Why We Think ‘Stranger Things’ Won’t Return in 2024

Much anticipated Netflix Original Stranger things may not come to Netflix in 2024, rumours hints a release date in early 2025.
The final chapter of “Stranger Things” has sparked immense anticipation among fans, especially after the resounding success of its fourth blockbuster-sized season. The announcement that Season 5 will serve as the series’ grand finale fueled excitement, promising a thrilling end to the beloved show.

However, the production journey towards this highly anticipated season has met some substantial hurdles, notably the prolonged impact of the WGA and SAG strikes in Hollywood throughout the majority of 2023.

The show’s historical challenges in production, characterized by intricate VFX, elaborate sets, and lengthier episode runtimes, have often resulted in extended filming schedules. This time, compounded by the strikes, has significantly affected the timelines for “Stranger Things” Season 5. Despite initial hopes for a 2024 release, the collective disruption led to a reassessment of expectations.

As the show prepares to commence filming soon, there’s a glimmer of hope that production could conclude by the latter half of 2025. However, the intricate post-production phase, pivotal for a show with the “Stranger Things” scale, might stretch over an estimated six months. This timeline aligns with the series’ historical trend of summer releases, potentially signaling a climactic summer 2025 premiere for the long-awaited final season.

Fans eagerly await any developments, updates, or insights into the production progress and narrative direction of “Stranger Things” Season 5.

Amidst the prolonged wait, expectations remain high, and viewers are eager to witness the resolution of Hawkins’ intriguing and enigmatic tales in this grand finale.

