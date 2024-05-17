Shoegaze Revival and The Rise of Wisp

In the early 90s, the dreamy, psychedelic genre Shoegaze had major success and developed a cult following. However, the genre was quickly overshadowed by the more popular Brit-pop and Grunge. It would experience little popularity in coming decades, forgotten by many.

Fast forward thirty years and Shoegaze is experiencing a revival. Young people are more aware of the genre than ever. Alternative rock bands are taking inspiration from the genre, and classic Shoegaze artists are filling their shows with young listeners.

New Shoegaze artists are experiencing overnight success; Wisp being the perfect example. The teenage Shoegazer, Wisp, blew up with only two songs amassing millions of streams and popularity across social media. Her success proves that there is more of an audience than ever for this unique and beautiful genre.

What is Shoegaze?

Shoegaze first emerged in the late 80s.The genre is characterized by an otherworldly, emotionally evocative wall of sound and often subdued and cryptic lyricism. Some of the earliest “Proto-Shoegaze” albums included Cocteau Twins Treasure and Jesus and Mary Chain’s Psychocandy.

The genre was ironically named after its musicians’ tendency to stare at their plethora of guitar pedals rather than the audience. Some of the most iconic and foundational albums of the genre include My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless, Slowdive’s Souvlaki, and Cocteau Twin’s Heaven or Las Vegas. Other notable artists include Pale Saints, Lush, Loveliescrushing, and Swirlies.

Shoegaze is distinctly anti-rock music. It offered something dreamlike and optimistic against the widespread popularity of rough, nihilistic Grunge. You’ll never see a Shoegaze band focused on their image or fame, or smashing guitars on stage. It is accessible, inspiring fans to create their own takes on the genre.

Beginnings of Nu-Gaze

In 2007, The Guardian wrote a piece on the revival of Shoegaze in the mid-2000s. The article attributes the rise to Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, scored by Kevin Shields and including Jesus and Mary Chain’s Just Like Honey and MBVs Sometimes. This early shoegaze revival was given names such as “Nu-Gaze” or “Shoe-tronica.” Newer artists began to incorporate more electronica than their predecessors; Asobi Seksu and Blonde Redhead being a perfect example.

Heavily inspired by the classic 90s Shoegaze outfits, each band developed their own unique sound. Asobi Seksu gained popularity for her high pitched vocals over textured dream pop instrumentals. The Radio Dept. took a more Slowcore approach, and had songs featured in Coppola’s Marie Antoinette in 2006. Artists such as Astrobrite, Autolux and Aerial had smaller success, but maintain a cult following among Shoegaze enthusiasts.

Shoegaze Today

In the past few years, Shoegaze has blown up in popularity among Gen Z, thanks in part to social media. But why?

The Guardian’s 2007 article on Shoegaze revival details a conversation with Ulrich Schnauss. He asserts that dreamy music is more likely to connect with people in times of world conflict, citing psychedelia’s rise in the 1960s. Shoegaze provides a hopeful and heavenly sound, as well as an outlet for melancholy. This may shed some light on why the genre has seen such newfound popularity. Shoegaze is both comforting and melancholic; it makes sense that its rise coincides with the pandemic.

Stereogum released an article entitled “TikTok has Made Shoegaze Bigger Than Ever,” where they discuss the rising popularity of older Shoegaze artists. Duster’s Inside Out blew up on the app, bringing a new audience to the band. Sea, Swallow Me from Cocteau Twins’ collaboration with Harold Budd also received newfound adoration. Of Cocteau Twins’ Spotify listeners, over 60% are Gen Z. On TikTok, the hashtag for Shoegaze is nearing 200k posts.

The Rise of Wisp

Nineteen year old college student Natalie R. Lu, popularly known as Wisp, released her first single Your Face in April 2023, experiencing instant success. The song blew up across TikTok in summer of 2023, amassing 55 million streams on Spotify. She went on to release her second single, Once Then We’ll be Free, to massive success. Now, she is touring with the beloved Panchiko following the release of her new EP Pandora.

In an interview with Complex, Wisp describes her music as “underwater,” saying she wants it to be an immersive and hard-hitting experience. Wisp’s dreamy, fairylike vocals hover over heavy, layered guitars. Her music perfectly encapsulates the evocative dichotomy of classic Shoegaze. Wisp’s biggest inspirations include 2000s Shoegaze band Whirr as well as artists like Cocteau Twins and Deftones.

Wisp’s newest release, Pandora, is filled with wistful lyricism, distant and haunting vocals, and a swirling, ethereal sound.

In the past few years, countless talented new shoegaze artists have popped up, such as Vyva Melinkolya, Ovlov, and Nothing. Shoegaze lacks the glamor and celebrity idolatry of most genres. It is melancholic, romantic and immersive in a way that appeals to a different side of Gen Z. A side that isn’t interested in hyper-pop or trap beats, Stan culture or over-the-top stage performances. All Shoegaze asks is that its listener escape into the beautiful and otherworldly soundscapes.