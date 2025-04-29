Coachella 2025 Performance Highlights: Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, and More 

Coachella, one of the most talked-about music festivals, recently wrapped up its explosive two-weekend run. From Bernie Sanders introducing Clairo to Yo Gabba Gabba bringing out Flavor Flav, this year’s festival was certainly one for the books. So without further ado, let’s get into some of the top performances!

5. Benson Boone

As a first-time Coachella performer, it’s safe to say no one knew what to expect from Benson Boone—except, of course, one of his signature backflips. Boone stuck the landing off the height of a *very* tall platform, just in time to introduce Brian May, Queen’s lead guitarist, to the stage. The two performed a surprise rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and May was welcomed back to play Boone’s hit song, “Beautiful Things.”

Despite Boone’s excitement with Brian May’s appearance, the crowd was somewhat underwhelmed. Boone pokes fun at his crowd with a TikTok in which he sings “Bohemian Rhapsody” into a banana microphone and attempts to hype up an imaginary crowd.

He captioned the viral video: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

Boone continued to joke around with his audience during Coachella’s second and final weekend. He brought out a cardboard cutout of Brian May to perform with–and perform he did.

All jokes aside, Boone’s vocals and captivating stage presence from Coachella have proven he deserves a spot in the pop world. Boone debuted “Mystical Magical,” which is our first glimpse at where Boone’s music is headed on his sophomore album, American Heart.

4. Travis Scott

No expenses were spared for Travis Scott’s Coachella performance. From pyrotechnics to dancers suspended from the ceiling, Travis Scott had it all. Scott himself scaled down the wall, with the help of suspension cords, during “Skyfall.”



Travis Scott was walking down the wall while performing ‘Skyfall’ 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/bVWjL3bSWh — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) April 13, 2025

He even gave “Fe!n” and “Sicko Mode” a fresh sound, as he was accompanied by a brass brand for both songs. For fans of “Utopia” and “Astroworld,” Scott’s setlist delivered hit after hit. He even gave fans a taste of new music with unreleased songs rumored to be titled “Oh Jacques” and “She Going Dumb.”

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s performances never disappoint, and Coachella was no exception. She put girl power on full display with surprise guests Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, and Ciara. Megan’s performance of “Roc Steady” and “Goodies” with Ciara was a standout that kept the energy high and infectious.

Nothing could shake Megan’s vocals—not even the intensive choreography. Megan powered through technical issues with the sound like a pro until her mic was cut mid-song during “Mamushi.” Her parting words that night were, “Don’t y’all do the hotties like that.” The crowd certainly agreed with Megan, as they began chanting her name while she left the stage.



Megan’s redemption came on weekend 2, during which she performed “Mamushi” in full. She opened with the song and jokingly told the crowd, “’cause y’all know they cut me off last week.” Megan’s iconic performance and recovery had the hashtag #Megchella trending on X.

2. Charli XCX

During the last weekend of Coachella, Charli XCX announced the shocking end of “brat summer.” Projected on the screen behind her were the words, “Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?” The names of other artists began flashing rapid-fire behind her. “Lorde summer,” “Ethel Cain summer,” and “Haim summer” are some of the highlights.



To kick off her Coachella reign, Charli XCX brought out Billie Eilish for “Guess,” Lorde for “Girl, so confusing,” and Troye Sivan for “Talk, Talk.” Addison Rae appeared for “Von Dutch” on April 20th to mixed reactions from the internet.

Charli’s performance itself demonstrated why her star power continues to shine almost a year after the release of Brat. Wearing sunglasses and microshorts, Charli XCX looked effortlessly cool and on-trend for her two-weekend-long performances. Her set included smoke and strobe lights similar to her “Brat Arena Tour.”

Charlie XCX’s internet buzz didn’t end with the conclusion of her show. She made headlines for wearing a sash that read, “Miss should be headliner.” The internet took this as a dig towards the band Green Day, who headlined the same night that Charli XCX wore the sash.

Tré Cool, Green Day’s drummer, responded by wearing a DIY “Actual headliner” sash. The lighthearted feud ended when Charli XCX responded to Cool’s picture on X by writing, “Obsessed.”

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga kicked off her Mayhem era with a show-stopping two-hour performance at Coachella. She opened the show with a mash-up of “Bloody Mary,” “Abracadabra,” and “Judas.” A single spotlight shined on Lady Gaga, who wore a dress with a waist that doubled as a giant cage for her dancers to emerge from.

Lady Gaga previously headlined Coachella 2017 as a fill-in for Beyoncé. On her Coachella headliner Instagram announcement post, Lady Gaga wrote, “I have wanted to go back and do it right, and I am.”

The elaborate opera house set piece, multiple costume changes, and stunning choreography took Lady Gaga’s artistic storytelling to a whole new level. Her performance was packed with easter eggs for her fans, nicknamed “Little Monsters,” to uncover. The crutches she held during “Paparazzi” were the most obvious nod to her 2009 “Paparazzi” music video.

Although most of her performances were extravagant in classic Gaga style, she also performed a stripped-back piano version of “Shallow” to show off her stronger-than-ever vocals. Lady Gaga performed all her hits from “Alejandro” to “Bad Romance,” but “Just Dance” was noticeably missing from the setlist.

Similar to Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga experienced mic issues during the second weekend of Coachella. She poked fun at the moment by telling the crowd, “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live.”

Perhaps the most stunning of Lady Gaga’s performances was her rendition of “Poker Face,” during which she defeated her old era in a chess battle. If you can’t get enough of Lady Gaga, tickets for her Mayhem Ball tour are on sale now.

Which Coachella performance from this year was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!