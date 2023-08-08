Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder a Few Weeks Ago: ‘I’m Back

Kim Kardashian Bounces Back After Shoulder Injury: ‘I’m Back,’ Reveals Breakage
Avatar photo

Published

Kim Kardashian
Image Source: 08 October 2019 US Reality TV star Kim Kardashian poses for a photo as she arrives at World Congress On Information Technology (WCIT) (Asatur Yesayants / Shutterstock)

Alright, gather ’round, folks, ’cause we’ve got a story that’s as fierce as a lion with a broken paw. Kim Kardashian, the unstoppable force at 42, is proving that even a shattered shoulder won’t keep her down. In a recent Instagram story that dropped on August 7, the American Horror Story star spilled the beans – she went and tore a tendon and broke her shoulder. But hold onto your hats, ’cause that ain’t stoppin’ this powerhouse from pushing forward.

In the video clip, there’s Kim’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, decked out in workout gear and looking like a true fitness warrior. Kim’s got the camera in her grasp, and with a smirk, she throws a playful jab at Melissa – “Who’s this girl in my gym?” Oh, you can practically feel the sass oozing through the screen.

And that’s not all – Kim’s got a confession to make. “Guys, you won’t believe it, but I busted my shoulder and tore a tendon. Yeah, me and Melissa, we’re in the same boat,” Kim spills with a grin. But don’t think for a second that this setback’s stopping her. “Rehabbing and workouts start today ’cause this girl’s got places to be!” Kim declares, determination blazing in her eyes. “I’m back, baby!” she writes, bold as brass, over the video.

Now, sure, you might not catch a glimpse of the fit mom herself in the video, but her fiery spirit shines through loud and clear. Kim Kardashian, the fitness fiend, is raring to dive back into her intense workout routines, and nothing – not even a busted shoulder – is gonna stand in her way.

And let’s talk about Kim and Melissa’s dynamic duo. These two have been on a fitness journey since 2017, working their magic to sculpt that infamous Kardashian physique. And it’s not just about looking good for Kim. Nope, she wanted “more muscle,” and Melissa was right there to answer the call. Hamstrings, arms, abs – Kim’s got her sights set high, and Melissa’s right there to guide her.

But don’t think for a second that this is a walk in the park. Melissa spills the beans – it’s grueling, it’s intense, but Kim’s a trooper. She’s got that workhorse mentality, tackling every challenge head-on.

And there you have it, folks – a story of determination, grit, and pushing through the pain. Kim Kardashian’s showing the world that nothing can keep her from conquering her fitness goals, not even a little thing like a busted shoulder. So if you’re ever feeling like giving up, just remember – if Kim can power through with a smile, so can you.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams

Celebrity

Pharrell Williams’ LV Fashion Show Draws A-List Celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Zendaya Make Memorable Appearances

Pharrell Williams recently hosted a Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show that attracted an array of A-list celebrities.

June 21, 2023
Kim kardashian Kim kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Kanye West’s ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Amidst His Continuing Downward Spiral

Kim Kardashian has taken a firm stand, refusing to be Kanye West's "clean-up crew" amidst his reported downward spiral.

June 1, 2023
Kim kardashian Pete davidson Kim kardashian Pete davidson

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson ‘Went Through a Lot’ Because of Kanye West

'Who is ever going to want to date me?'

May 25, 2023

Beauty

6 Celebrity Brands That Are Actually Worth Trying

From A-listers to Z-listers — it is quite difficult to find a celebrity who hasn't put their name on a product yet, in a...

April 18, 2023

Celebrity

Bye-Bye Body Shaming: Why ‘Heroin Chic’ Must Die

Comparing bodies to fashion trends needs to stop.

November 30, 2022

Celebrity

The Return to Size 0: Are the Kardashians Bringing Skinny Back?

Is this the end of curves?

September 6, 2022
Rob Kardashian, Kardashian, Khloe kardashian, Kim Kardashian Rob Kardashian, Kardashian, Khloe kardashian, Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé His ‘Pretty Princess Sparkly’ in Post Promoting Her Clothing Brand

Rob Kardashian calls Khloé Kardashian “Khlo”, “Koko”, and “pretty princess sparkly girl” apparently? Rob was recently excited about Khloé, his older sister after the...

August 19, 2022

Culture

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because Their ‘Spark Faded’

This week, it was confirmed that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had separated after dating for nine months. Pete is currently in Australia filming...

August 8, 2022

Money

Ode To The ‘Nocoiner’: The Crypto Objector’s Label

Let's get this crypt-o-ver with.

March 17, 2022

Celebrity

Kim K and Pete Davidson: Real Relationship or PR Stunt?

The latest celebrity relationship to take the world by storm is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The unlikely pair has left fans wondering, is...

December 1, 2021

Music

Kanye West Claims That New Album ‘Donda’ Was Released Without His Permission

The long anticipated album, which is named after West's mother who passed away in 2007, has finally been released after a year long delay.

August 29, 2021

Social Media

Bitcoin Scammers Hacked Elite Blue Tick Accounts Using Employee Credentials, Twitter Reveals

Twitter just released an update on how this immense hack took place.

August 3, 2020