‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Review: The Film That Was Not So Fantastic

Marvel has just dropped their latest addition to their cinematic universe. Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase Six, which will see a new Spider-Man and the Avengers series return.

Many fans of the Fantastic Four series have excitedly waited for a new and refreshing addition to the series. However, with all the hype generated for the film, some may find it to be just like previous entries: disappointing.

The Fantastic Four. (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Introducing the Fantastic Four…

The Fantastic Four consist of the usual four members: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In this universe, The Fantastic Four are famous for being superheroes and protecting Earth from danger. They’re soon to become the Fantastic Five as Reed Richards and Sue Storm discover they’re going to have a baby.

Julia Garner as Silver Surfer in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives on Earth on behalf of Galactus (Ralph Ineson). She makes a public threat to destroy Earth, and there’s nothing the team can do to stop it.

The Fantastic Four decide to confront Galactus on another planet. Galactus explains that the only way he won’t destroy Earth is if Reed and Sue give their baby to him. They refuse, and Galactus uses his powers to force Sue into labor as they escape.

Once they arrive back on Earth with their son Franklin Richards, news spreads of their failure to defeat Galactus. As people begin to retaliate against them, the team starts planning how they’re going to save the Earth.

Missing the mark

The film’s saving grace is not all that special. The 1960’s futuristic aesthetic and family dynamic are beautiful to see, but it also seems to keep the film from falling apart.

Ebon-Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Franklin Richards, Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s child, makes his first appearance as a CGI baby, and it’s painfully obvious. Fans joked it was reminiscent of the CGI Renesmee from Twilight.

It was a big step up from the CGI in Fantastic Four (2005), which was notoriously bad. The effects used to show everyone’s powers, including the villains, looked beautiful.

The film also suffers from bad pacing, with fans noticing that some scenes were cut from the trailer. This included a significant scene that would have John Malkovich as Red Ghost.

Even with some scenes being cut, the film still feels rushed. The accident resulting in each of their powers is relegated to a montage with a quick voice over explanation.

The film has a two hour runtime, a bit shorter than most Marvel films. However, it could’ve used a few extra minutes to flesh out the storyline, its background, and the characters better.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Siblings Johnny Storm and Sue Storm steal the show for most of the film. Johnny is the one who deciphers an alien language on his own. Sue is the one who defeats Galactus, mostly on her own.

While Mr. Fantastic and Ben Grimm do help in the fight against Galactus, it feels as though they’re there to mostly pick up the pieces.

Johnny Storm spends most of the movie actively investigating Silver Surfer. It’s a step above from the womanizer Johnny Storm we knew from 2005. He’s smart in other areas that help the Fantastic Four in their fight.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Sue Storm is in full mama bear mode even during Franklin’s birth. She is adamant about keeping Franklin safe. In the end, her emotions are what help The Fantastic Four to defeat Galactus in an impressive feat of strength.

Mr. Fantastic doesn’t show the full potential of stretching powers until the third act of the film. There are some glimpses into his abilities earlier in the film, but would’ve liked to have seen more.

Ben Grimm also doesn’t do much clobberin’ time until the third act as well. He may impress the young children with it and have a fun catchphrase, but doesn’t shine until the final battle.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Credit: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

What’s next for Marvel?

The film is not perfect by any means, but is a lot better than the previous Fantastic Four films. Its lackluster performance may come from the overwhelming hype generated for the film.

Acting as the beginning of Phase Six, this Fantastic Four film puts the next phase at a rocky start. The next entry into this new phase will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day, coming out in July 2026.

The next two Avengers films will follow soon after, which has generated significant hype for what is considered the “reboot” of the MCU. The Fantastic Four will be returning in those two films.

With so much riding on Phase Six, if it continues to go down the same path as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the movies before it, could this be a bad sign for Marvel?

Some fans are finding that Marvel has simply lost its magic touch. While its latest releases have shown that, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the breaking point for some as a series with repeated failures.

Hopefully in their return, the Fantastic Four find some solid footing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, it is their first steps, as the film’s title suggests.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is watchable and fun at some moments, but far from fantastic. Maybe your time (and money) is better spent going to see the new Superman film.