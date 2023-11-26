‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Filming Set to Start Soon and Will Feature a ‘Real Ending’ Fans Will Love

Stranger Things Season 5 buzz has intensified following recent news that filming is due to start soon and revelations about how the hit series will end.

Less than a week following Deadline’s confirmation that production for Stranger Things Season 5 is set to start soon, David Harbour shared intriguing details about the final season, affirming that it would culminate with a “real ending” and bring closure to the series in a “very real way.” Harbour addressed fans’ questions during Motor City Comic Con, confirming that Season 5 would indeed mark the series’ conclusion, emphasizing that the storyline involving the lab and the Upside Down encapsulates a complete narrative arc.

Further insights into the upcoming season were unveiled as Harbour engaged with The Hollywood Reporter at the Box Lunch Holiday Gala, shedding more light on the concluding season’s narrative trajectory and his thoughts regarding the series’ conclusion.

The conclusion of the actors’ strike on November 8, 2023, cleared the path for this development. While the industry doesn’t move at lightning speed, the writers’ room resumed operations post the writers’ strike, and according to Deadline, production is set to kick off “in a couple of weeks.”

Stranger Things enthusiasts have experienced an eventful stretch of revelations lately. It all initiated with Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023, featuring Stranger Things Day on November 6. A glimpse into the premiere script for Stranger Things Season 5 titled “The Crawl” was teased during Stranger Things Day 2022.

Following a period of setbacks, positive news floods in for Stranger Things Season 5. To summarize, the writers resumed work on September 27, and the actors are gearing up to return to set, accompanied by a preview from the season premiere script. While promoting All the Light We Cannot See, Shawn Levy, a producer for Stranger Things, shared updates on the season’s filming. With the strikes concluding, Variety confirmed Stranger Things Season 5 as one of Netflix’s priorities alongside Wednesday Season 2.

Levy indicated to TheWrap in an interview that filming for Season 5 will commence immediately post the conclusion of the SAG strike.

The prospect of filming beginning in November 2023 appears promising. It seems they’re prepared and eager to get started. We’ll ensure to update you as soon as the official production commencement date surfaces. Netflix typically shares behind-the-scenes snippets or a table read video when production kicks off.

As of November 2023, Netflix has yet to unveil the release date for Stranger Things Season 5. Beware of misleading dates circulating online; however, here’s what we do know about the expected arrival of the final installment.

The Duffer Brothers mentioned to Variety in May 2022 that the interval between Season 4 and Season 5 wouldn’t be as lengthy as between Season 3 and Season 4—albeit, this was before the onset of the strikes.

Insights from the show’s stars hinted at the anticipated start of filming. The writing team had been diligently crafting Season 5’s story about a month post the release of Season 4 Part 2. Several actors, including Noah Schnapp and David Harbour, confirmed having Season 5 scripts around the time of the production delay.

Harbour, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, estimated that filming for Season 5 would span about a year, which is disheartening news for fans. He elaborated on this:

“Now that the actors and writers are back at work, we have a much clearer picture of when Stranger Things Season 5 will come to Netflix.”

Given Harbour’s timeline estimate and a potential November or December start to production, filming might conclude around fall or late 2024. Unfortunately, considering this schedule, the likelihood of Stranger Things Season 5 hitting Netflix before 2025 seems slim.

We’ve seen three seasons of Stranger Things released in July, primarily. Seasons 2 and the first half of Season 4 were exceptions to this trend. July appears to be an ideal period for this summer blockbuster series. Our prediction leans towards a July 2025 release for Season 5.