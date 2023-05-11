Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

How Netflix Series ‘Beef’ Reminded Us About the Importance of Connection

Why the Netflix series ‘Beef’ is a refreshing and meaningful narrative for audiences
Avatar photo

Published

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 110 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

How the recent Netflix Series ‘Beef’ offers a meaningful and subversive representation of the human experience, connection and trying to find a sense of identity.

What is ‘Beef’?

‘Beef’ is a recent release from Netflix; the show is a dark-comedy drama created by the Korean director Lee Sung Jin. The show stars Steven Yuen as ‘Danny Cho’ and Ali Wong as ‘Amy Lau’, depicting two strangers in Los Angeles whose lives are shaped by a road rage incident that compels their anger and frustration at life into a continual path for vengeance at each other.

Who Produced the Show?

‘Beef’ is a collaboration between Netflix and A24. A24 is an independent entertainment company whose devotion to alternative cinema has contributed to several successful films and television shows ranging from ‘LadyBird’, to Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’, which went home with the Best Picture award in 2017.

“A24’s brand is intertwined with the identities of the artists that it works with, and [is] known for championing unique voices,” she says. “At the same time, they just have a really incredible ability to identify the zeitgeist before everybody else has. They set the trend.”

Guy Lodge

Lack of Diversity

Given A24s successful record for producing popular and profitable shows, it is no surprise ‘Beef’ reached the Netflix top ten list. However, Netflix has a long standing history and widespread criticism for a lack of diverse casting and innovative stories.

A Netflix diversity study revealed:

The company increased diverse racial/ethnic representation in main cast members by 6.6%, but that still only accounted for 34.1% of main characters across all of Netflix’s original content.

Aleeya Mayo

Understanding ‘Beef’

Characters Danny and Amy are complete strangers whose lives consist of different occupations, financial status and family relations.

As a successful business owner, Amy represses her family struggles and personal trauma as she continues to succeed beyond her family lifestyle. Opposingly, we see Danny struggling within his blue-collar position as he attempts to maintain his family’s business and expectations. Although well-intentioned, both Amy and Danny experience the anger, frustration, and hopelessness of being human within a corporate and capitalist America.

It is their anger-fuelled collusion that allows both Amy and Danny to cope with their frustration and wider existential dread.

Beef. (L to R) Patti Yasutake as Fumi, Joseph Lee as George, Remy Holt as June in episode 106 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023

Subversive and Refreshing Representations

“For Asian Americans, representation in American cinema has not always been inclusive or reflective of their multifaceted communities”.

Nicole Lamberson

‘Beef’ represents Asian American characters in a complex way, outside of the restrictive stereotypes society has attached to Asian Americans as docile, hard-working and obedient. To go against this stereotype for Asian Americans, often results in the supression of “minor feelings” according to Cathy Park Hong.

When minor feelings are expressed, they’re “interpreted as hostile, ungrateful, jealous, depressing, and belligerent, affects ascribed to racialized behavior that whites consider out of line.

Dianna Shen

Both characters share all-consuming anger as they struggle with an existential crisis, trying to find a sense of meaning and hope. ‘Beef’ subverts the token casting by simply representing Asian American characters as they are, bound by the human experience of pain, struggle, identity, and status.

What can the series ‘Beef’ tell us?

By engaging with the series, viewers can experience a testimony to the shared human experience, shaped by struggles and triumphs of success and the difficulty of finding stability. Amy and Danny grapple with their frustrations but find a shared space in their lived experiences. The vigorous connection between the pair leads to stalking, threatening, and vandalism. Behind these intense acts is a simple drive for human connection and emotion.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Hello! My name is Rachel, I'm from Manchester and I'm a Journalism student at Cardiff University! I love writing anything related to popular culture and entertainment.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

A Small Light A Small Light

TV & Film

‘A Small Light’: Disney+ Releases First Two Episodes of Anne Frank Drama Miniseries

A Small Light has been released. Whilst we look at the acting and textual features, we can also look at its history and inspiration...

18 hours ago

TV & Film

The Mean Girls of ‘Love is Blind’ Season 4: Who Are They and What Did They Do?

Who are the mean pair that is driving the internet wild?

2 days ago

Gaming

3 Survival Games Like ‘The Forest’ You Need to Play Today

Hey there gamers, are you looking for some more games like The Forest to play? Look no further!  In this article, we’ll explore some...

2 days ago
list of classic arcade games list of classic arcade games

Gaming

The Ultimate List of the Classic Arcade Games You Can’t Forget

Ah, the good old days of arcade gaming. Those times when gamers eagerly lined up in front of glowing arcade machines to see who...

2 days ago

Gaming

10 Best Racing Games of All Time for Thrill-Seekers

Are you a gaming enthusiast who loves the thrill of speed and competition? Then racing games might be your perfect fit.  Racing games have...

2 days ago
Agust D on stage and projected on a large screen. Agust D on stage and projected on a large screen.

Music

Show Recap: Agust D’s “D-Day” Tour, Rosemont, Illinois

The post-concert depression is real, so I’m going to relive Agust D's D-Day concert and bring you along with me.

3 days ago

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Episode 6, Season 2 Recap: Cannibalism, Cults, and Clairvoyance

It was all a dream...

3 days ago
Man sitting on sofa with gaming remote in hand with zombie hands reaching towards him in the background. Man sitting on sofa with gaming remote in hand with zombie hands reaching towards him in the background.

Gaming

5 Best Indie Horror Games of All Time

Are you ready to be scared?

3 days ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' actor, Glen Powell, and 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney. 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor, Glen Powell, and 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney.

Celebrity

The Latest on The Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Cheating Scandal

PR stunt or Hollywood cheating scandal of the decade?

3 days ago
Netflix Beef featuring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Netflix Beef featuring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun

TV & Film

Inside ‘Beef’: The Thrilling Dark Comedy Everyone’s Talking About”

Unpacking the Cultural Significance of Netflix's Most Exciting Series Yet this year.

3 days ago

TV & Film

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Ended Things with Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, actress, and author who has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for over two decades..

3 days ago

Music

Fake Drake? Universal Music Condemn ‘Clearly Illegal’ AI-Generated Songs

Is the progression of AI technology positive?

3 days ago