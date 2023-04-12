5 Underrated Story-Rich Games You Need to Play in 2023

Are you tired of playing the same old games with predictable storylines? Do you want to experience something different and unique? If so, look no further. I’ve compiled a list of five underrated story-rich games sure to captivate and engage you.

These games may have received less attention than some of the bigger titles, but they are definitely worth playing. So, grab your controller, and let’s dive into some amazing gaming experiences.

1. The Stanley Parable

The Stanley Parable is an unusual game that defies categorization. It doesn’t fit neatly into any category – it’s neither FPS, RPG, nor puzzle game. Rather, this title explores choice and consequence. The game follows Stanley, a man who works in an office and has the single task of pressing buttons.

However, as soon as the game starts, Stanley becomes aware of something amiss, and the narrative takes on a surreal and existential tone. The gameplay revolves around exploration and decision-making, with multiple endings depending on your choices.

One thing I love about this game is Kevan Brighting’s narrations. These narrations add significantly to the narrative and include a layer of comedy. This game’s blend of humor, surrealism, and commentary on storytelling makes for an essential must-play for fans of narrative-driven games.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a title that is also worth checking out. Credit: Galactic Cafe/ Wikimedia Commons

2. Bioshock Infinite

The Bioshock series is often praised as one of the greatest ever created, yet one game, in particular, doesn’t get nearly enough recognition. Bioshock Infinite is the third installment in this beloved franchise and, in my opinion, its finest installment.

Bioshock Infinite takes place in the floating city of Columbia and follows Booker DeWitt, a former associate of the Pinkerton Detective Agency, as he searches for a girl named Elizabeth. Combining FPS and RPG elements, this game boasts some of the finest world-building and character development in gaming history.

Bioshock Infinite features a “Sky-hook”, a grappling hook-like device that the player can use to travel around the floating city of Columbia. Credit: RodrixAP/ Flickr

3. Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance: Fall of Man is an FPS game released in 2006 for the PlayStation 3. World War II never happened in this game’s alternate history, and an alien race known as Chimera takes control. You play as Sergeant Nathan Hale – a soldier in a special unit charged with fighting back against Chimera and finding a way to defeat them.

This game stands out with its expert world-building and captivating narrative. As you uncover more about Chimera’s influence over humanity, the world comes alive with detail. Additionally, the narrative has an engaging plotline that keeps players invested in both the game and the characters.

Resistance: Fall of Man also offers excellent gameplay. The game also features many weapons, from the standard rifle to more exotic alien weapons, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Plus, this game’s thrilling co-op mode lets you join friends to take on the alien invasion together!

Insomniac Games is the studio that developed Resistance: Fall of Man and is the same studio that created the popular Ratchet & Clank series. Credit: Bwana McCall/ Flickr

4. Beyond: Two Souls

Beyond: Two Souls is an interactive drama game created by Quantic Dream – the same team behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, two great titles you should also check out. The story revolves around Jodie Holmes, a girl endowed with supernatural abilities, and Aiden, her mysterious companion.

The story is presented out of order, adding to the mystery and intrigue of the game. Players engage in quick-time events, exploration, and puzzle-solving challenges. Furthermore, Hollywood talent such as Elliot Page and Willem Dafoe are featured in this game, providing top-notch performances throughout.

The game’s main character Jodie, played by Elliot Page, was designed to look like Elliot, resulting in a strikingly realistic portrayal. Credit: Game Wiz Si/ Flickr

5. Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is the third installment in the Metro series, based on the novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky, and takes place in a post-apocalyptic Moscow. The game follows Artyom, a survivor of a nuclear war, as he navigates through a dangerous world filled with mutants and other survivors.

Metro Exodus stands apart from its predecessors in expanding on the choices and consequences system. You make decisions between good and evil throughout the story, with different endings depending on whether you were good or evil in your playthrough. While earlier Metro games had some of this element, Metro Exodus centers around Artyom’s redemption journey. Therefore, your decisions become even more crucial to its progression – allowing for different storylines with every playthrough!

The world of this game is rich with history and lore, and you’ll meet expertly written, unforgettable characters along the way. With themes like survival, redemption, and hope woven throughout its narrative, players will remain invested in its world and characters from beginning to end.

Metro Exodus features a day-night cycle that affects the behavior of enemies and the overall gameplay experience. Credit: Stefans02/ Flickr

Conclusion

Story-rich games provide an immersive, captivating experience that can transport players to another world. These five underrated titles boast some of the most compelling stories in gaming, deserving more attention than they currently receive.

Whether you prefer a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutants or something more surreal, there’s a game for everyone on this list.