‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale Recap: Engagements, Cash Prizes, and the Messiest Jury of Peers

We made it, everybody! After ten weeks of watching contestants fall in love with each other (and with the idea of half a million dollars), it’s finally time for the finale. The last rose ceremony, the final challenge, and, of course, the biggest question of all: what’s next once they leave the beach?

The final couples

Last week teased that two couples would be sent home during the final rose ceremony, and that’s exactly where we pick up. Kathy and Keith announce they’re self-eliminating (it’s only fair), leaving Alexe and Andrew safe after their challenge win. That puts Spencer and Jess, Dale and Kat, and Jeremy and Bailey on the chopping block.

Keith wants to reward the strongest couple with the $500,000, while Kathy campaigns for whoever “needs it most.”

Jeremy and Bailey leaving Paradise. Credit: Disney

In the end, the group majority votes Jeremy and Bailey out. Their exit is surprisingly sweet—Jeremy almost cries on camera while thanking Bailey for everything. And listen, I’m not saying I like the guy all of a sudden, but I did see a glimpse of humanity there. The two walk off hand in hand.

Weight of the world

The next day brings the final challenge: “Weight of the World.” The producers basically steal straight from “Survivor” with this one. Each couple is harnessed onto a platform, gripping handles tethered to weights that match their combined body weight. Every few minutes, more weight gets added. Partners can shift who holds more between them, but if the weights slip too low, they’re dropped into the pool. The last couple standing automatically moves into the final round.

Contestants compete in “Weight of the World.” Credit: Disney

They start with 10%. Then 20%. Then 25% and so on. Dale and Kat are the first to go, and he is pissed. Cut to Dale in his hotel room, bragging that he’s “strong as fuck” and would obviously win any strength challenge. Sure, bro.

Spencer and Jess hang on but eventually crash into the water, leaving Alexe and Andrew victorious after 43 sweaty minutes. They secure their shot at the money.

Andrew and Alexe hug in pool after winning. Credit: Disney

Ring shopping

Afterwards, Jess and Spencer take a walk on the beach, where Spencer finally drops the L-bomb. He’s not just falling anymore; he is in love with her. Naturally, he decides to go ring shopping, preparing to potentially pop the question to Jess.

Neil Lane watching Jesse steal his thunder showing engagement rings to Spencer #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/EyXs0TdxBw — AP (@APsomaras) September 3, 2025

He gushes about how Jess feels like home, his safety, his future. Honestly, it’s adorable. But also… where the hell is Neil Lane? What is Paradise without Neil Lane handing out diamonds? Still, Spencer’s sincerity is sweet, and that’s all that matters.

They’re backkkk

Because nothing is ever simple in Paradise, producers bring back all the previously eliminated contestants to act as a jury. Everyone returns for one night of drinking, debriefs, and, of course, it becomes a big ol’ mess.

Brian and Parisa, Kim and Faith, Jonathon and Lea… literally everyone is back. Even Sean and Allyshia (ugh). Bailey mentions that she and Jeremy made their relationship official the night they left. Jess admits she’s nervous about a proposal. And then Sean decides to be Sean, in all his glory.

He basically reinstates Parliament of Paradise and launches into a smear campaign against Kat in front of everyone. He claims he called her ex, that she smuggled a laptop into Paradise, sent love letters, and only joined the show for career clout. To which I say: absolute bullshit. Contestants can’t even have phones, so the idea of sneaking in a laptop is just dumb.

pov: you haven’t gotten any attention in at least 2 minutes #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/eTUAvuXaoL — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) September 3, 2025

Kat is humiliated and in tears, while Dale immediately defends her. But most of the group sides with Kat and has plenty of words for Sean’s behavior. And Allyshia?? I expected better from her. Standing up there with Sean was classless, tasteless, and a prime example of how not to be a girl’s girl.

sean and allyshia making a huge scene and nobody gaf i have to laugh #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/B949SmqI2S — ✩ morgan ✩ (@ilyurlosingme) September 3, 2025

In confessionals, Dale even reads one of Kat’s heartfelt love letters aloud, tearing up as he defends her character. It’s honestly his best moment of the season.

But smear campaign or not, the jury was never letting Spencer and Jess go home. Kat and Dale are voted out and are surprisingly gracious in their exit.

The final test

For the last test of the season, Jesse unveils the ultimate question: money or love?

Jess stands in front of the prize. Credit: Disney

Each contestant is called, one by one, to a secluded area where a shiny briefcase of $250,000 awaits. That’s half of the prize pot– their share if they choose money. But if they take it and their partner doesn’t, they walk away with the cash while their partner gets nothing. If both partners choose money, they both leave empty-handed. If they both choose love, they reunite in a VIP suite and continue their love story.

Cue dramatic montages. Crying confessionals.

Money or love?

Andrew actually encourages Alexe to take the money (in a sweet, loving way), knowing her student loans weigh her down. But she chooses him instead, of course. He reacts: “What are you doing here?” when she shows up to meet him. He tears up as he tells her it feels good to be chosen. My heart!

Andrew and Alexe celebrate with Jesse. Credit: Disney

They admit they’re “leveling up” in their love, he asks her to be his girlfriend, and she starts plotting her move to Chicago. It’s awkward, romantic, and pure Alexe-and-Andrew perfection.

In the end, Jesse reveals an extra twist: couples who resisted temptation earn envelopes of cash. Alexe pulls $125,000, enough to pay off her loans.

And then there’s Jess and Spencer. Of course, they choose love. They also scored $190,000 and… an engagement!!!!!!

Spencer proposes to Jess. Credit: Disney

Spencer reads Jess a handwritten speech, pours his heart out, and drops to one knee. She says yes. Champagne, rose petals, tears—the whole deal. The two could not look happier!

And just like that, Paradise gives us the fairytale ending it promises every season, even though it may have looked a little different this year.

This season was a roller coaster in so many ways but ending with these two rays of sunshine getting engaged made it feel worth it 🥹 happy tears all around #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/tqXDAhflfy — Yanny ⎕ | Missing The Guys (@laurelsnotyanny) September 3, 2025

Out of the final five couples, four are still together: Jess and Spencer are engaged and she is planning on moving to Dallas, Alexe and Andrew are in love and moving toward Chicago life, Kat and Dale are exploring the U.S. together, Bailey and Jeremy have met each other’s families, and Keith and Kathy are still besties.

And with that, another season of Paradise has come and gone. Despite all the gimmicks, upgrades, and challenges, the show proves it’s still about what we came for: watching messy, beautiful, genuine relationships unfold.

So congrats to the couples. And congrats to us for surviving another season!

Not ready to let go of the fun just yet? Don’t worry. Bachelor Nation already has more in store, including a “Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea” (yes, a literal cruise you can embark on with your favorite contestants making appearances) and a new season of “The Golden Bachelor” on the horizon.