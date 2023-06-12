Piers Morgan vs. Prince Harry: The Story Behind Their Bitter and Public Feud

The excerpt provided discusses the ongoing feud between Piers Morgan, a television host, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The feud began around the time of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Piers Morgan has been a vocal critic of the couple, often making harsh remarks about them.

Morgan, known for his brash style, has called Prince Harry and Meghan “the world’s most tone-deaf, hypocritical, narcissistic, deluded, whiny brats.” He famously quit his role as a host on Good Morning Britain after expressing disbelief in Meghan’s claims of experiencing suicidal thoughts during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which resulted in a record number of complaints. Morgan has continued to criticize the couple, referring to their Netflix documentary as a “sickening betrayal” and making derogatory comments about Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has now taken the feud to the High Court in a legal battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged phone hacking. While the case involves multiple reporters, Prince Harry specifically singled out Piers Morgan, accusing him of subjecting him and his wife to “horrific personal attacks and intimidation.” Prince Harry expressed his disgust at the thought of Morgan and his colleagues intruding into his mother’s private messages, stating that it made him feel “physically sick.”

The court filing mentions Piers Morgan 61 times, and it is suggested that the allegations could be damaging to his reputation. Prince Harry is determined to pursue the case and believes that it will put intense scrutiny on MGN and the editorial team in charge at the time.

The relationship between Piers Morgan and Prince Harry dates back to 1995 when Morgan became the editor of the Daily Mirror. Prince Harry alleges that the Mirror hacked his phone in 1996 when he was at Eton, and in subsequent years, journalists intercepted his voicemails. The court case also focuses on the period from 2004 to 2010 when Prince Harry was in a relationship with Chelsy Davy, and he claims that journalists disrupted their holiday in Mozambique by obtaining their flight details and hotel bookings.

The feud between Piers Morgan and Prince Harry did not become personal until Meghan Markle entered the picture. Morgan and Markle initially had a friendly relationship, meeting for drinks in London after he followed her on Twitter and she expressed being a fan of his. However, when Harry and Meghan’s relationship went public, Morgan wrote an article about his meeting with Markle, portraying her as a social climber. Since then, Morgan has launched scathing attacks on Meghan, calling her names and accusing her of using her marriage for personal gain.

The court appearance marks the first time Prince Harry has directly addressed Piers Morgan’s comments in public. He holds Morgan and his colleagues responsible for the difficult experiences he and Meghan have faced and is determined to hold them accountable. The feud between Prince Harry and Piers Morgan shows no signs of subsiding, and Prince Harry’s court appearance indicates his resolve to fight against press intrusion.

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Piers Morgan has captured public attention, with both sides trading barbs and making serious allegations. While the court case against Mirror Group Newspapers focuses on alleged phone hacking, it has become a platform for Prince Harry to address the personal attacks and intimidation he claims to have faced from Morgan and his colleagues.

Prince Harry’s court filing mentions Piers Morgan 61 times, emphasizing the impact of Morgan’s comments on his and Meghan’s mental health and well-being. The prince expressed his disgust at the invasion of his mother’s private messages and the potential role played by Morgan in that intrusion. For Prince Harry, this legal battle is not just about seeking justice for himself but also holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Piers Morgan, on the other hand, continues to defend his stance, asserting that he will not be lectured on privacy invasion by someone who he believes has exploited the Royal Family’s privacy for personal gain. Morgan’s criticisms of Meghan Markle have been widely publicized, often portraying her in a negative light and questioning her motives.

The feud between Prince Harry and Piers Morgan has deep roots, dating back to their initial encounters and subsequent fallout. Morgan’s claim that Markle “ghosted” him after their meeting in a London pub adds another layer of personal tension to the already heated exchanges. Morgan’s strong opinions about the couple, combined with his long-standing defense of the monarchy, have fueled his attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan, further intensifying the feud.

As the court case unfolds, the public eagerly awaits the outcome, recognizing its potential impact on both Piers Morgan’s reputation and the broader issue of press intrusion. Prince Harry’s decision to confront the alleged actions of the media goes beyond seeking justice for himself and Meghan; it also signals his determination to protect the privacy and well-being of individuals facing similar challenges.

While the feud between Prince Harry and Piers Morgan has become increasingly bitter and public, it reflects larger debates surrounding media ethics, the boundaries of privacy, and the responsibility of the press. As the court proceedings continue, the focus remains on the allegations of phone hacking and the impact this case could have on the media industry as a whole.