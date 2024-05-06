Fallout Becomes Second Most-Viewed Show in Prime Video History

Fallout has become Prime Video’s second most-viewed show in the 16 days since it was released.

The show, which is an adaption of the video game series of the same name, has managed to rake in over 65 million viewers since it came to Prime Video in early April. This has made Fallout the second-most viewed Prime Video show ever.

To contextualize this, other massive shows for Prime Video, such as The Boys, Reacher, and Invincible, did not manage to gain as many viewers as Fallout has in the same period of time.

What is the most viewed show of all time on Prime Video?

However, the prestigious position of the most-watched Prime Video show belongs to The Rings of Power, the Lord of the Rings prequel series created by Prime Video. The Rings of Power managed to attain the massive figure of 100 million viewers after its September 2022 release.

However, the figure above of the 100 million viewers The Rings of Power managed to attract does not tell the full story.

The Rings of Power managed to reach that massive figure between the months of September and December. That is a full three months after it came to Prime Video.

Fallout has accumulated about two-thirds of that 100 million figure in just 16 days. This has made some believe Fallout could easily overtake The Rings of Power as Prime Video’s most-viewed show.

No matter whether it overtakes the Lord of the Rings prequel series, it is destined for further success, getting approved for another season.

Season Two was greenlit just days after the first season came to Prime Video, showing just how fast the show took the platform by storm.

How did everyone react to the news of a new Fallout season?

After Fallout became Prime Video’s second most-viewed show, the announcement of a new season of Fallout was met with widespread excitement, with many hoping it arrives on our screens as soon as possible.

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

The Last of Us creator, Neil Druckmann, reacted: “Finished season 1 of Fallout. Kudos to all involved – Fantastic show (and stellar adaptation!) Bring on season 2!”

There was also massive enthusiasm whenever Graham Wagner, Fallout series co-showrunner, announced Deathclaws would be in Season Two.

Wagner announced: “We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want just to throw it away. So, in Season Two, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of those most iconic elements of the games.”

Deathclaws are iconic in the Fallout universe, with many hoping they would make an eventual appearance on the show. They are known for their overwhelming size, as well as being difficult to defeat in the games.

Does Fallout follow a recently emerging trend?

The past few years have seen shows or films that are video game adaptions become massive successes. Fallout is no exception, enjoying the success of being Prime Video’s second most-viewed show.

In 2023, The Last of Us garnered vast acclaim. Pedro Pascal would even get an Emmy nomination for his role as Joel Miller.

Nintendo also enjoyed recent success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, becoming the first film based on a video game to gross over $1 billion.

There are also similar adaptions in the works. The video game series Borderlands is getting its own film adaption later this year.

Borderlands is not alone, with other video game adaptations, such as Minecraft: The Movie and The Legend of Zelda, being released as films in 2025 and beyond.