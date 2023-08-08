Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder a Few Weeks Ago: ‘I’m Back

Alright, gather ’round, folks, ’cause we’ve got a story that’s as fierce as a lion with a broken paw. Kim Kardashian, the unstoppable force at 42, is proving that even a shattered shoulder won’t keep her down. In a recent Instagram story that dropped on August 7, the American Horror Story star spilled the beans – she went and tore a tendon and broke her shoulder. But hold onto your hats, ’cause that ain’t stoppin’ this powerhouse from pushing forward.

In the video clip, there’s Kim’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, decked out in workout gear and looking like a true fitness warrior. Kim’s got the camera in her grasp, and with a smirk, she throws a playful jab at Melissa – “Who’s this girl in my gym?” Oh, you can practically feel the sass oozing through the screen.

And that’s not all – Kim’s got a confession to make. “Guys, you won’t believe it, but I busted my shoulder and tore a tendon. Yeah, me and Melissa, we’re in the same boat,” Kim spills with a grin. But don’t think for a second that this setback’s stopping her. “Rehabbing and workouts start today ’cause this girl’s got places to be!” Kim declares, determination blazing in her eyes. “I’m back, baby!” she writes, bold as brass, over the video.

Now, sure, you might not catch a glimpse of the fit mom herself in the video, but her fiery spirit shines through loud and clear. Kim Kardashian, the fitness fiend, is raring to dive back into her intense workout routines, and nothing – not even a busted shoulder – is gonna stand in her way.

And let’s talk about Kim and Melissa’s dynamic duo. These two have been on a fitness journey since 2017, working their magic to sculpt that infamous Kardashian physique. And it’s not just about looking good for Kim. Nope, she wanted “more muscle,” and Melissa was right there to answer the call. Hamstrings, arms, abs – Kim’s got her sights set high, and Melissa’s right there to guide her.

But don’t think for a second that this is a walk in the park. Melissa spills the beans – it’s grueling, it’s intense, but Kim’s a trooper. She’s got that workhorse mentality, tackling every challenge head-on.

And there you have it, folks – a story of determination, grit, and pushing through the pain. Kim Kardashian’s showing the world that nothing can keep her from conquering her fitness goals, not even a little thing like a busted shoulder. So if you’re ever feeling like giving up, just remember – if Kim can power through with a smile, so can you.