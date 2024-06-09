8 artists that make Kaytranada’s ‘TIMELESS’ well, timeless!

Kaytranada’s highly-anticipated album ‘TIMELESS’ features a mix of chart-topping sensations and underground prodigies. The lineup reads like a who’s who of the music industry.

They are the voices you recognize, the beats you can’t forget, and together with Kaytranada, have created an album that could be the unforgettable soundtrack of Summer 2024. Meet the top 8 artists making ‘Timeless’ timeless.

1. Childish Gambino

Featured Track: “Witchy”

Childish Gambino, the stage name of Donald Glover, is a multi-talented artist known for his music and acting. He recently directed and starred in Amazon Prime’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, which saw two spies going on challenging missions while undercover as a married couple.

Gambino released a new album, “Atavista,” and announced a world tour last month, marking a long-awaited comeback to music. His versatile fusion of hip-hop, alternative R&B, and funk brings a unique flair to his music.

Not to mention, the music videos he films are highly creative and unusual, with “This is America” sparking quite a commotion in 2018.

Kaytranada has teased fans with their collaboration over the last couple of years, and “Witchy” has delivered. The beat is as magical as it is catchy, with Gambino singing about being enchanted by a woman and joyfully falling in love under her spell.

Gambino’s impressive range adds depth to this track, making it a standout for me. It perfectly captures the essence of being captivated by love, all wrapped in the smooth, soulful rhythms characteristic of Kaytranada’s style.

For a Gambino classic, check out “Redbone.”

2. PinkPantheress

Featured Track: “Snap My Finger”

Born in Bath, 23-year-old PinkPantheress is a rising star in music, gaining fame on TikTok in 2021. Her sound blends nostalgic vibes from the early 2000s, woven into catchy, lo-fi beats.

Her discography includes hits like “Break It Off”, which mixes her signature laid-back style with drum and bass, and the infectious collaboration with rapper Ice Spice on “Boy’s a Liar Pt.2”.

After a UK tour and the release of “Turn it Up,” the first single since her debut album, she plans to perform across the US this summer, opening for Olivia Rodrigo.

“TIMELESS” was the perfect album for PinkPantheress to contribute to. “Snap My Finger” showcases her delicate vocal style, seamlessly complemented by house and hip-hop elements. This track had me snapping my fingers along in no time!

To get acquainted with her whisper-like sound, check out her viral TikTok hit “Pain”.

3. Anderson .Paak

Featured Track: “Do 2 Me”

Hailing from Oxnard, California, Anderson .Paak is a multifaceted artist well-known for hip-hop, R&B, and soul-funk.

Standout tracks such as “Come Down” blends velvety vocals with rapid-fire rapping underlined by a groovy bass, while “Tints,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, showcases a relaxed, smooth vocal style that perfectly complements its upbeat, funky rhythm.

When asked about his vocal style following his 2016 breakout album, Malibu, here’s what .Paak had to say.

” What’s more important to me is like what Kendrick [Lamar] said and that is to have a unique voice without fingerprints. They can compare all they want but what I’m going for is to stand out. “ Anderson. Paak

“Do 2 Me” is a song I can listen to endlessly. It draws you in with spicy lyrics and interesting instrumentals, featuring jazzy horns, sharp percussion, and what could be a kokoriko. After hearing this, I can’t help but wonder if Kaytranada has put some kind of narcotics into his music.

If you don’t recognize his name, I am willing to bet you didn’t know he is one-half of the Silk Sonic duo with Bruno Mars. Here’s a reminder of their track, “Smokin Out The Window”.

4. Tinashe

Featured Track: “More Than a Little Bit”

Tinashe is a true triple threat: singer, dancer, and actress.

Her music blends R&B, pop, and alternative R&B, and she’s been releasing albums independently ever since, including “Songs for You” (2019) and “333” (2021).

Her latest album, “BB/ANG3L,” dropped in September 2023 and features the pre-release single “Talk to Me Nice,” which has a moody, electronic, bedroom R&B vibe.

In 2024, Tinashe released “Nasty,” a single leading up to her upcoming seventh album, “Quantum Baby.” “Nasty” is currently trending on TikTok, with users posting videos using the lyrics “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” to find someone who understands them in various ways.

“More Than a Little Bit” marks Tinashe and Kaytranada’s fourth collaboration.

Kaytranada’s production, combined with Tinashe’s vocals, creates a track that resonates with themes of heartache and attachment but with a darker, more echoey sound.

The chorus captures the song’s essence with lines like:

"But I still love you, oh, a little bit more than a little bit

But I just can’t run away, oh, oh, yeah-eah"

These lyrics echo those found in Charlotte Day Wilson’s track, both exploring the pain and longing of emotional attachment, but each with its own individual flair.

