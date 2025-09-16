“It Girl” Psychology Secrets: How to Instantly Make People Like You

Want to curate a magnetic presence that leaves a lasting impression on everyone you meet? Here are ten psychology-based tricks to keep in your back pocket to make people like you more.

Whether it’s a job interview, blind date, or the first day of school, meeting new people is intimidating. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to effortlessly integrate proven social psychology concepts into these everyday interactions.

Using the psychology of attraction to guide your behavior is the ultimate social cheat code. Remember that when I say attraction, I don’t just mean romantic ventures. I’m talking about achieving a well-rounded glow-up that will leave people in awe – no makeover required.

And the best part of all? People will never detect that you’re using a psychology playbook on them. These tips may be powerful, but they’re also incredibly subtle.

Straight outta the textbook

I know, I know. These claims sound way too good to be true. As a Psychology major, I guarantee that every trick I’ve included is both well-researched and realistic enough to use in your everyday interactions.

Still, take these hacks with a grain of salt. While they can help you out, they can’t do all the work for you (I wish!). Use them in conjunction with your most charming personality, and you’ll be set.

Read on to channel your inner Freud and become everyone’s favorite person.

Tip #1: Bust out the behavioral mimicry

Illustration by Sofia Minera/Trill

Behavioral mimicry, also known as mirroring and/or the chameleon effect, is when one person copies another’s movements, body language, speech, and/or expressions.

Mirroring another person builds rapport and fosters a sense of similarity with them. The chameleon effect is an evolutionary mechanism responsible for facilitating social bonding.

People often copy their conversation partners subconsciously. In fact, you’re probably already a pro! However, you can still make an effort to meaningfully match your conversation partner’s energy. Just be sure not to go over the top with it, or you’ll come off as inauthentic.

Tip #2: Wear some red

Heterosexual men report being more sexually attracted to and willing to ask out women wearing red. Women, too, saw men wearing red as more ambitious and desirable.

Once again, this color preference stems from evolution. Business Insider states that “Red coloration is associated with higher levels of testosterone and dominance in many animal species.” Similarly, high performance and fertility in the human world are associated with the color red.

But take out the “attractiveness” part of this equation, because studies have also shown that wearing red increases self-confidence. In an experiment conducted in Germany in 2017, students wearing red t-shirts rated themselves as more attractive than those wearing blue t-shirts.

So, if red’s not your thing, wear whatever will give you the biggest confidence boost. Rocking your favorite threads isn’t primarily about how “sexy” you might feel or seem to others — it’s more about coming off as cool and approachable to everyone you meet.

Tip #3: Take advantage of the Ben Franklin effect

Want to make someone like you more? Simply ask them for a small favor!

In an effort to befriend a political rival, Ben Franklin asked to borrow a rare book from him. The opponent complied, and Franklin wrote him a thank-you note. After the whole ordeal, Franklin found that the politician was much friendlier towards him.

The reason for this improvement is all thanks to cognitive dissonance. The brain has trouble processing why someone would perform a favor without some sort of incentive. To dispel this discomfort, the brain justifies actions by assuming that you must like whomever you helped out.

Wondering how you can pull this off? Some easy favors include asking to borrow a pen/pencil, requesting an opinion or advice on a situation, and/or asking what day it is (see the prime example of the October 3rd incident in Mean Girls).

Tip #4: Emphasize your shared values

Illustration by Sofia Minera/Trill

Relationships built upon a strong foundation of shared values are healthier and last longer. Couples who share the same interests will agree on how to invest their time and finances, which will, in turn, lead to fewer conflicts in the long run.

Having related passions sets you up for a strong relationship filled with mutually-enjoyed activities. It’s easy to find things to do when you prioritize the same principles. Nevertheless, keep in mind that shared values aren’t everything. It can be equally beneficial to find someone with different interests.

Cut right to the core by demonstrating how much you have in common with someone else. By highlighting your similarities, you’ll get them to envision future activities with you. Maybe they’ll even take initiative and make plans.

