.

While this trick can seem fun and flirty, just remember that the person you’re texting will also see the new theme. One TikToker, @tiziana.mariaa, apparently did not know this and set the ‘love’ theme for a conversation with someone she barely knew. She laughed off the awkward accident, saying in the following post, “Me after changing our Insta chat wallpaper to the ‘love’ themed one thinking only I will be able to see it (I’ve known him for about three minutes).” She didn’t realize the mistake she had made until several hours after the damage had been done.

Whether you decide to use this flirting hack or not is up to you. Just make sure you’re ready to take that step and confess your ‘love’ before taking any drastic actions in your DMs.

