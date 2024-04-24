Karin Ann’s Debut Album is the Beginning of a Strong Career

The perfect mix of emotionally visual music made up of different genres. That is the best way to describe Karin Ann’s debut album through the telescope.

Not only does she take you on an adventure through different genres, but she explores the different issues young queer people face while doing so. The album will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. You can feel her pain, heartache, and love, just to name a few, in the album.

Though this new album isn’t her first introduction to the music industry, it will be a big deal for her career. In fourteen songs, you get to see Karin Ann for who she is.

Who is Karin Ann?

Karin Ann, she/they, is a young queer artist from Slovakia. At 21 years old, she’s making a name for herself with her debut album. Karin’s been part of the pop-alt scene since she was 14.

Growing up with ADHD, Karin was drawn to the arts. She attended school for graphic design and art until a hand injury forced her to withdraw. She started playing the ukulele instead, thanks to Grace Vanderwaals’ influence. As a result, she then started making music as a new form of expression.

Karin Ann is an up-and-coming musician. Credit: Shore Fire Media/Cameron Lindfors

Growing up in Slovakia, being queer isn’t really accepted. Karin works with Amnesty International to address issues of domestic violence and work towards LGBTQ+ rights in Slovakia. Her support has been evident, like the time she performed with a pride flag during a show with the Polish channel TVP.

Behind the Album

Throughout the album, Karin takes you along different genres like folk, buzzy rock, and even gothic disco. The album cohesively goes along, making you feel like you’re visually experiencing her storytelling.

“I’ve always believed in the power of music to connect people, so while through the telescope dives into the depths of my emotions and experiences, I don’t like to dissect my songs too much. Instead, I craft them with the aim that each listener finds their own unique connection and meaning.” Karin Ann

Like any powerful album, Karin had help creating her masterpiece from Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe. The pair have featured vocals on some of the tracks like “she.” They also helped produce the album.

The through the telescope album cover. Credit: Shore Fire Media

Karin has found inspiration for her music from artists like Mazzy Star, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, and Hozier. It’s prevalent in her music and enriches the listening experience.

through the telescope Tracklist

once a man pile of bones false gold the band keeps playing last few minutes for you neverland a song for the moon she olivia memories of you i don’t believe in God beautiful life my best work of art

Breaking it Down

The album’s first single, “she,” was released in February and featured on Spotify’s #NowWatching playlist. The next single, “false gold,” was released in March. The song reflects on themes of regretful relationships and defiant self-discovery with powerful lyrics.

my pride is on the floor

i can’t stop screaming your name

took a bullet for you without a second thought

now i look back and watch you take the shot Karin Ann “false gold”

Both singles “false gold” and “she” are available for streaming on your favorite streaming services. The bridge of “false gold” sounds like it could be a song in an indie coming-of-age movie.

The first single, “she,” paints a descriptive picture. The lyrics are theatrical and describe the “she” the song is about. The song is very beautiful. Karin goes into a falsetto that makes the song sound more whimsical and airy. This plays into the witchy effect her music can have.

she likes to wander the cities, she learned the streets by heart

her shadow tends to be her only friend

she owns a small apartment with a small door

with no elevator to the fifth floor, she just cant afford more Karin Ann “she”

Powerful lyricism is a constant in Karin Ann’s music. She covers themes like gender equality, mental health, human rights, and the inner struggles of youth. Topics like young love, toxic relationships and insecurities are also talked about.

The song “memories of you” is one of the songs that explore toxic relationships. It can be up for interpretation as to who this song can be about. For example, the song can be interpreted as being let down by someone important to you. They show you the kind of person you wouldn’t want to build a relationship with. You feel the pain and learning that came from this experience.

Clip from the “false gold” Official Visualizer on YouTube. Credit: YouTube/Karin Ann

Despite going through different genres, the album is cohesive. Each song rightfully tells its own meaningful story and fits any meaning you need it to be. The song “pile of bones,” for example, is a melancholic folk song and to me feels incredibly familiar. It sounds like it could fit on a Hozier album or on a folk Spotify playlist.

Karin’s Career

Karin Ann is making a name for themself as she prepares to release this album. She made her New York Fashion Week debut this past February with showcases at César Galindo and Frederick Anderson.

Prior to that, last fall Karin was part of a two-part video series in collaboration with the American director duo Tusk. The series features Ashely Moore and Gus Kenworthy. Part one played along to Karin Ann’s single “a stranger with my face,” while part two was paired with “favorite star.” Part one has won awards like Best Music Video at the 2023 New York Tri-State Film Festival and the Top Shorts Film Festival, and has been nominated for countless others.

In March, Karin made her SXSW Film Festival debut with showcases at The Color Agent and Budapest Showcase Hub. She will also be playing a series of shows with SoFar sounds in select U.S. cities this spring.

At just the beginning of her career, Karin Ann has already accomplished so much. In 2021, she won the Best Music Video award at the Munich Music Awards. She’s also been featured on a Times Square billboard with Spotify with their EQUAL music program, and has been recognized as the “Discovery of the Year” at the Czech Republic Music Awards.

Karin has rightfully earned the title of being one to watch. I think that giving Karin’s new music a chance is absolutely worth the listen. She’s onto doing great things. through the telescope is out on May 10th. You can presave the album here.