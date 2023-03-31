Netflix Secret Codes: How to Quickly Unlock Hidden Movies and TV Shows

We’ve all done it, scrolled endlessly through Netflix, trying to find something new and exciting to watch. But what am I in the mood for? Movie or show? What genre? The list of questions goes on. Either we find something new to watch, good or not, or we put on something we’ve seen several times and feel disappointed with the whole experience. Well, there’s a way to eliminate all that endless scrolling because the Netflix codes are here!

This is different from the “Surprise Me” option that already exists. There are codes you can type to bring up a specific feature or an entire genre for you to explore. The specificity can be exact, like classic war movies, is 48744 or broader, like documentaries, is 6839. Whether you know what you want to watch or not, these codes can at least help you narrow your search. And once you remember some of the ones you want to return to, you can always discover new shows or movies within that same genre.

Here’s How It Works

How simple is that? But seriously, where has this secret been? Employees and some form of AI are responsible for making these codes. The codes help Netflix break everything down into categories that help users now find programs on the platform. But with these codes released to the public now, all users can search for anything and everything, just like the system.

The full list of codes is crazy long, but here is just a sample of what you can find:

Action & Adventure (1365)

Asian Action Movies (77232)

Classic Action & Adventure (46576)

Action Comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy Action & Adventure (10702)

Crime Action & Adventure (9584)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Martial Arts Movies (8985)

Military Action & Adventure (2125)

Anime (7424)

Adult Animation (11881)

Anime Action (2653)

Anime Comedies (9302)

Anime Dramas (452)

Anime Features (3063)

Anime Sci-Fi (2729)

Anime Horror (10695)

Anime Fantasy (11146)

Anime Series (6721)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Movies for Ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Movies for Ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for Ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for Ages 8 to 10 (561)

Movies for Ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for Kids (10659)

Disney (67673)

Movies Based on Children’s Books (10056)

Family Features (51056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Kids Music (52843)

Animal Tales (5507)

Classic Movies (315574)

Classic Comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic War Movies (48744)

Epics (52858)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Silent Movies (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedies (6548)

Dark Comedies (869)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Late Night Comedies (1402)

Mockumentaries (26)

Political Comedies (2700)

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Stand-Up Comedy (11559)

Teen Comedies (3519)

Satires (4922)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Slapstick Comedies (10256)

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Campy Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Cult Comedies (9434)

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries (3652)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historical Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4006)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Political Documentaries (7018)

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Dramas (5763)

Biographical Dramas (3179)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Courtroom Dramas (528582748)

Crime Dramas (6889)

Dramas based on Books (4961)

Dramas based on Real Life (3653)

Tearjerkers (6384)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Independent Dramas (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

Military Dramas (11)

Period Pieces (12123)

Political Dramas (6616)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Spiritual Documentaries (2760)

Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Art House Movies (29764)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

Classic Foreign Movies (32473)

Foreign Comedies (4426)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Foreign Dramas (2150)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

African Movies (3761)

Australian Movies (5230)

Belgian Movies (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American Movies (1613)

Middle Eastern Movies (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian (11567)

Scandinavian Movies (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish Movies (58741)

Greek Movies (61115)

German Movies (58886)

French Movies (58807)

Eastern European Movies (5254)

Dutch Movies (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese Movies (10398)

Italian Movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese Movies (3960)

British Movies (10757)

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favourites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing Movies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids’ TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

It’s hard to believe all this was just out there for Netflix users to find, and it’s taken this long. This is a secret they wanted to keep for a while. They’re still worried about shared accounts and not making enough money. Well, what are we waiting for? Let’s start discovering new content!

