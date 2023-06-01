Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Kanye West’s ‘Clean-Up Crew’ Amidst His Continuing Downward Spiral

Kim Kardashian has taken a firm stand, refusing to be Kanye West’s “clean-up crew” amidst his reported downward spiral.
Avatar photo

Published

Kim kardashian

In the latest episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian opened up about her struggles with her ex-husband Kanye West‘s erratic behavior and the impact it has on her and their children.

Kim expressed her overwhelming emotions to her mother, Kris Jenner, and revealed that she feels stuck with the situation for the rest of her life. She acknowledged that she can’t control Kanye’s actions, but they still affect her and the kids.

Kim discussed how she used to defend Kanye and give him second chances, but she no longer has the energy to do so. She mentioned the need for Kanye to hit “rock bottom” to realize the consequences of his behavior. Kris supported Kim’s decision to divorce Kanye, emphasizing that she didn’t deserve to live in that kind of situation.

They also discussed the impact on their children, particularly their oldest daughter, North. Kris believed that North was aware of the situation but chose not to say anything, which broke her heart. However, Kim disagreed and stated that North doesn’t know about the drama. Kim has been trying to shield her children from the negative publicity surrounding their father, including restricting their access to certain media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with kids North, Saint and Chicago
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with kids North, Saint and Chicago. Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim expressed her hurt and frustration over being blamed for various things and being accused of wrongdoing. She emphasized the importance of controlling her reactions and setting an example for her children. Despite the difficulties, she believed that her kids would one day appreciate her silence, understanding, and grace.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 but divorced in 2021 after a tumultuous period marked by Kanye’s erratic behavior and public remarks. The divorce was preceded by Kanye’s troubling tweets, allegations against Kim’s family, and the disclosure of personal details about their marriage. Kanye’s harassment extended to Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, which further complicated the situation.

Kim had requested privacy for their divorce, but Kanye continued to share misinformation about their private matters and co-parenting on social media, causing emotional distress. Kim hoped that finalizing the divorce would help Kanye accept the end of their marriage and move forward in a healthier manner for the sake of their children.

Throughout the episode, Kim emphasized her commitment to being the bigger person and protecting her children from the negative impact of Kanye’s actions. She acknowledged that his behavior could be more damaging to the kids in the long run and expressed her willingness to be his cheerleader to the children while privately dealing with her own struggles. She also expressed disappointment in someone close to her who she expected to protect her but felt hurt by their actions.

New episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” are available on Hulu.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

Celebrity

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2: Raquel’s Controversial Lack of Remorse Creates a Stir

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion has caused a stir as Raquel's controversial lack of remorse becomes a focal point of discussion.

6 mins ago
bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame. bruce willis and family at the Hollywood walk of fame.

Celebrity

Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals The Family Missed Early Signs of His Dementia

In a heartfelt revelation, the daughter of Bruce Willis has disclosed that their family missed early signs of his dementia.

10 mins ago
Phillip Schofield Phillip Schofield

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield Dropped as Prince’s Trust ambassador

In a surprising development, Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.

14 mins ago
al pacino al pacino

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, is Expecting a Baby with His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Here comes the most exciting news, Al Pacino, at the age of 83, is anticipating parenthood with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: Everything You Need to Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the latest installment in the beloved Spider-Man franchise, and it delivers an exhilarating and visually stunning experience that captivates...

21 hours ago
carrie underwood performing. carrie underwood performing.

Music

Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Axl Rose superfan Carrie Underwood is set to open for Guns N' Roses.

22 hours ago
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

TV & Film

Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

22 hours ago
Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE. Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE.

Celebrity

Matty Healy Brushes Off Concerns Over Controversial Podcast: ‘It Holds No Significance’

Matty Healy, in response to concerns over his controversial podcast, brushes off the criticism, stating that it holds no significance.

22 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

22 hours ago

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

2 days ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

2 days ago
Yellowjackets season 2 finale. Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Unraveling All the Twists and Turns from the Intriguing Finale

The Season 2 finale of 'Yellowjackets' delves into a world of intrigue, unraveling the twists and turns that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

2 days ago