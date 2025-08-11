Love is Blind UK Season 2: Everything You Need to Know Up to This Point

“If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. If not, then set it free.” Has a nice ring to it, right? But it’s true. When you try to look for the person you’re ‘destined’ to be with, you won’t always find what you’re looking for. The reality show, Love is Blind, has an interesting formula to put this theory to the test.

What is Love is Blind?

First airing in the US, Love is Blind is a reality TV show where 30 strangers learn how to become friends…or more than friends, hence the title. At the beginning, they’re all separated into boys and girls and live in different rooms. However, the real romantic element comes when they’re all placed into pods. These are separate rooms right next to each other but with a border, meaning they can’t see each other. It really presents this interesting challenge for them to use their communication skills and really connect with the other person.

Although it’s not clear whether everyone has a chance to meet one another, it’s a great way to start to build these bonds. Once the men and women decide who really suits them, the exciting part is for them to propose. You read that right. Propose. Upon their proposal through the pods, they finally meet each other for the first time. Both the UK and US versions have had some incredibly heartwarming meetings! From a simple kiss, to running to each other, it proves how much you can connect with a person even after only a few days. But the good news about this show is that it’s not just all roses and rainbows.

The engaged couples are allowed to go on holiday, staying in a room together. During this time, they even get to meet each other in person. In this element, it depends on how close they are for this to really work. As it edges towards the wedding, they then go to live with each other in apartments and even meet their families. With all these factors in mind, it leads to the final moment where they will say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to each other at the aisle.

The ‘Love is Blind’ reunion with all of the couples who came together in the show. Credit: Netflix.

What’s Happened So Far?

Last year was an extraordinary ride of romance and drama for the UK series. There were some deep connections however, out of the six engaged couples, only two of them are still together today. Here’s a sneak peek of how a few of them are doing right now.

Love Triangle

One romance that really stir people up was the love triangle between Benaiah, Nicole and Sam. The show did a great job of narrating the situation, mainly from Nicole’s perspective. From the beginning, she clearly had chemistry with both guys but there was this inner conflict that stopped her. The girls’ dynamics and advice and protection for her was incredibly supportive the whole way through. I think what really helps guide this decision is that she’s very direct with what she wants to say and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with either guy.

Initially, she goes with Sam after he makes (what may seem like a rushed) proposal to her in the pods. However, after having some time to reflect, she chooses Benaiah for their natural chemistry. Throughout the show, the two rarely have any turbulence and still remain an adorable couple to this day! As a reality show, Love is Blind almost takes us through the minds of each contestant to really understand what they really look for in a partner and think about how they handle the situation.

Nicole and Benaiah sitting with each other. Credit: Netflix.

Bobby and Jasmine

Okay, if you immediately thought of the dance at the end of the final episode, yep, you got the right couple. Bobby, a musician, fell in love with Jasmine in the pods, and from the beginning, it’s clear the two put each other before anyone else. Their conflict, however, didn’t necessarily come fully from their interactions but from Bobby meeting Jasmine’s mother for the first time. What’s really special about their relationship is that while fans may see her mother as being more critical, Bobby remains respectful as a way to really get to know her and build the trust within his newfound family. This helps her mother have a mutual respect for Bobby, too. The couple are still going strong, now expecting a baby!

Bobby and Jasmine’s first interaction in Love is Blind. Credit: Netflix.

The Other Couples

Not all the couples got together at the end. Some of them made the final stage of the process, only for one of them to say the words, “I don’t”. Despite this, most of the couples who didn’t make it together still remain good friends.

Surprisingly, the couple, Sabrina and Steven had a different story. As the first couple to fall in love in the pods, these two quickly bonded. However, as revealed in the reunion special, they quickly broke up after tying the knot due to communication difficulties, work issues and unsolved conflicts.

While this may be viewed in a negative way, it’s not negatively about who’s to blame but what they each learned from the relationship. Love is messy and it’s never perfect but it also depends on the person you’re with.

The Awaited Second Season

As someone who binged this show last summer and the American version, I’m super excited for which route they’ll go to for this season. Despite all the drama, Love is Blind is definitely one of the more grounded series which captures the journey of finding someone. Now that we have another season on the horizon, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen, especially now that different people are starting their romantic adventure. This year, compared to the previous, is a lot more discreet than other people expected. While there has been a cast reveal, the trailers haven’t had as much information.

Even though it’s unlikely for everyone to couple up, it’s still a really exciting opportunity for them to develop chemistry and get to know one another. The spontaneity of the show overall will be a great way to test each person. We, as an audience, get to see how best they handle these situations and what they would want from a partner, let alone a spouse.

Expectation vs. Reality

Now this is a critical question, whether you’ve seen the show or not. Sometimes we do romanticise relationships and carry these expectations of our ‘person’. The best thing about this show is that it’s not about who you look for but who you find and truly get to know.

It depends on the people and how best they approach the situation. It’s not to say true love doesn’t exist, but it’s how they face reality. Hopefully, this season will be just as good as the first to really hone in on each contestant’s individual journey for romance.

The first four episodes of the new season of Love is Blind is available on Netflix on August 13th.