‘Superman’ Review: James Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel kickstarts the new DC Universe

‘Superman’ stars David Corenswet as the titular hero, Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as obsessive billionaire entrepreneur Lex Luthor.

James Gunn‘s first movie after being appointed co-CEO of the newly formed DC Studios aims to launch (or rather relaunch) the DC Comics franchise under a cohesive creative vision led by him. But this whole plan hinges largely on the success of ‘Superman’.

Despite Gunn shrugging off these concerns, he seems to begrudgingly acknowledge that ‘Superman’ needs to be successful on its own merit for his plans for the DC Universe to go forward.

“THIS IS NOT THE RISKIEST ENDEAVOR IN THE WORLD. IS THERE SOMETHING RIDING ON IT? YEAH, BUT IT’S NOT AS BIG AS PEOPLE MAKE IT OUT TO BE. THEY (THE FANS) HEAR THESE NUMBERS THAT THE MOVIE’S ONLY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL IF IT MAKES 700 MILLION OR SOMETHING AND IT’S JUST COMPLETE AND UTTER NONSENSE. IT DOESN’T NEED TO BE AS BIG AS OF A SITUATION AS PEOPLE ARE SAYING.” – SAID JAMES GUNN IN AN INTERVIEW TO GQ. (FRAZIER THARPE/GQ)

Avoiding the complex mathematics that make up film revenues and the movie industry in general, the film does have to be at least somewhat successful (and not bomb!) for the bet parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is taking on DC Studios to prove worthwhile.

‘Superman’ appears to be on the right track, grossing $217 million worldwide in its opening weekend ($122 million domestically and $95 million from 78 international markets).

But will the film’s hold at the box office be strong enough to call it an undeniable success?

Only time will tell…

Foregoing all projections and estimations, the fact is ‘Superman’ is indeed huge: not just for the fans but for the future of DC Comics adaptations in film & TV.

Which leads us to the main question:

Is the new Superman movie really any good?

‘Superman’ Trailer. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Review

The latest entry in the Superman franchise marks the hero’s first solo outing on the big screen since 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’. The latter was the last attempt at launching a DC cinematic universe: the now-extinct DCEU (DC Extended Universe). Director Zack Snyder was put in charge of overseeing the DC movies, although it’s fair to say his attempts were met with mixed receptions from critics and audiences alike.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ was much criticized for bringing a darker tone to Superman, a character perpetually associated with hope and optimism in comic books and beyond. 1978’s ‘Superman’, directed by the late Richard Donner, is still regarded as the gold standard for Superman adaptations, with star Cristopher Reeve embodying “truth, justice & the American way”.

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ takes a page out of Donner’s playbook, both in its mood and tone and in more literal aspects as well. There are several homages to the 1978 classic, from the opening titles to the use of introductory text in the first scene of the film. This opening text serves to plunge us (the audience) immediately into the action, with Superman already well-established as a hero in this universe.

We don’t see the destruction of Krypton, neither Kal-El being rocketed to Earth nor being found by the kindly Ma and Pa Kent. Nor do we need to see any of this again; at this point, pretty much everyone on the planet knows the basic tenets of Superman’s origin.

‘Superman’ (2025). (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Pace & Narrative

Gunn’s decision to launch the audience straight into the action may be wise in that Superman’s origin is common knowledge for most viewers. But this also means that the film starts at a hectic pace. And it doesn’t slow down – for better or for worse…

Clocking in at barely over 2 hours (129 minutes), the film allows little time for its characters to breathe, with the plot progressing rapidly. This makes for a gripping, high-octane experience watching a lighthearted film that is a shining example of what any blockbuster should strive for.

It’s fun (and oftentimes also funny), delving into deeper matters like international politics and innate vs. acquired human goodness, although never fully fleshing out these interrogations. ‘Superman’ is a light, breezy film that never actually ventures beyond this (and it never really tries to).

Don’t expect the best superhero film since ‘The Dark Knight’.

Expect goodhearted fun in a light 129-minute package.

‘Superman’ (2025). (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Direction & Vision

James Gunn wrote, directed and produced ‘Superman’ (besides obviously co-heading the studio behind it), so the movie is signature Gunn in all the best and worst ways. Gratefully, the best of Gunn’s style shines through and his most criticized habits do minor damage here.

Gunn’s previous DC film, 2021’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, garnered criticism from some fans for relying so much on humor that some of the jokes honestly fell flat. In ‘Superman’, humor still plays a key role but it is a supporting feature rather than the main player. Character development and plot progression are the priorities. And rightly so.

But, when humor is indeed used, it usually garners at least a few chuckles.

