Who Will Join Daisy Edgar-Jones in “Sense and Sensibility” – A Look at Potential Co-Stars

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Twisters, Normal People) cryptically announced the newest adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved classic on Instagram with “👀” as the caption.

Less than two weeks later, Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna) joined the cast in a similar fashion, dropping a pic of the well-read paperback. The two will play the Dashwood sisters.

Focus Features and Working Title Films will produce the film, a collaboration that has already spawned acclaimed adaptations of Austen’s works, such as Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Emma (2020).

These are some big shoes to fill, as Sense and Sensibility has not seen a major-studio motion-picture remake since 1995. Directed by Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain) and starring such acclaimed actors as Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman, it received over fifty nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Picture.

This thirty-year gap has raised expectations, but also presents an excellent opportunity to create something entirely original for a new generation.



The period piece genre has gained increasing popularity among younger audiences, thanks to hits like Bridgerton and My Lady Jane. Stylized costuming, trendy soundtracks, and socially aware writing can make productions set in the distant past feel brand new.

Georgia Oakley is set to direct, with Diana Reid tagged for writing. This will be Oakley’s second feature film, and Reid’s first screenplay.

This team of notable newcomers aligns perfectly with the story’s spirit. Sense and Sensibility was Austen’s first full-length novel, which she may have begun drafting at the age of 19. Oakley and Reid are sure to bring their emerging talents to inspire an updated version.

Although originally published in 1811, the book’s themes remain relevant to contemporary audiences. It follows Elinor (Edgar-Jones) and Marianne (Creed-Miles) Dashwood, forced out of their home following the death of their father and the inheritance of his estate by their half-brother. Along with their frantic mother and rebellious younger sister, they settle into a more humble cottage. What their new lifestyle lacks in riches, it makes up for in relationship drama, including courtships and betrayals by the relatable Edward, charming Willoughby, and honorable Colonel Brandon.

The producers have yet to announce the rest of the cast – let’s look at some possible romantic interests.

Edward Ferrars

Portrayed by Hugh Grant in the 1995 movie, Edward Ferras comes from a wealthy family, pushing him towards a career in law, while he dreams of becoming a clergyman and finding true love — hopefully in the form of the practical Elinor. Who might match the subtle performance of Daisy Edgar-Jones?

O’Connor as Marius in Les Misérables. (Image: BBC).

Josh O’Connor

O’Connor is no stranger to Austen adaptations – his quirky portrayal of Mr. Elton in Emma shows his grasp of Regency era humor. He adds additional depth with his performance of Charles in The Crown, someone who often clashes with his rigid family’s expectations of him.

Beyond his often irritable characters, O’Connor’s personal life shows another side of him. He strolls gardening exhibits, speaks fondly of well-prepared food, and attends fashion shows in oversized sweaters.

Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield (Image: Lionsgate).

Dev Patel

England’s sweetheart and historical drama poster-boy, Patel ticks all the boxes. His Oscar-nominated range is undeniable – from serious thrillers to lighthearted romance. The Personal History of David Copperfield, in particular, provides encouraging evidence of his compatibility with the role.

He can certainly compete with Hugh Grant in the hair department, and has an even stronger chance of out-acting him with a more nuanced performance.

Here’s a bonus – we know Dev Patel and Daisy Edgar-Jones look good together, based on their fashion show appearance (see below).

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dev Patel at the Gucci show in Milan pic.twitter.com/cvTDtBYJY2 — best of daisy edgar-jones (@bestofdaisyjej) February 25, 2025

John Willoughby

This roguish man sweeps Marianne off her feet (literally – he carries her home in the rain following an ankle break), immediately stealing her heart. However, his romantic gestures and bad-boy looks cover up darker secrets from his past.

Matthew Broome in The Buccaneers. (Image: Apple TV+).

Matthew Broome

The 24-year-old British actor has proved his period piece appeal in Apple TV’s The Buccaneers. His performance as Guy Thwarte displayed some serious swoon-worthy acting, so there’s no doubt about his charm.

Much like the production crew, he is a newcomer to the industry, his only other credit being My Fault: London (2025). This novelty sets him up to bring some Gen-Z freshness to the role.

Woodall as Dexter in One Day. (Image: Netflix)

Leo Woodall

Perhaps Leo Woodall is a little too obvious a choice for the dashing Willougby. His acting resume is full of seductive personalities that conceal deeper flaws (White Lotus, One Day). His performances often strike a balance between charm and danger, making him a perfect fit for this role.

However, we’ve yet to see him in a period piece, which raises the question of potential ‘iPhone face’ – could he pull off the historic look?

Colonel Brandon

Although he hasn’t had past luck in love, youthful Marianne catches his eye. His courtship is subtle, consistent, and endlessly supportive. Their age gap is alarming, but Brandon always manages to come off as honorable, nourishing Marianne through her sickness.

Gleeson as Levin in Anna Karenina. (Image: Focus Features).

Domhnall Gleeson

Gleeson has been quietly stacking his filmography over the past two decades, appearing in franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars, while consistently taking on roles as yearning sweethearts (About Time, Brooklyn). He has mastered the sad puppy eyes of a man in love, without turning into a whiny predator. His performance as Levin in Anna Karenina (pictured above) effortlessly depicts the heartbreak of being someone’s second choice, but still devoting his life to her.

Plus, there’s something poetic about him taking over the role from his beloved Harry Potter co-star, Alan Rickman.

Riley as Darcy in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. (Image: Lionsgate).

Sam Riley

Riley is well-versed in the period piece, including recent credits in Radioactive (2019) and Rebecca (2020). As for 19th-century productions, you can already see him as an Austen hero – the coveted Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016). If Sense and Sensibility doesn’t feel like too much of a repetition for him, he could certainly pull it off.

At 45, he is a decade older than the proposed character, but still younger than the 49-year-old Rickman was when he took on the role. Do you think Riley could pull off the age difference?

What’s next?

Kate Winslet, Gemma Jones, Emilie Francois, and Emma Thompson in Sense and Sensibility (1995). (Image: Columbia).

We can only speculate until they announce more cast members. Three decades have lapsed since the last film, leading to more sensibility than sense. Who would you pick to star in the movie? An actor mentioned on this list, or somebody else entirely? There are many opportunities for fresh chemistry with Daisy Edgar-Jones set to lead.

Follow along to discover the new dynamics of Sense and Sensibility, whoever may end up in the final cast!