Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real-Life Martha’ Has Gave Her First Interview Since Being Exposed in Netflix Series

Baby Reindeer’s “real-life Martha” has gave her first interview since the release of the Netflix series, which exposed her as an alleged stalker.

Fiona Harvey, who recently revealed her identity in an article with The Daily Record, has sat down with Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

According to Morgan, Harvey gave the interview in an attempt to “set the record straight.”

He wrote on X: “*WORLD EXCLUSIVE* The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on @PiersUncensored.”

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’

Is she a psycho stalker?

Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxaE5SEiTa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2024

What did Harvey say in the interview?

In her first interview since Baby Reindeer came to Netflix, the 58-year-old Scot was sure to make it clear that the series was a work of fiction.

Morgan repeatedly challenged Harvey on the shows claims. Baby Reindeer was created by Richard Gadd, who plays the main character, “Donny.” He wrote the series based on his personal relationship with Harvey, who is called “Martha” in the series.

Morgan asked her if the show was accurate in depicting her sending 41,071 emails, 350 hours of voicemails, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, and 106 letters to Gadd. Harvey told him that she did send Gadd some emails, but that it was “less than ten.”

She said of the alleged emails that: “That’s simply not true. If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they’d be doing how many a day? Lots.”

Pressed by Morgan on whether it was true that she heckled Gadd at a comedy show, she uttered a hasty denial. “Why would I do that? No, no, no…No, I don’t generally go to comedy shows.”

Harvey was also quick to deny attacking one of Gadd’s girlfriends. When asked by Morgan, she replied: “No, I don’t think he had a girlfriend. I believe that he is, let’s say, gay. However, I have never gone to his residence, assaulted a girlfriend, or done anything similar.”

Morgan also probed on whether Harvey had ever been to jail, as depicted in the series. “Have you ever been to prison?” asked Morgan, to which Harvey replied: “No, nowhere near it.”

Harvey also confirmed that she will be taking legal action against Gadd, Netflix, and The Daily Mail.

You can watch the highlights from the interview below:

What is Baby Reindeer about?

Baby Reindeer was created by Richard Gadd, who wrote the series based on real events that occurred in his life. Gadd, the man whom Harvey allegedly stalked, said the show is fully true.

Gadd plays the lead character, “Donny”, and Harvey’s character, called “Martha” in the series, is played by Jessica Gunning.

Jessica Gunning has received widespread applause for her portrayal of Martha. Credit: Netflix

Baby Reindeer has been hugely successful since its release, having secured a place on Netflix’s Top 10 chart since it came to the streaming service.

It has also received credit for being a brilliantly written examination into the trauma of being stalked. Both Gadd and Gunning have received praise for their performances in the series.

Since it launched on Netflix, Baby Reindeer has amassed 54 million viewers, and has been watched a total of 53 million hours.

What else has ‘real-life Martha’ Fiona Harvey said since Baby Reindeer’s release?

Harvey first made herself known after being identified by online sleuths as the inspiration behind “Martha.” She claimed that since the shows release she has received death threats, and also claimed she is the victim of stalking as a result.

She said to The Daily Record: “I’m the victim here, not Richard Gadd. I’ve had death threats as a result of this show, despite the fact that a lot of things he claimed are just not true.”

Richard Gadd wrote the series based off his own story of being stalked. Credit: Netflix

She admits that she had kept company with Gadd, occasionally, but never stalked him to the degree that Baby Reindeer depicts. She added that she had not seen him for 12 years.

Harvey went on to say that she will be taking legal action against Netflix and Gadd. She said: “This is all made up and hyperbole. There are no restraining orders, injunctions, or interdicts anywhere.”