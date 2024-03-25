Matthew Modine Who Plays ‘Papa’ in Stranger Things to Officiate Milly Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Matthew Modine, famous for playing government scientist Papa in Stranger Things, said he will officiate his young co-star Milly Bobby Brown’s wedding. She is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, though the couple have not publicly revealed the wedding date.

The 65-year-old American actor, who rose to fame in cult classic Full Metal Jacket and recently starred in box office hit Oppenheimer, revealed the news to Access Daily. “I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” he said. “I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them.”

Modine himself is in a 44-year-long marriage. Though he admitted to only officiating one marriage with his license, he gushed, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Milly Bobby Brown revealed her engagement via Instagram with a black and white photograph. It was captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” The photograph flaunted her engagement ring and garnered over 13 million likes.

Brown’s engagement story

Brown told the story of her engagement on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, revealing that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater. While diving, he gave her the ring in a shell, as the couple bonded over their love for the sport. However, the ambitious stunt was not all smooth sailing, as they almost lost the ring.

“As I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger and plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie,” Brown recalls. “Jake threw himself into the water so deep, the diver said, “You can’t do that, your ears. Literally, your brain will explode,” but he did a cinematic grab, opened [his hand], and he’d saved the ring!”

“I truly feel like it’s a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we’re always gonna have each other’s backs, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it,” she revealed.

When the couple returned to the surface, Bongiovi proposed in front of his family with Brown’s mother’s ring. “We just looked so disheveled, coming up from a dive,” Brown remembered. “We were like, “We’re engaged, but we have to tell you this crazy story that just happened!””

In Netflix’s Stranger Things, Brown had her break playing Eleven, a child exploited by the government for her supernatural abilities. The first season aired in 2016, and the forthcoming season is due to be the last.

The cast of Stranger Things at the 2019 Season 3 premiere. Credit: Shutterstock/ DFree

Bongiovi is also in the acting world, recently landing his second major role as Justin in Rockbottom. The film follows a 1980s hair metal band called CougarSnake. It also stars Brandon Butler of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Tom Everett Scott of comedy That Thing You Do!