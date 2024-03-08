Iron Claw has dominated box offices across the world, and the tragic tale of the Von Erich family has captivated audiences and taken social media by storm. How much of ‘Iron Claw’ is based on real-life events?

Iron Claw: The Premise

Iron Claw is an A24 production starring Zac Effron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons. Released in the past month, the biographical drama depicts the dynamics of the Von Erich family.

A24 described the film as:

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports A24

The Wrestling Legacy

The Von Erich family reign as WWE legends, despite only one surviving son. Born to heavy weight champion Fritz Von Erich, the six brothers all became apart of the wrestling legacy. Although the oldest son Jack passed away at only seven years old, the five younger brothers, Kevin, Kerry, Mike, David and Chris would go on to fight in the ring.

Most of the brothers fought within World Class Championship Wrestling, where the brothers fought for the World Heavy Weight Title. Although Kerry Von Erich would be the only brother to achieve this title, each contributed to the sport and would be remembered for their place in wrestling.

The ‘Von Erich Curse’

Despite the family having major successes within the sporting world, a supposed family ‘curse’ would lead to tradergy within the Von Erich family. With the first bon son dying of an accidental eletrucation age seven, the following four brothers would tradigcally pass away, leaving Kevin Von Erich the surviving family member and brother.

1959

Jack Von Erich passed away at seven years old from electurician and subsequently drowned as he fell in a puddle.

1984

David Von Erich died in 1984 of acute enteritis, an inflammation of the small intestine. He was 25 years old and was touring in a Japan Wrestling show.

1987

Mike Von Erich developed an injury in the ring, and ended up having surgery after dislocating his shoulder. Following surgery complications, Mike developed toxic shock syndrome and fell into a deep coma. Although he eventually wokeup, his mental state was never the same after developing brain damage. He would later go on to end his life after overdozing on the tranquilizer Placidyl.

1991

Chris Von Erich. Although his story was neglected in the Iron Claw narrative, he was a part of the Von Erich family. Being born with health issues and brittle bones, he idealized his brothers as he could never compete in the ring to the same standard. Following a period of depression, Chris ended his life by shooting himself.

1993

Kerry Von Erich. The final Von Erich brother who passed away, leaving the surviving Kevin Von Erich. Following a motorcycle accident, the WWE champion lost his leg and never could live up to his previous achievements. Kerry died of a gunshot wound to the heart.

Iron Claw: The Accuracy of the Film

Despite Iron Claw depicting the heartbreaking family tragedy of the Von Erich family through the compelling wrestling tales, audiences have pointed out some inconsistencies between the film and the Von Erich family.

Chris Von Erich is left out of the Iron Claw

Despite the film centering on the dynamics of the Von Erich family, Chris Von Erich was written out of the Iron Claw. According to Director Sean Durkin, the length of the film could not accommodate the focus on all five brothers.

“That was one of the toughest decisions I had to make, You could make nine hours of The Godfather on this family. I didn’t have that opportunity, so I had to make choices of what could fit in a movie.” Devan Coggan

The Iron Claw ignored the Wives and Children of the Brothers

The only love interest in the Iron Claw is Pam Adkisson (Lily James) who goes onto marry and have children with the surviving Kevin Von Erich. Although it makes sense to focus on Kevin’s immediate family, the film neglects to mention the wives and children of David Von Erich, Mike Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich.

A Box Office Success

Despite some irregularities between the Iron Claw narrative and Von Erich family history, ‘Iron Claw’ has gone on to amass $41 million at the box office and already has Oscar Buzz for the 2025 season. Audiences can still see ‘Iron Claw’ at the cinema.