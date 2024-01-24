Connect with us

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Quitting Smoke’ PR Stunt Backfires, CEO Removed Over Poor Sales

Snoop Dogg’s recent decision to “quit smoke” was altogether a completely different decision than fans thought.

This is a picture of Snoop Dogg in his natural state smoking weed. Credit: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg claimed he would “quit smoke,” and many many fans jumped to the conclusion that he was quitting weed. Fans were quick to learn that “quitting Smoke” didn’t mean what they thought.

The whole marketing stunt began when Snoop posted on Instagram displaying his decision to “quit smoke.” He stated, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

In an interview with SiriusXM, Snoop said, “And I’m trying to stop, but I can’t because I don’t want to show no signs of weakness.” when Willie Nelson supposedly “outsmoked him.”

With Snoop’s long history of smoking weed, fans were quick to question him quitting. They wondered why a man who had been smoking his whole life would suddenly stop.

Snoop’s post pushed fans to applaud his journey to a “new life”, as one Instagram user said. Another fan from Instagram also said, “congrats legend!! Health is the key”

What was the real reason behind the rapper’s “quitting smoke”?

Of course, the fans jumped to the conclusion that the entertainer would no longer be smoking weed, but to everyone’s surprise, his lure to weed did not end. He was actually starring in a role in an advertisement for smokeless appliances.

While there were questions in the air about Snoop’s alleged “quitting smoke,” Snoop Dogg continued his smoking. It was all a marketing stunt to promote smokeless appliances.

A company, Solo Steve, hired him to act in a commercial where he states “I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking. Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing…Solo stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke.”

While fans could have probably seen this coming, judging by his life-long love for weed, many simply didn’t. Some fans on Instagram were baffled by the newfound knowledge.

Why did Snoop’s play on words backfire?

Although the advertisement seemed a good idea to the CEO of Solo Steve, John Merris, it massively backfired. The reason is simple.

Merris believed he would earn revenue from the stoves through the advertisement. Much to his surprise, he did not sell them. Instead, he stepped down from the job because his advertisement ultimately failed.

Snoop Dogg managed to avoid too much criticism from his fans. While the advertisement resulted in a massive disaster for former CEO Merris, it was a positive foot in the right direction for Solo Steve. Their new CEO, Christopher Metz, has brought high hopes of great revenue for the company.

