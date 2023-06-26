Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Reclaims Top Spot at Box Office

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts sprang a surprise upset in the second week of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, snatching the crown from the web-slinging heroes during their already triumphant box office run. But fear not, for Spider-Man and his extraordinary companions have reclaimed their rightful throne amidst a slightly less-than-stellar box office landscape. The friendly neighborhood superhero added a substantial $19 million to its treasure trove, surpassing the $300 million mark domestically in just four weeks. This feat proved just enough to outpace Pixar’s Elemental, which secured second place with $18 million and a cumulative total of $65 million in its second week.

As expected by the forecasters, The Flash raced down to the third spot in its second week. However, the Scarlet Speedster encountered a near-catastrophe, as it narrowly surpassed Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings by a mere $160,000 (with the added advantage of screening on 1,000 more screens). The Flash experienced a steep drop of over 70 percent from its debut, a rather disheartening decline. Nonetheless, if fortunes do not take a turn for the worse, it should eventually sprint past the $100 million mark. On the other hand, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, having crossed that milestone last week, comfortably secures its place in the top five with an additional $11 million, as a delightful treat for its formidable beasts.

Starting off the bottom five, we have Wes Anderson’s mesmerizing creation, Asteroid City, which expanded its release this week and reaped a bountiful box office harvest in return. The film generated an impressive $9 million, marking Anderson’s highest single-week earnings to date, even with a narrower release compared to Across The Spider-Verse. Following closely are The Little Mermaid, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Blackening, and The Boogeyman, each carving their own path in the ever-competitive box office realm.