Tip #5: Do something thrilling together

(Image: Shutterstock/KOTOIMAGES)

Ever wonder why you feel closer to someone after a shared scary experience? Our brain releases a social-bonding hormone called oxytocin in an effort to utilize social support to recover from a frightening experience. Oxytocin is also commonly released after sexual intercourse and childbirth.

Exciting events also bring out another hormone called adrenaline. A sense of danger triggers the fight-or-flight response, which can feel like an exhilarating high. Leave a date or new friend hooked by getting them to associate that excitement with you!

You can naturally use these chemicals to your advantage by visiting an amusement park, watching a horror movie, or going skydiving. Anything that gets your heartbeat racing is worth a try!

Tip #6: Spend more time with them

According to the Mere-Exposure Effect, simply being around another person is enough to make them like you more. An increased presence will make them feel more familiar with you.

After all, you’re more likely to form connections with those who surround you. Think about it: coworkers, classmates, and neighbors are often friends due to proximity and frequent interactions.

Now, this tip doesn’t mean you should be stalking anyone. Think more along the lines of taking a couple extra seconds to say hello to your coworkers. Capitalize on opportunities to hang out or just be near someone you hope to impress.

Tip #7: Compliment other people

Illustration by Sofia Minera/Trill

Did you know that the way you describe someone else affects the way that others see you? In other words, others perceive you as possessing the traits that you recognize in others.

This psychological phenomenon is known as Spontaneous Trait Transference. A listener will come to primarily associate a trait with you if you’re the one to bring it up, regardless of whether you were describing yourself or another person. This association happens because their attention was on you at the time of the trait recognition.

This transference occurs due to simple associative processes that overpower the listener’s recognition that you are not the original possessor of the trait. So dish out those compliments and don’t hold back! It never hurts to be kind.

Tip #8: Use their name in conversation

Salesmen are no strangers to this psychological shortcut, so chances are, you’ve probably already been on the receiving end of this one. They know that using someone’s first name in conversation conveys messages of respect, deep connection, and a desire to learn more about them.

According to the Valens Clinic, a leading mental health care center in Dubai, “when an individual frequently hears their name used by someone, they start to have trust in them because it displays acknowledgement and attention.”

This tip is easy to integrate into every kind of interaction. Just be sure not to overdo it, or people might feel that you are being disingenuous.

Tip #9: Let them know you like them

Illustration by Sofia Minera/Trill

Due to the Reciprocal Liking Effect, people tend to feel a stronger sense of attraction to others they know are attracted to them.

If people like you, they tend to treat you in ways that “maximize our rewards and minimize our costs” (Eastwick & Finkel, 2009). Drawing on evolutionary psychology, the safest and easiest way to build a lasting relationship is to invest your time in someone who already likes you.

Make the most out of this finding by being open about how much you appreciate those around you. They’ll value your honesty and be more likely to reciprocate your positive feelings!

Tip #10: Utilize the Halo Effect

(Image: Shutterstock/lassedesignen)

Everyone knows that first impressions are important. Due to the Halo Effect, the perception of one initial positive characteristic can lead to similar positive assumptions about that person’s performance in other areas.

For example, noticing that someone is extremely attractive can naturally lead to assumptions that they are also competent, smart, and kind. However, you don’t need to change your physical appearance for the Halo Effect to work. You could also hone in on one personality trait, such as friendliness, and use that characteristic to leave a lasting impression.

Find something that you’re confident about, and don’t be afraid to flaunt it. Making your strengths noticeable will get people to associate your excellence in one area with other aspects of your life.

Conclusion

Sprinkle some psychology into your next social event, and I guarantee you’ll be shocked at how much more self-assured you feel. With these confidence-boosting tips, anyone can easily achieve a glow-up from the inside out.

Remember that everyone has the ingredients to be a charismatic force — you just need the psychological recipe to truly master the art of socializing.

Take these hacks and try them out for yourself. Some might not feel natural, and that’s okay! Do whatever you feel most comfortable with. Keep in mind that the biggest “It Girl” psychology secret of them all is that the best version of yourself is the most authentic one.