Coachella 2024 Recap: The Highs And The Lows

Summer is coming up, and the season of outdoor music festivals is about to begin. We thought a recap of Coachella 2024 was in order to really get everyone in the mood.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an avid music fan who hasn’t heard of Coachella. It’s arguably the biggest music festival event of the year, and 2024’s lineup was full of iconic acts. But before we dive into the hits (Chappell Roan being “hot to go”) and the flops (Grimes’ on-stage meltdown), let’s look at a list of some of the headliners, just so you can get a sense of the vibe of this year’s Coachella lineup.

Headliners of Coachella 2024

Lana Del Rey

Peso Pluma

Lil Uzi Vert

Sabrina Carpenter

Young Miko

Tyler, the Creator

No Doubt

Blur

Sublime

Santa Fe Klan

Doja Cat

J Balvin

Bebe Rexha

Carín León

YG Marley

Ludmilla

🚨🚨🚨Will Smith performing Men In Black at Coachella with J Balvin.



if I was dehydrated in the desert at Coachella and I saw Will Smith walk out in a Men In Black outfit I'd 100% think I was hallucinating. https://t.co/QxQZCLVkVx pic.twitter.com/ZRRVRhaJnR — 🧢1⃣0⃣ (@CapXSid) April 15, 2024 Credit: Twitter/@CapXSid

The Highs And The Lows

There were plenty of other suprise guests as well, although none as suprising as Will Smith performing Men in Black. Lana Del Rey’s set got crowds hyped as she brought out Jon Batiste and Billie Eilish. She also brought out Camilla Cabella, who got a less-than-enthusiastic response from her crowds and her fans on Twitter, but that flop was very much overshadowed by her incredible entrance on a motorcycle, of all things.

Tyler, the Creator suprised us all by having Chilidish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) and ASAP Rocky as guests on his set, and Bebe Rexha took it one step further by having David Guetta himself make an appearance. Doja Cat also brought up ASAP Rocky for her set, but we were too distracted by her incredible performance and costume changes to really notice the double feature.

Speaking of Doja Cat, she made history at Coachella 2024 as the first female rapper to headline at Coachella. The famous k-pop group ATEEZ also made history as the first k-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. Kid Cudi broke his foot while trying to jump off of the stage during his set. We’re not sure if that’s a staple in Coachella history, but it might as well be.

Queens of Coachella 2024

Reneé Rapp, iconic lesbian and Mean Girls star, brought Kesha out to perform an updated version of “Tik Tok”. In case you’re not up to date, they let you know exactly what’s up by changing “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy”. Women standing up for women is exactly what I like to see from these two queens.

Speaking of queens, Gwen Stefani made a comback with her band, No Doubt, and they invited Olivia Rodrigo along for the ride. No Doubt has not performed live in a whopping nine years, and they killed it at Coachella 2024. Rodrigo performed alongside them, singing their hit 2000s single “Bathwater”. If you didn’t know you needed Stefani and Rodrigo to perform together, now you know.

“But where is Taylor Swift?”, I hear you asking. She was there, don’t worry. Instead of being a performer, however, she got to enjoy some well-deserved time as a fan of both the stellar acts of Coachella 2024 and her boyfriend, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (and 3x Super Bowl champions), Travis Kelce. This power couple was seen bopping their heads and sharing a couple of kisses, too.

taylor swift going to coachella and having a fucking blast with travis is my roman empire because that man is LETTING HER BEJEWELED and protecting her at the same time. JOE GET OFF THE FLOOR. pic.twitter.com/AYtpXLuMFv — banjo (@flamingpuddle) April 14, 2024 Credit: Twitter/@flamingpuddle

In Conclusion

But I’d be doing you all a huge diservice if I didn’t take a moment to talk about Chappell Roan, a true Midwest princess and an absolute queer icon. Her popularity may have started on Tiktok, but after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, she solidified herself as a pop star to keep an eye on. Not only was Coachella 2024 her first Coachella performance, it was her first festival performance, period.

I’d say that this year’s Coachella was very female-focused, which is a nice change of pace. Last year’s headliners were all male, with the exception of k-pop group Blackpink. Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat are not only excellent performers, but the perfect choices for adding a little splash of girl-power to Coachella 2024.

Now that you’re up to date on the highs and lows of Coachella 2024, you are ready for summer! Get out there and go to as many music festivals as your music-loving heart can handle.

chappell roan you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/Ds02q7UWAR — ch-cherry 🌞🌿☮️🌈 (@iIoveyougoodbye) April 20, 2024 Credit: Twitter/@iIoveyougoodbye

Need more Lana del Rey in your life? Check out Hangout Music Fest. What about Reneé Rapp and Chappell Roan? Maybe you’d be interested in Boston Calling. Or are you hoping to see a few acts that Coachella 2024 didn’t have, like Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers? Then you should probably go to Bonnaroo. And if you want to read more about Coachella 2024, then you should definitely check out this article.