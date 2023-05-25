Connect with us

Rapper, Fetty Wap, Receives 6-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to a 6-year prison term. This news marks a significant legal development in his life and career.
Fetty Wap
It’s a somber day as we receive news about rapper Fetty Wap’s sentencing. The artist, known by his real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, has been handed a six-year prison term for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. The authorities confirmed this development.

Back in August, Maxwell pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance. His role in the matter involved a significant amount of drugs, with Maxwell and his co-defendants being responsible for the possession and distribution of over 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. These illicit substances were moved from the West Coast to Suffolk County, New York, through various means, such as mail and hidden vehicle compartments. Once in their possession, the drugs were passed on to dealers who operated on Long Island and in New Jersey, as documented in court records.

Prosecutors have revealed that Maxwell held a notable position as a kilogram-level redistributor within the drug trafficking organization, underscoring the extent of his involvement.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Maxwell has had a brush with the law. In 2019, he faced an arrest in Las Vegas after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. Prior to that, in November 2017, he was apprehended and charged with DUI following an incident of drag racing on a New York City highway.

Tragedy has also struck Maxwell on a personal level. In October 2020, his younger brother, Twyshon Depew, was tragically shot and killed in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. And the pain continued when Maxwell’s 4-year-old daughter, Lauren, passed away in June 2021.

As we process this news, we are reminded of individuals’ complexities and struggles, even those in the public eye. It serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of involvement in illegal activities and the profound impact it can have on personal lives.

