If You Liked ‘Superman’, You’ll Love These DC Movies.

With Superman soaring back into theaters, you might feel tempted to dig through DC’s library for your next movie night. Luckily, there are all kinds of movies— classics, cult favorites, animated gems— there’s something for everyone, whether you’re flying solo or hanging out with friends. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of Superman, Batman, or just want something new; you’ll find something worth your time.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

‘The Dark Knight’ Image: (YouTube/@dcofficial)

Standing tall at the top of DC’s recommended movie list, The Dark Knight is a great blend of action, tension, and a really deep story with a massive payoff. There’s a reason some would call it the greatest superhero movie of all time.

Batman’s war on crime is thrown into chaos when a maniac calling himself the Joker terrorizes Gotham. It’s a battle that will push him and the city to their limits in a war of wits. Can Bruce win this game of chess? Or will everything come crashing down like a house of cards?

Run Time: 2h 32m

Where to Watch: Max, Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 9.0

2. Wonder Woman (2017)

‘Wonder Woman’ Image: (YouTube/@WarnerBros)

One of DC’s greatest solo films, Wonder Woman tells the story of one of DC’s most beloved heroes. Released during one of DC’s rough patches, the film stands out for how it combines powerful storytelling and great action into a work that does its iconic lead justice. A period piece that delivers a satisfying story, Wonder Woman is a fantastic watch.

Diana Prince is a young woman who grew up on the Amazonian island of Themyscira. But then one day, WWI pilot Steve Trevor crash-lands on the island and tells them of the war beyond their shores. Believing Ares, the god of war, is behind it all, Diana sets off to put an end to the destruction.

Run Time: 2h 21m

Where to Watch: Max, Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.3

3. The Suicide Squad (2021)

‘The Suicide Squad’ Image: (YouTube/@WarnerBros)

A wild mix of brutal violence and absurd comedy, The Suicide Squad is a chaotic blend of unpredictable twists, great laughs, and a lovable band of misfits. All that together makes for a fun film that turns total madness into a cinematic riot. It’s a great movie if you’re looking for something off the beaten path.

When a mysterious project threatens global security, government agent Amanda Waller assembles a ragtag group of criminals in a team she calls the Suicide Squad to answer the call. Their mission? Destroy every trace of the project, or die trying. And with the threat of execution hanging over their heads, failure isn’t an option.

Run Time: 2h 12m

Where to Watch: Max, TBS, TNT, Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.2

4. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2012 & 2013)

‘The Dark Knight Returns Part II’ Image: (Youtube/@dcofficial)

Even DC’s direct-to-video films are worth a watch. An easy-to-miss movie, The Dark Knight Returns is a two-parter that sees a new side to Batman. Here we see a dark and gritty take on the caped crusader in a story that imagines a clash between two iconic heroes and their ideals. It’s a film series that you won’t regret giving a chance.

The Dark Knight Returns sees Bruce Wayne, now an old man, come out of retirement to help scrub the streets of Gotham of evil as the city is under attack. But when his vigilante justice catches the eye of the US government, he turns to former hero Oliver Queen and his new sidekick Carrie Kelley, otherwise known as Robin, as he faces off against his old pal, Superman.

Run Time: 1h 16m & 1h 16m

Where to Watch: Prime Video, YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.9 & 8.3

5. Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Image: (YouTube/@WarnerBros)

Not all superhero movies need to be dark and serious, and Shazam! proves it. While the film may not take itself too seriously with its comedic moments, make no mistake, Shazam! is a movie full of heart with plenty of laughs to go around. It may not be your typical hero movie, but it’s definitely worth giving a shot.

Billy Batson has bounced between foster homes for years in search of his mom, but everything changes when he meets the Vasquez family. While reluctant to accept his new family, after defending his foster brother from a group of bullies, Billy finds himself face to face with a wizard who gives him magical powers, declaring him his champion. Now a superhero, Billy has to face off against the evil forces that threaten his new life.

Run Time: 2h 12m

Where to Watch: Max, TBS, TNT, Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.0

6. Superman: The Movie (1978)

‘Superman: The Movie’ Image: (Youtube/@dcofficial)

An absolute classic from the early days of film, Superman: The Movie is a time capsule from the dawn of the caped crusaders. The film may be old, but there’s no denying how it shaped the superhero scene for years to come. With action and heart, it’s a great movie that started it all.

Just before the planet Krypton is destroyed, baby Kal-El is sent by his parents to Earth, where he is adopted by the Kent family. As he grows up on Earth into a young man, he finds himself balancing his identities as both Clark Kent, a human in love with Lois Lane, and Superman, the caped wonder who finds himself facing off against the criminal mastermind, Lex Luthor.

Run Time: 2h 23m

Where to Watch: Max, TBS, TNT, Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

7. Justice League Dark (2017)

‘Justice League Dark’ Image: (Youtube/DC)

Another of DC’s direct-to-video gems, Justice League Dark is a mixture of old and new faces. Here we see icons like Batman team up with new faces in a story that shows the magical side of the DC Universe. If magic, ghosts, and curses are more your style, Justice League Dark is a fantastic film with great animation and a dark story to match.

After innocent civilians start seeing terrifying visions of demonic creatures, the Justice League can only think of one cause: magic. With no other option, Batman sets out to find the Justice League Dark, a group of mystical experts led by the cynical but brilliant Constantine. Together, they dive into a world full of arcane horrors to stop a supernatural plague before it consumes everything.

Run Time: 1h 15m

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.0

8. Constantine (2005)

A lesser-known work turned cult classic, Constantine is a work that recently gained new appreciation. A different take on the DC movies, Constantine strays from the standard formula, being more of a noir-thriller that follows an equally gritty anti-hero. If you find yourself tired of the capes and cowls, give this work a shot.

A chain-smoking demon hunter hoping to earn his way into heaven, John Constantine is approached by Detective Angela when she needs his help investigating her twin sister’s death. But as their investigation continues, John realizes that there’s more on the line. Demons are trying to break into the human realm, and it’s up to him to stop them.

Run Time: 2h 1m

Where to Watch: Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Want More From the DC Universe?

Whether you’re looking for something dark and gritty, classic, or even just for some good laughs, DC’s got you covered with the heavy hitters and the obscure. And if you find yourself wanting more, there are still plenty of movies to dive into— Batman Begins, The Lego Batman Movie, Joker, and Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, just to name a few. You’ll definitely find something for movie night!