Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion: Who’s Still Together?

Where are the couples one year on from the altar, and who is still together?

Published

Sara Mally/Netflix

The reunion episodes of Season 3 of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix just last week and brought with them some juicy truths and interesting revelations.

The Reunion

The three-episode reunion gave viewers updates on which couples have remained together, who has gone their separate ways, and what the other single cast members have been up to.

After five couples from the pods made it to the altar, ultimately only two said “I do” and were married. Both couples, Alexa and Brennon, and Matt and Colleen remain together. Viewers saw them celebrating the one-year mark in their relationships at the cast reunion.

The Cast Reunite. Credit: Netflix

The Married Couples

Keeping the show going and the belief in love firmly alive, Alexa and Brennon showed no signs of instability as they joked about pregnancy. During the episodes, Alexa celebrated her birthday with an elaborate party that the entire cast attended. It was there that a lot of drama went down and truth bombs were dropped.

Whilst Alexa and Brennon are living together and perhaps even planning a family, the reunion showed viewers that Matt and Colleen are still yet to move in together. The other case members can’t quite seem to fathom the situation. With a very different relationship dynamic to the other married couple, Matt and Colleen have assured the others that their living situation is purely for financial reasons. Though their relationship has seen some rocky moments, notably with Matt’s tendency to flee at the first sight of cracks, the couple seems to be happy as they celebrate their one-year milestone.

Alexa and Brennon. Credit: Netflix

Where Are The Other Couples?

As for the non-married couples, it’s clear that there will be no chance of romance between Zanab and Cole, or Nancy and Bartise as any possibilities were squashed.

Clearly uneasy about Cole’s arrival at Alexa’s birthday party, Zanab and the other cast members has their defenses up. In an unexpected confrontation, Brennan pulled Cole aside and questioned him about his actions towards Zanab, as well as his motivations for becoming a better man. Following a one-on-one chat with Zanab, it is clear that there is zero chance of romance between the pair as Cole doesn’t seem to have changed much at all.

Cole was this season’s token bad guy. Credit: Netflix

As for Nancy and Bartise, it was revealed that the couple had been attempting to form a friendship after Bartise rejected his tearful fiancé at the altar. Having not told her family or friends about the situation, Nancy’s hope of a future relationship with him was undeniable, and it was clear that Bartise had no intention of such a rekindling. After her family questioned the benefits of such a friendship viewers saw Nancy end the friendship and pledge to move on.

Raven and SK: Infidelity?

In other news, the biggest piece of drama to hit this season’s reunion was Raven and SK’s rekindled relationship. After being rejected at the altar, Raven was not discouraged as the pair announced they were dating and managing the long-distance situation whilst SK studies across the state. During the episodes, the pair seemed firmly happy with the final installment showing SK proposing to Raven once again. Clearly ecstatic, Raven accepted, though the final few minutes of the episode showed us a deeply upset Raven who explained that SK had cheated, and their engagement had been called off as a result.

Raven and SK. Credit: Netflix

The Ethics of Reality TV

With such undeniable heartbreak and emotion shown on screen this season, one is only left to wonder about the ethical implications of watching the private lives of strangers on such a large scale. Especially in the case of Raven and Nancy, their decisions and trust are broadcast to millions whilst they are forced to suffer potential judgment and even humiliation. Former cast member Kenny also told Refinery29 that the singles only manage around four hours of sleep per night in the pod stage of the show in “correctional facility beds”.

Such conditions certainly can’t help the performative setup of the whole show. Whilst singletons must know part of what they’re signing up for, one is still inclined to question the amount of exposure they receive and the future of their relationships going forward from the show. Notoriously, shows like Love Island have been famously mediocre in giving support to the cast members following their exit from the show.

Ultimately, of course, the decision is down to the individual. Though, why are audiences so addicted to real-life heartbreak and drama? Does this kind of show just fuel this toxic culture of damaging reality TV? And are the outcomes genuine or are we all being incredibly fooled?

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Melissa Rumbold is a 3rd year student at Durham University.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TV & Film

Stream It or Skip It? Is M. Knight Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Worth Watching?

M. Night Shyamalan is back on the scene with another thriller movie.

20 hours ago

TV & Film

‘The Last of Us’: What Fans of the Game Think and How it Compares to Other Apolcalypse Shows

"The Last of Us" is sweeping the television scene with a new apocalypse story that delivers outstanding performances and writing alike.

20 hours ago

TV & Film

‘Berlin’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff

Fans of Money Heist get ready.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

Remember the Time Spider-Man was on MTV?

Spider-Man for a time had a show on MTV, and it was very different from everything before and since. How did it do? Read...

1 day ago
You You

TV & Film

‘You’ Season 4: Everything You Need to Know About the Newest Season (Spoilers)

Everything you need to know going into the newest season of Netflix's YOU.

1 day ago

News

The Popeyes Kid Has Returned to the Super Bowl!

Popeyes Kid is back to give the world another side-eye in a Super Bowl ad, as an official Popeyes spokesperson.

4 days ago

Entertainment

Paramount+ Scores A Touchdown with ‘The Game’

Paramount+ scores a touchdown in season 2 of 'The Game.' What were their best hits? What were their biggest misses?

02/09/2023

Culture

Can James Gunn Save the DCU?

James Gunn has just announced a wide slate of DC movies and shows, but why? Read to find out!

02/09/2023

Entertainment

Fans Call for Pedro Pascal to Play Mario in Upcoming Movie After SNL Skit

Is it too late to completely redo the movie?

02/08/2023

Entertainment

5 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch in 2023

Here are some movies that will push you further into the world of Indian cinema.

02/07/2023
OnePiece Character Teaser OnePiece Character Teaser

Entertainment

Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation of ‘One Piece’ is Setting Sail in 2023

First character teasers spark heated debate among fans.

02/05/2023

Entertainment

‘The Last of Us’: What is Fact and What is Fiction in the Hit T.V. Show?

Should you be scared of mind-control fungus?

02/03/2023