Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Reclaims Top Spot at Box Office
Avatar photo

Published

Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Image Source: Bangkok, Thailand - Aug 18, 2018: New Spider-Man PS4 game event in PlayStation Experience SEA (South East Asia) 2018. Spiderman model showing at demo booth with gamer playing trial version of the game (Urbanscape @ Shutterstock)

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts sprang a surprise upset in the second week of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, snatching the crown from the web-slinging heroes during their already triumphant box office run. But fear not, for Spider-Man and his extraordinary companions have reclaimed their rightful throne amidst a slightly less-than-stellar box office landscape. The friendly neighborhood superhero added a substantial $19 million to its treasure trove, surpassing the $300 million mark domestically in just four weeks. This feat proved just enough to outpace Pixar’s Elemental, which secured second place with $18 million and a cumulative total of $65 million in its second week.

As expected by the forecasters, The Flash raced down to the third spot in its second week. However, the Scarlet Speedster encountered a near-catastrophe, as it narrowly surpassed Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings by a mere $160,000 (with the added advantage of screening on 1,000 more screens). The Flash experienced a steep drop of over 70 percent from its debut, a rather disheartening decline. Nonetheless, if fortunes do not take a turn for the worse, it should eventually sprint past the $100 million mark. On the other hand, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, having crossed that milestone last week, comfortably secures its place in the top five with an additional $11 million, as a delightful treat for its formidable beasts.

Starting off the bottom five, we have Wes Anderson’s mesmerizing creation, Asteroid City, which expanded its release this week and reaped a bountiful box office harvest in return. The film generated an impressive $9 million, marking Anderson’s highest single-week earnings to date, even with a narrower release compared to Across The Spider-Verse. Following closely are The Little Mermaid, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Blackening, and The Boogeyman, each carving their own path in the ever-competitive box office realm.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Cardi B, Tasha K Cardi B, Tasha K

Music

Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K for Provoking Her with Mention of Takeoff in Video on Titanic Submersible Incident

Cardi B Criticizes Tasha K for Provoking Her - Latest News on Takeoff Mention and Missing Titanic Submersible

7 hours ago
Kodak Black Kodak Black

Celebrity

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting - Latest Updates and Legal News

7 hours ago
LL Cool J LL Cool J

Music

LL Cool J and Ice T Present ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ – A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series

LL Cool J and Ice T Present 'Hip Hop Treasures' - A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series Revealing Hidden Gems

7 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj

Celebrity

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration ‘Barbie World’ as Monica Debuts ‘Mo’ Talk’ Podcast and More Exciting Updates

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration 'Barbie World' as Monica Debuts 'Mo' Talk' Podcast and More Exciting Updates

7 hours ago
paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo

Celebrity

As Amber Heard’s New Movie Premieres, Her Director And Co-Star Have Major Praise For Her In The Aftermath Of Legal Drama With Johnny Depp

When Conor Allyn shot Into the Fire with Amber Heard as the film’s lead in February 2022, it was months before the actor’s defamation...

8 hours ago
Drake Drake

Music

Drake Reschedules ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Date In Memphis

Drake Reschedules "It's All A Blur" Tour Date in Memphis

8 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

TV & Film

No Hard Feelings filmmakers defend premise even though it’s just a movie, calm down

The filmmakers say they'd be surprised if you come out of the movie thinking it was creepy

8 hours ago
Elton John Elton John

Celebrity

Elton John Says Goodbye With Glastonbury Performance

Fans flock to the Pyramid Stage to watch Elton John play the last UK show of his farewell tour.

9 hours ago
Adam Cole Adam Cole

Celebrity

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results - June 25: Danielson vs. Okada and More

9 hours ago

TV & Film

Video Surfaces Showing How Filming Harry Potter Platform 9 and 3/4 Was Filmed

Never-before seen footage of the filming of Harry running into Platform 9 3/4 has been released, shocking fans across the world.

9 hours ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Music

Forget The Cardigan At Home, Swifties Get Bejeweled For Second Minnesota Show

A Taylor Swift fan says she can't what happened during the Saturday night show in downtown Minneapolis.

9 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson

Celebrity

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson's doctors have told her that the prognosis is good, her spokesman says.

9 hours ago