Scariest Moments from the Jurassic Franchise, Featuring Jurassic World Rebirth

The Jurassic Park franchise has brought some of the scariest dinosaur moments to the big screen. And it’s been no different with the newest film in the series, Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal Pictures’ summer blockbuster has been a thrilling experience for audiences. Since its release on July 2nd, it’s earned over $700 million worldwide, making it one of the box office hits of this summer.

This iconic dinosaur franchise began in 1990, with Michael Crichton’s novel, Jurassic Park. Three years later, Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation brought unforgettable frights to audiences of all ages. And since then, six more Jurassic films have been released, each of them delivering plenty of adventure and dinosaur scares.

From the first installment to the latest one, the Jurassic franchise has always included suspenseful and eerie interactions between the dinosaurs and characters. Whether they’re small like the mischievous Compys, or gigantic like the horrifying Spinosaurus, the dinosaurs will surely have you on the edge of your seat. Today, let’s look at the scariest moment from each of these films.

Jurassic Park – The T-Rex escape

Jurassic Park (1993), directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough. The film takes place on an island called Isla Nublar, where Dr. John Hammond creates a park of dinosaurs through genetic engineering. Scientists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm visit the park to give their endorsement. However, trouble ensues when technical malfunctions in the park cause the dinosaurs to escape, therefore putting the characters in danger.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex’s escape (and its first appearance) is probably the most iconic moment from the entire franchise. From the moment Dennis Nedry embarks on his scheme to steal frozen dinosaur embryos, we know something is going to happen. He shuts down several of the park’s systems, causing a power outage that leaves the tour vehicles stranded near the Tyrannosaurus paddock.

The crash of thunder and pouring rain create a creepy and suspenseful atmosphere, foreshadowing the danger to come. The distant booms and ripples in the cups of water perfectly evoke fear and suspense. And the moment the T-Rex breaks free from its enclosure is absolutely terrifying and enough to give anyone chills. With unforgettable scenes like this one, its no wonder Jurassic Park was the highest grossing film of 1993.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – T-Rex in the tent

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, and Pete Postlethwaite. Set four years after the events of Jurassic Park, the film takes place on an island called Isla Sorna, where many other dinosaur species are thriving. Hammond sends a team that includes Ian Malcolm and his girlfriend, Sarah Harding, to the island to photograph the dinosaurs in their natural habitat. During their expedition, they encounter various dinosaurs, making for another frightening movie experience.

From all of the T-Rex moments in this sequel, the scene at the camp is definitely the most chilling. After an exhausting journey of walking on foot, Ian’s group and the InGen team, stop to rest for a few hours during the night. However, their moment of relaxation doesn’t last long. Sarah’s jacket is stained with blood from a baby T-Rex she treated, leading its parents directly to her.

We hear loud booms of approaching steps, and see ripples in puddles of water, similar to the previous film. Just with this, audiences know something big is on its way. Tension arises as soon as Sarah awakens from the trembling, and quickly realizes she still has her blood-stained jacket. The silhouette of the T-Rex outside her tent is an absolutely terrifying moment, especially as it then makes it way inside.

Jurassic Park III – Encounter with a Pteranodon

Jurassic Park III (2001), directed by Joe Johnston, stars Sam Neill, William H. Macy, and Téa Leoni. After their son Eric is accidentally stranded on Isla Sorna, Paul and Amanda Kirby enlist the help of Dr. Alan Grant. While on the island, everyone must survive against the enormous Spinosaurus as well as some Velociraptors and Pteranodons.

This is the first time we see Pteranodons in action, and they turn out to be a really scary addition to the movie. While traveling through the island, the characters come across a mysterious location. Because of the intense fog and mist, they are unaware that they’ve walked into a massive aviary. Now they must all cross a worn down, creaky bridge to get to the other end.

The tense music, creaking of the bridge, and the characters’ anxious breaths set up another great, suspenseful scene. As Eric is crossing the bridge, he’s carefully moving forward, clutching the handrail, when he suddenly feels it shake. Even the audience is nervous as he stares ahead, into the misty unknown. And as he waits, a large Pteranodon slowly walks out of the haze, right towards him.

Jurassic World – The Indominus Rex’s approach

Jurassic World (2015), directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Irrfan Khan, and Vincent D’Onofrio. This film finally sees Hammond’s original vision become a reality. Jurassic World, a park of live dinosaurs, opens on Isla Nublar, bringing in thousands of tourists. Scientists create a hybrid dinosaur as a new attraction for the park. However, no one is aware of the danger it possesses until it escapes, causing havoc on the island.

