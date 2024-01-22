Jennifer Coolidge Cast in New Live-Action Minecraft Movie

No, you don’t have to pinch yourself. This is real, even for how good to be true it is.

It has been announced that Jennifer Coolidge will be co-starring in a new film alongside Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Kate McKinnon.

The film will be based on the popular sandbox video game Minecraft.

Coolidge is known for her witty humor that has been showcased in other movies, such as Legally Blonde and American Pie.

She was also recently recognized for her work in the HBO drama series The White Lotus, winning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

It is no wonder why she was chosen by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess to be in the film.

The film is currently being filmed in New Zealand and is set to be released in 2025.

An official trailer has not been released for the film.

Coolidge’s role

As a result, Coolidge’s film in the role is not yet known.

Nonetheless, there is lots of speculation on what role she will be playing.

One user on Twitter (criptic_squid) said, “I bet she’s the ender dragon”

We can only hope. That would be beyond epic.

Meanwhile, another user (simpsection) replied, “Personally, I think it would be funny if she were a zombie, but like every single zombie. So it would just be a bunch of Jennifer Coolidge’s surrounding [Steve].”

I think it’s easy to say that this user speaks for us all when they said this. Imagine a world where more than one Jennifer Coolidge exists. Also beyond epic.

Another fan (rubiconsflame) also joked, “[Everytime] Jennifer Coolidge takes damage, she goes auur ✨ ouff 😩 ourrhhh 😖.”

The movie’s plot

Aside from Coolidge’s role, there is also lots of speculation on what the plot will be on.

We did our research, and IMDb has released a statement on the plot.

The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld. IMDb Synopsis

However, this plot has not been confirmed by members of the cast.

About Minecraft

We believe the film will prove to be very successful, as the Minecraft series has garnered tons of fans in previous years.

To give an idea, the Minecraft series has become the best-selling video game in history since being fully released in 2011, selling over 300 million copies.

Meanwhile, the game has over 140 million active players every month.

I believe it is safe to say that the movie will have lots of viewers who will accept it with open arms.

We believe that 2025 cannot come sooner enough to watch this modern-day work of art.