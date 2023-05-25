Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson ‘Went Through a Lot’ Because of Kanye West

In the Season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian opened up about her personal life, addressing her split from Pete Davidson and the ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian candidly revealed that she was currently single and not ready to jump into a new relationship. She acknowledged that breakups were not easy for her, but she and Davidson had communicated well and decided to part ways. However, she expressed sadness about the situation.

The reality star also spoke about the impact her relationship with Davidson had on her mental health. West publicly attacked both Kardashian and Davidson, which took a toll on the comedian’s well-being.

Kardashian shared her back-and-forth feelings, expressing concerns about dating again with four children and the potential drama that could come with it. However, she expressed hope in finding someone who would be by her side and support her through it all.

The episode also touched on Kardashian’s strained relationship with West. She revealed that she had experienced an anxiety attack that day and expressed her frustrations to her mother, Kris Jenner. Kardashian mentioned the leaked texts from West and how he had created false narratives about her and the sex tape scandal. Despite everything, she emphasized that they had chosen to remain silent in the face of the lies.

Kardashian discussed her concern for her mother, who had been targeted by West’s rants. She also mentioned her disappointment in West bringing up the sex tape and publicly criticizing her for it. She believed that his behavior would have a more damaging impact on their children in the long run.

The reality star got emotional as she spoke about her commitment to not speak negatively about West to their children. She expressed her unwavering support for him in front of their kids and how difficult it was to maintain that stance. Kardashian mentioned that she played West’s music in the car when driving the children to school and hoped that one day, they would see the truth for themselves.

Kardashian also addressed West’s accusations of her having an affair with Drake. She criticized West for publicly accusing her of infidelity throughout their marriage and questioned his role as a protector.

The episode provided a glimpse into Kardashian’s personal struggles and highlighted the challenges she faced in navigating her relationships and public scrutiny. Her vulnerability and determination to protect her children showcased her resilience in the face of adversity.