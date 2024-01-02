Binge-Worthy Shows to Spice Up Winter Break

It’s that time of year — Christmas is over, the new year is starting, and winter is dragging its heels. To all the college students out there, maybe you’re starting to get restless. Maybe you’re—gasp—starting to wish spring semester would just hurry up and get here already. If you’re looking for something to pass the time this winter, I’ve got your back. Here are some TV series to binge your boredom away.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Credit: Paramount

Friendly reminder that Netflix is gearing up to release their live action Avatar: The Last Airbender this February. If you’ve never seen the original animated series, now’s your chance!

ATLA first aired on the Nickelodeon network in 2005, and for most of Gen Z it’s a childhood classic. The Fire Nation has been at war with the rest of the world for 100 years. The Avatar—an alleged master of fire, water, earth, and air—is the only person suitable to end the conflict.

When 12-year-old Aang, the last of the Air Nomads, discovers he is the Avatar, he teams up with Water Tribe siblings Sokka and Katara; together, they seek to defeat the Fire Nation and restore peace.

There’s a lot more to it than that, of course, but you’ll have to watch and see how it plays out. There are 3 seasons total, and the episodes are short and sweet, clocking in at about 20 minutes each. That’s prime binge-watching material!

Where to stream: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Daisy Jones & the Six

Credit: Amazon

Based on the bestseller novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & the Six follows a 70s rock band’s rise to fame—and their steep plummet. Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) is a spirited amateur songwriter who grew up in the California rock scene. Meanwhile, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) is in Philly, hoping to make it big with his mismatched garage band.

Their paths cross in a twist of fate, but Daisy and Billy aren’t good for each other. Or— maybe they’re a little too good for each other? It’s a bit unclear, actually. That’s what pulls you in.

The series features a dazzling cast, a hit original soundtrack, and drama that you can’t beat. Once you start watching, you can’t stop.

The series is nominated for nine (read it again—nine) Emmy awards, and trust me, the hype is merited.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Normal People

Credit: Element Pictures

Yet another binge-worthy book-to-screen adaptation! Normal People, modeled after the novel by Sally Rooney, follows Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), two students in Ireland.

Marianne is a bit of a social outcast, and Connell is an intelligent athlete. The two of them share a curious dynamic that does blossom into a romance, but things are complicated. It’s a drastically human portrayal of love, fear, and the confusion that often comes with new relationships.

There are only 12 episodes, so the show is easy to get through. If you’re somebody who likes to live vicariously through fictional characters, Normal People will linger in your mind after watching.

There is quite a bit of commentary hiding in the plot, too. Social norms, expectations, identity, and personal growth are just a few of the more profound ideas explored in the miniseries.

Where to stream: Hulu

Gilmore Girls

Credit: Warner Bros.

A list of shows to binge that doesn’t include Gilmore Girls? I won’t stand for it.

Just about everyone is acquainted with the early 2000s hit series (and if you’re not, where have you been?). Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has had quite the impact on many current trends, aesthetics, and—let’s be honest—academic motivation. Though fans have some beef with her in later seasons, high school Rory is pretty widely beloved.

There are a whopping 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls, and a grand total of 153 episodes. All those interested in academia, coffee, chaotic romance plots, family drama and more? Clear your schedule.

This winter lull is the perfect time to binge this iconic series; the story takes place almost exclusively during school months. Let Rory inspire (or intimidate) you before the spring semester kickoff.

Where to stream: Netflix

My Life With the Walter Boys

Credit: Netflix

Alright. Hear me out.

Have you ever wanted to binge a TV show that doesn’t require a lot of brainpower? Like, you just need to stare into the void while something plays in the background? This is for that.

Its first impressions are very much “The Summer I Turned Pretty: Yeehaw Version,” and the series lacks the familiar coming-of-age, complex adolescent emotions we know and love. That said, if you’re looking to pass the time, get comfortable.

Though My Life With the Walter Boys was not necessarily well-received by the public, it certainly captured everyone’s attention. There are 10 episodes, making for a quick binge-watch. Just make sure you have a main activity planned. That’ll really make the time fly.

And if you happen to get a laugh out of it every so often, more power to you!

Where to stream: Netflix