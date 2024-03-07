A Teenage Dream: Olivia Rodrigo And Her Showstopping GUTS World Tour

When Olivia Rodrigo posted the first set of dates for her GUTS World Tour on Sept. 13, 2023, excitement ensued and led to quickly sold out shows.

Now as the 21-year-old heads into her ninth show in Charlotte, N.C., here’s what you should expect for her sophomore tour.

Get The Facts!

Olivia Rodrigo kickstarted her first international headline arena tour February 23 in Palm Springs, CA.

The tour follows her sophomore album, GUTS, which was released Sept. 8, 2023 to great success. BBC defined the album as most critically acclaimed of 2023 as it procured a No. 1 on the singles chart with “Vampire.” All 12 tracks placed in the top 40 of the Hot 100.

The tour quickly sold out with tickets averaging $200. But Rodrigo had uniquely introduced the silver star ticket at $20 for affordability for fans.

There are a total of 77 shows so far with cities worldwide from North America, Europe and Latin America.

Chappell Roan remains as opening act until April 2, where she will then be followed by The Breeders, then Remi Wolf and finally, PinkPantheress.

Rodrigo’s show is an hour and a half long with a total of 22 songs on the setlist.

It incorporates a mix of old and new tracks, with popular songs such as “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U.” Most surprisingly, the set includes bonus track “Obsessed” which had previously only been released on the GUTS vinyl.

The full set list goes as follows:

Bad Idea, Right? Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Vampire Traitor Drivers License Teenage Dream Pretty isn’t Pretty Love is Embarrassing Making the Bed Logical Enough for You Lacy Jealousy, Jealousy Happier Favorite Crime Deja Vu The Grudge Brutal Obsessed All-American Bi**h Good 4 U (encore) Get Him Back! (encore)

This set is divided into five acts with choreographed dancers, as well as her utilizing instruments like the piano and electric guitar.

Rodrigo also makes sure to include a plethora of outfit changes from a vibrant red bodysuit that pays homage to “Vampire” to a sparkly silver two piece set. All are very reminiscent of her punk inspired music with plenty of crop tops and hot pants.

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the GUTS World Tour. Credit: YouTube / DorkyCabello

Visuals like Olivia Rodrigo riding on a giant moon and giant red lips on screen add to the full-fledged experience of the GUTS tour.

Rodrigo has been trying her own version of the Beyonce Renaissance World Tour’s mute challenge during “bad idea right?”. She holds a pause after the lyrics “I know I should stop…” to incorporate the popularized crowd interaction moment.

Fund 4 Good

On the first night of the tour, Rodrigo announced a charitable component to her GUTS tour to support a new initiative entitled Fund 4 Good.

In a video posted to TikTok, she spoke on how the initiative will go toward supporting reproductive health freedom.

@livieshq olivia has launched Fund4Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. get more info & donate at http://oliviarodrigo.lnk.to/fund4good ♬ original sound – livies hq ❤️

The website details that Fund 4 Good is “a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.”

Rodrigo will partner with the National Network of Abortion Funds for the North American leg of the GUTS tour.

She said there will be tables to help fans learn more about the initiative.

Reproductive rights has been a topic of passion for Rodrigo, evident in her 2022 Glastonbury performance. Here, she brought on a surprise guest, Lily Allen, to dedicate the song “Fuck You” to the US Supreme Court Justices who had just overturned Roe v. Wade.

A portion of ticket sales will be going toward Funds 4 Good.

What To Know If You’re Going

If you’re looking for outfit inspiration, look no further than what other fans have worn previously to other shows. There’s typically a grunge look to match Rodrigo’s Paramore and Avril Lavigne pop-punk mix with the inclusion of sparkles and purple, Rodrigo’s (and GUTS’s) staple color.

@berryfairyx Here are 4 GUTS TOUR outfits perfect for a concert! 💜🤮 Need inspo for what to wear to your next Olivia Rodrigo Concert? Fear not! See details on each outfit below! OUTFIT 1: Top: Natalia Mesh Bustier Corset Crop Top; Bottom: Sloan Woven Pleated Mini Skirt; Shoes: Ayla Patent Pointed Pump; Purse: Belle Western Embroidered Shoulder Bag OUTFIT 2: Dress: Blake Strapless Denim Mini Dress; Shoes: Azalea Wang Mellow Denim Rhinestone Cowgirl Boots; Purse: Brigitte Woven Knotted Shoulder Bag OUTFIT 3: Top: Bianca Double Twist Tube Top; Bottoms: Alix Sequin High Rise Pants; Shoes: Steve Madden Graya Patent Buckle Slingback Flat OUTFIT 4: Top: Carter Contrast Stitch Corset Top; Bottoms: Holly Disc Sequin Mini Skirt; Shoes: Baby Spice Chunky Platform Booties; Purse: Jojo Bow Hobo Bag #gutstour #oliviarodrigooutfits #gutstouroutfit #oliviarodrigoconcertoutfits ♬ original sound – 🎧✨🪐 (taylor’s version)

Make sure to check your stadium’s policies on bags and other items, such as cameras, to see what’s allowed. Typical protocol in the US involves clear bags.

Portable chargers and earplugs are also a good recommendation in order to fully enjoy the show with no issues.

Per any concert, stay hydrated! Knowing Rodrigo’s discography is full of jump-along tunes and being in the midst of a crowd of nearly 11,000, water and a good meal beforehand is vital.

Concert etiquette has been quite the conversation on social media, so be mindful of the people around you when considering screaming at the top of your lungs.

Though Rodrigo does encourage yelling during the bridge of “All American Bi**h.” She invites fans to scream as loud as they can as the lights shut off, mimicking the recording sound. This is the perfect time to get out any pent up energy.

The most difficult aspect of any concert is definitely the before. If you’re looking to secure merchandise, expect to arrive early and wait in line.

Exclusive tour merch such as the butterfly bag or lightstick can sell out quickly, so make sure to get your place in line. You don’t need a ticket to visit the merch truck, which opens a few hours before the show begins.

While it can cost an arm and a leg to buy tickets, merchandise can be just as pricey. The prices seem to reflect those of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Additional merch is available on her website.

At the very least, show up an hour early to Rodrigo’s set to give enough time to get through security and find your seats.

Many fans have turned to Reddit to get advice on preparing for the tour. One such Reddit user, @rude_conversation225, recommends to “just go have a good time” and to not “overthink things.”

While the show is sold out, fans still looking for tickets can turn to resellers on ticket sites such as Ticketmaster or StubHub. It can’t be a bad idea, right?

Fans can follow along with the show through a new GUTS Guide every night through the Livieshq Instagram.

Concerts can be “brutal” so stay prepared!

The tour will wrap up Aug. 17, 2024, back in Los Angeles, CA.