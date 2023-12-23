5 Movies to Watch in Theaters This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us! It’s a time to relax, eat some good food, and of course, spend quality time with your loved ones. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a trip to the movies? Well then, look no further: Trill’s got you covered with what to see in theaters during the final weeks of 2023.

So, if you thought the year had no movies left to offer, fear not! We’ve compiled a list of five that will be in theaters everywhere over the entire holiday season. From family fun to romcoms to animation, read on to discover the perfect films that you and your loved ones can see only in theaters.

1. Wonka

Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka.’ Credit: Warner Bros.

First up on our list is Wonka, the musical/prequel/origin story about the master chocolatier from Roald Dahl’s iconic book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Directed by Paul King, the movie follows a young Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) as he arrives in Europe with dreams of making it big in the chocolate business.

With extravagant musical numbers and a whole lot of heart, Wonka is perfect for a holiday outing at the movies. It’s sweet, fun, and bound to make you feel incredibly festive. So, whether you go with family or friends, Wonka has all the makings for a great time at the theater.

Wonka is now playing in theaters everywhere.

2. Anyone But You

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in ‘Anyone But You.’ Credit: Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures

Next up is Anyone But You, the new R-rated romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The movie centers on Ben (Powell) and Bea (Sweeney), who must pretend to be in a relationship during their friends’ wedding despite their deep-seated animosity.

It’s rare we get a romantic comedy released in theaters these days — even more rare to have one made for adults. And Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell dating rumors aside, that seems to be all the more reason to check out Anyone But You over the holidays, right? The answer is absolutely.

Anyone But You will be playing in theaters everywhere starting December 22, 2023.

3. American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright in ‘American Fiction.’ Credit: Claire Folger/Orion Pictures

The third movie on our list is American Fiction, which won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September. The film is a social satire that follows Thelonius Monk (Jeffrey Wright), an author who jokingly writes a novel full of Black stereotypes, only to be met with extreme fame and fortune.

Now, a topical film about racial politics doesn’t seem like the kind of thing most will be itching to see over the holidays, but American Fiction does look quite promising. Early reviews of the movie have been glowing with praise for its sharp wit and commentary. So, as the holidays approach, we recommend keeping it on your radar.

American Fiction will be playing in theaters everywhere starting December 22, 2023.

4. The Iron Claw

First Preview of Zac Efron in “The Iron Claw.’ Credit: A24

Next up is The Iron Claw, a new drama from A24 which stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. It tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who made history and suffered great trauma in the world of professional wrestling during the 1980s.

The Iron Claw also may not seem like an ideal holiday movie. From the description alone, it looks to be an incredibly dark film. However, a strong message on family and faith is sure to make it a worthwhile trip to the movies.

The Iron Claw will be playing in theaters everywhere starting December 22, 2023.

5. The Boy and the Heron

Still from ‘The Boy and the Heron.’ Credit: Studio Ghibli

Last on our list is The Boy and the Heron, the newest film from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. This film centers on Mahito, a 12-year-old boy who goes on a journey to another world after the death of his mother and moving to a new town.

Studio Ghibli has become one of the most renowned film studios in the world with movies such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke. With incredible Japanese-style animation and profound uses of storytelling, their movies are not to be missed. So, what better way to celebrate their newest release than by seeing it on the big screen this holiday season?

The Boy and the Heron is now playing in theaters everywhere.