Supporting Cast

Jimmy Olsen, played here by the witty Skyler Gisondo, is the photographer for the Daily Planet also known as “Superman’s Pal” in the comics. The absurdity (or dare I say ridiculousness) of some situations Gisondo is put in makes for great comedy. Gisondo, part for his physical appearance, part for his great comedic timing, fits perfectly for Olsen and functions as an effective point of comic relief for the film.

Guy Gardner, the Green Lantern perhaps best known in the comics for being a tremendous jerk, is also type-cast perfectly. Nathan Fillion, a frequent collaborator of Gunn notable for the hit TV show ‘The Rookie’, epitomizes Gardner from his signature bowl-cut to his arrogant personality.

Gardner is part of the “Justice Gang” trio, also comprised of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Gathegi is another standout, furthering the film’s strong casting.

I couldn’t possibly forget Krypto, the Superdog, when talking about the supporting cast. I know he’s a CGI dog, but he stands out so much that he’s one of the best parts of the film.

Krypto is the answer to a question many dog owners may have already posed:

What if my rowdy dog had superpowers?

You can surely imagine the disastrous results.

Additionally, there are some (welcome) cameos from well-known faces in the DC Universe. Fans will certainly recognize them in the movie.

‘Superman’ (2025). (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

The Man of Tomorrow

The inclusion of so many supporting characters does not detract from the film, as some could worry. Rather, these are supporting players in a story that is fundamentally about Superman (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Speaking of the main trio, casting is again a triumph with three actors that embody so well these storied characters. I don’t think there’s an actor that has captured the essence of the Man of Steel so well since Cristopher Reeve. Of course, Reeve was Superman and I don’t think anybody will ever come close to topping his portrayal.

But Corenswet hits all the right marks: vulnerable and clumsy as Clark while emanating strength and confidence as Superman. Corenswet undoubtedly has screen presence, but he also has charm and charisma. And it helps that he looks the part, even resembling Reeve a bit.

The key point is that Corenswet and Gunn fundamentally understand Superman:

A regular guy who just wants to help those in need and stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves.

The fact that he has superpowers is just a bonus.

Superman is the ultimate outsider:

The last survivor of his race and an alien immigrant among humans.

But he is also the ultimate insider:

Despite being an alien, he’s the most human of us.

He embodies humanity’s best qualities:

Compassion, kindness and an everlasting hope for a better tomorrow.

Lois & Lex

Rachel Brosnahan is a great Lois Lane. She has the drive and the tenacity that makes Lois one of the best investigative reporters in the DC Universe. But she’s also the perfect match for Corenswet’s Superman; their chemistry on screen is undeniable.

Nicholas Hoult, on the other hand, is an excellent antagonist. His Lex Luthor is fierce, imposing and unwavering. Luthor’s obsession with Superman consumes him to the point where it’s all he thinks about. His anger is so potent that he’s willing to compromise anyone and anything to reach his objectives. He wants to be viewed as humanity’s savior but his egotism makes him callous and cruel.

Rating

Perhaps the best way to summarize ‘Superman’ is that it is effective in almost everything it attempts, but Gunn also avoids any great risks. Gunn keeps it safe as a light and breezy film that brushes over complex issues but never ventures into unknown territory.

Maybe this is indeed the smart play here: the success of ‘Superman’ is vital for the future of Gunn’s fledgling DC Universe.

The Future of the DC Universe

DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have already prepared a substantial slate of upcoming projects, some in more advanced stages than others. There are both live-action and animated movies in development, as well as TV shows for HBO Max. Gunn has also stated he plans on including video games in the DCU with Warner Bros. Games in the mix.

‘Lanterns’ (in-development). (Image: John P. Johnson/HBO)

Here is an extensive list.

‘Lanterns’ (above) – TV Show Series for HBO Max “follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland”. Filming underway; expected in 2026

‘ Supergirl’ – Movie Adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Eisner-winning comic starring Milly Alcock (‘House of the Dragon’) as the “Woman of Tomorrow”. Film “follows Kara Zor-El while celebrating her 21st birthday, traveling across the galaxy with her dog Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and goes on a ‘murderous quest for revenge'”. Filming complete; slated for June 26, 2026 theatrical release

Supergirl’ – Movie

‘Clayface’ – Movie “A body horror Hollywood story about a B-movie actor who uses a substance to remain relevant but becomes made entirely of clay.” Stars Tom Rhys Harries (Netflix’s ‘White Lines’) as the Batman villain. Slated for Sept. 11, 2026 release

‘The Brave and The Bold’ – Movie Centers on the father and son dynamics of Batman and Robin, introducing Bruce Wayne’s (bloodthirsty) son Damian. Script in-development; release date TBA

‘Peacemaker’ – TV Show Season 2 James Gunn penned all eight episodes of the John Cena-led second outing but was unable to direct due to ‘Superman’ shooting. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord) all return. Aug. 21 on HBO Max



Other projects include: