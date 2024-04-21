The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Gains Millions of Views on Disney+

Taylor Swift’s filmed version of The Eras Tour is doing really well on Disney Plus since it was added to the streaming platform on March 14th.

Move From Big Screen to Small Screen

Since The Eras Tour movie was released in cinemas in October 2023, Swifties have been going wild for it. If you did not see it in cinemas, you missed out on a surreal bonding experience with total strangers in a packed theatre. The concert movie earned Taylor Swift and her team a Golden Globe nomination at the 2024 Golden Globes. Fans treated it like a real Taylor Swift concert, trading friendship bracelets and singing along to all the songs. For some fans, it is the only time they will get to experience a concert-like environment. Swift’s worldwide tour was in high demand. The tickets were sold on a code-based system and some fans did not get codes which lead to extreme disappointment on their part.



After being in cinemas for a long period, it was announced in late January/early February that The Eras Tour movie would be coming to Disney Plus in March. When the theatre version scored 261.7 million dollars at the box office, a bidding war erupted between various streaming services. Disney Plus reportedly paid 75 million dollars for the rights. Since March 14th, there have been watch and sing-along parties hosted all over the globe, with themed drinks, outfit changes and friendship bracelets go lore. If bringing it to the theatre was not accessible enough, now you can view the three-and-a-half-hour movie without having to step outside!

Credit: YouTube, Disney+

Cinema Version VS Disney+ Version

There are some major differences between the big screen and small screen versions of The Eras Tour movie that fans have noticed. Such as the addition of extra songs that did not see into the cinema version. The main additions included fan favorites such as The Archer and Death By a Thousand Cuts from her album Lover, Long Live and I Can See You from Speak Now, Wildest Dreams from 1989, Cardigan from Folklore, and Maroon from Midnights.

She listened to her fanbase on this one as most of her fans mentioned one or more of the above songs when asked what they think the cinema version lacked. By doing this, almost the entire concert is played out in the correct order. However, there are still two songs missing from the streaming version: No Body, No Crime from Evermore, and Seven (Interlude) which acts as a spoken interlude that introduces the Folklore Era.



Much to my surprise and joy, Long Live (my personal favorite Taylor Swift song) is played twice during the Disney Plus version. The live version was cut from the cinema version, however, the studio version of the song was played during the credits. On Disney Plus, the live version is added in but the studio version is also kept at the end. This personally makes me extremely happy.



The runtime of the streaming version is also a lot longer. In theatres, The Eras Tour movie ran for two hours and forty-five minutes. With the four previously cut songs added back in, the four bonus acoustic songs, and the original surprise songs playing again in the ‘Acoustic Collection’, the total run time adds up to a staggering three hours and thirty minutes. But it is worth every single second.

Credit: YouTube, KP Television

Set Up on Disney Plus

For the special occasion, Disney Plus redesigned its home page for the first week after The Eras Tour release on the streaming platform. Much to the fan’s delight, each section of the homepage represented an Era from the concert such as Speak Now (Disney’s Version) and Red (Disney’s Version). Underneath each Era were a bunch of movies that corresponded to the theme or the color of that particular Era. Here is a list of some of the movies included in each Era:

Fearless (Disney’s Version): Moana and Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Speak Now (Disney’s Version): The Princess Bride and Enchanted

Red (Disney’s Version): Turning Red and High School Musical

1989 (Disney’s Version): Honey I Shrunk the Kids and The Little Mermaid

Reputation (Disney’s Version): Cruella and Avengers: Endgame

Lover (Disney’s Version): Love Victor and Robin Hood

Folklore (Disney’s Version): The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Evermore (Disney’s Version): Into the Woods and Once Upon a Time

Midnights (Disney’s Version): Cinderella and Moon Knight

The one Era that is notably absent from this setup is Debut but perhaps that is because Taylor herself does not have a dedicated section to Debut on her setlist for the concert.

Credit: Shutterstock, Sarunyu L

So, are you ready for it? Grab a drink of your choice and go shake it off!!