At this point in the movie, we’ve already seen the Indominus Rex once. This scene shows us just how intelligent, threatening, and terrifying it really is. After the Indominus escapes its isolated paddock, it makes it way towards the tourist-filled resort. Park owner, Simon Masrani, orders the Asset Containment Unit (ACU) to find and capture the dinosaur.

After tracking the Indominus Rex, ACU arrives at their destination, only to discover that the dinosaur has clawed out its own tracker. This creates tension because now, there’s no way of knowing the Indominus Rex’s whereabouts. The situation becomes more fearsome when the enormous dinosaur creeps out from within the trees, revealing another of its intelligent features – camouflage.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom – Indoraptor in the dark

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), directed by J.A. Bayona, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rafe Spall. This film is set three years after the catastrophe at Jurassic World. Claire and Owen return to Isla Nublar to rescue the living dinosaurs from an approaching volcanic eruption.

What makes this scene stand out from the entire movie is the horrifying new hybrid dinosaur, the Indoraptor. Its menacing eyes, stealthy movements, and sharp claws make it one of the most startling creatures in the franchise. After chaos erupts at the dinosaur auction at the Lockwood estate, the Indoraptor escapes, finding itself roaming inside the mansion.

The silent, dimly lit room that Claire, Owen, and Maisie wander through is scary to watch. And, making it even more chilling, are the Indoraptor’s quivering body and the steady, quiet tapping of its claws. Even when the room is pitch black and the dinosaur isn’t visible, its presence can still be heard.

Jurassic World Dominion – The Therizinosaurus’ scare

Jurassic World Dominion (2022), directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. This is the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, and sees the return of the iconic trio, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. They want to uncover the secret operations of Biosyn, a genetics company, meanwhile Claire and Owen must search for Maisie after she was kidnapped.

This scene of the Therizinosaurus, a long-necked, feathered dinosaur is easily one of the most frightening moments in the film. After ejecting herself from a plane that’s just been attacked, Claire lands in a tall tree in the middle of a tropical forest. Just as she prepares to unbuckle herself from the seat, a chilling, low snarl echoes behind her. Though the enormous creature prowls past her with its intimidating beak and claws, Claire manages to keep herself calm and motionless.

The Therizinosaurus’ slow and forceful movements bring back the eerie quality of the dinosaurs from the first three Jurassic films. During an interview for CBR, director Colin Trevorrow said he wanted this scene to be “quiet, still, and suspenseful.” This is successfully achieved with the Therizinosaurus’ creepy sounds and actions, and the quiet, sinister score.

Jurassic World Rebirth – T-Rex raft chase

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), directed by Gareth Edwards, stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend. In this film, Zora Bennett and her team embark on a secret mission to the island, Île Saint-Hubert. There, they must extract DNA samples from the three largest, living dinosaurs on the island.

@jurassicworld The new era is almost here. Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters this Wednesday. ♬ original sound – Jurassic World

It just wouldn’t be a Jurassic movie without the Tyrannosaurus Rex, so it’s no surprise that its moment in the film is one of the scariest. Tired and anxious, the Delgado family travels through the island in search of an abandoned InGen complex. When trying to get hold of an emergency raft, they encounter a sleeping, but frightening, T-Rex.

Tension arises as Teresa inflates the raft, only to then notice the T-Rex is no longer where it was. As the family get aboard the raft and begin paddling, the dinosaur notices and follows them into the water – a perfect moment of suspense. The T-Rex’s close up is absolutely frightening, as it glares straight at Isabella, the youngest daughter.

Final thoughts

Out of all of these scenes, I’d have to say that the scariest is the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park. Ever since the first time I watched this movie when I was a kid, I thought this scene was so amazingly chilling. The tension, action, and of course, the T-Rex, give me goosebumps, which is what I love about these films.

Because of this, I was really excited about the T-Rex raft scene in the new movie, Jurassic World Rebirth. I feel like in the last few Jurassic World films, the T-Rex didn’t feel as scary as it used to, but in this new movie, it looked so huge and terrifying! Watching it swim in the water made the raft chase even more suspenseful. And, did you know this scene was originally from the novel?

Each of these movies is an experience with plenty of adventure, dinosaurs, and suspense. Which of these scenes do you think is the scariest? Is there one you think should have been included?