One of their previous tracks together is “The Worst In Me” from his album “BUBBA”. It’s poppy and a favorite of his from then.

5. Don Toliver

Featured Track: “Feel a Way”

“Kaytranada’s amazing. I love him. He’s just like a musical beast.” Don Toliver

Toliver’s music draws from hip-hop, atmospheric R&B, loud pop, and touches of rock.

He first gained widespread recognition with his feature on Travis Scott’s 2018 album “Astroworld,” specifically on the track “Can’t Say” which has a hypnotic beat.

Following his rise to fame, Don Toliver released his debut studio album, “Heaven or Hell,” which featured hit singles like “No Idea” and “After Party.” “No Idea” became popular on TikTok, where users created a viral dance to it.

“After Party” also went viral, often used in capybara memes and edits.

On “TIMELESS”, Don Toliver’s vocal performance is as captivating as a spellbinding siren’s call—truly enchanting—while Kaytranada’s beat features a masterful undercurrent that is unexpectedly subtle.

At the start of this year, Toliver released the single “Bandit.” He is consistently releasing hits, if I’m honest.

6. Thundercat

Featured Track: “Wasted Words”

Thundercat is the extremely talented bassist & singer Stephen Bruner. He has worked with so many big names, including Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, and Tame Impala.

His 2017 album, “Drunk”, demonstrates his innovative sound and lyrical cleverness, with the hit song “Them Changes” captivating audiences with its funky beat yet poignant lyrics.

Thundercat’s momentum continued with “It Is What It Is” in 2020, a testament to his ability to blend intricate musicianship with sincere storytelling. This album earned him a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Thundercat’s work continues to evolve, making him a compelling figure in contemporary music and a great addition to “TIMELESS”. His track “Wasted Words” is an introspective, airy, and spaced-out song that puts his signature bass and vocals center stage. It is a relaxing piece.

Coming in first place, “Funny Thing” outranks Thundercat’s other songs on his Spotify page. Having made the rounds on TikTok, you might have heard it before!

7. Charlotte Day Wilson

Shutterstock/ Sterling Munksgard

Featured Track: “Still”

Charlotte Day Wilson is a Canadian contemporary R&B singer-songwriter who has carved a niche for herself with her distinctively moody and soulful sound.

This mixture of genres gives her music a timeless quality, making it feel classic and fresh at the same time.

In “Still,” her collaboration with Kaytranada is a short yet sweet 2 minutes and 15 seconds. This track is both technically well-executed and emotionally expressive, a testament to her powerful vocals. The piano playing in the background adds to the song’s immersive quality, making it perfect for a summer evening drive.

Wilson is also known for her single “Work,” which is accompanied by a unique and celebrated music video. “Work” is a soulful ballad about perseverance and resilience. The music video portrays the daily commute as a moving portrait, featuring a diverse cast of women, genderqueer, and trans individuals.

You have to hear this!

8. Rochelle Jordan

Featured Tracks: “Spit it Out” and “Lover/Friend”

Rochelle Jordan, an R&B artist, is celebrated for her fusion of futuristic and soulful. Born in London to British-Jamaican parents and raised in Toronto, she subtly blends “sampledelic 90s pop, vintage UK house and garage, 31st century electronic bangers, airy late-night ballads, and progressive hip-hop”.

On “TIMELESS”, Rochelle Jordan kicks things off as the first collaborator on track two and the last before the bonus tracks.

“Lover/Friend” was released before the full album and gave listeners a good taste of what to expect.

Imagine maracas shaking in the background while Jordan’s voice brings all the feels, perfectly amplified by Kaytranada’s beats. The track is breathy, harmonious, and super danceable. Kaytranada gives Jordan the space to make the song her own, closing the album on a fresh, emotionally charged note.

Now, hear it for yourself.

When can we Hear “TIMELESS”?

Kaytranada’s third studio album, “TIMELESS,” is out NOW and includes 21 tracks!

THIS SUMMER BOUT TO BE A MOVIEEEEE THANK YOU KAYTRA FOR MY LIFE ALWAYS 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — mars (@drainimpala) May 22, 2024

“TIMELESS” breaks the mold. It’s a treasure trove of lively, glittering beats that dare you to dance and enjoy music in a way that has perhaps been lost or overlooked in recent times. The tracks are elevated by dynamic and compelling vocals from perfectly curated artists who seem to pour their very souls into the music. In fact, the more fervent the performer, the more the song resonates. Overall, the album radiates a vibrant, summery vibe that I thoroughly relished.