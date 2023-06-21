Connect with us

Pharrell Williams’ LV Fashion Show Draws A-List Celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Zendaya Make Memorable Appearances

Pharrell Williams recently hosted a Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show that attracted an array of A-list celebrities.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams has made a grand entrance into his new role as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, and his debut show in Paris was a star-studded affair that drew attention from both Hollywood and the sports world. The event showcased LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection, and the attendees included some of the biggest names in the industry.

The guest list read like a who’s who of the entertainment world, with notable figures such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Zendaya, Maluma, Offset, Coi Leray, Tyler, the Creator, and Willow and Jaden Smith. The presence of these influential celebrities highlighted the anticipation and excitement surrounding Pharrell’s new role and the fashion collection he presented.

Even the sports world showed its support, as basketball superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah made an appearance, alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The star power continued with the attendance of music icons Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who were enjoying their vacation in France at the time. The couple was seen enjoying a new song by Clipse, a group produced by Pharrell, which played during the event.

The excitement didn’t stop with the runway show. After the presentation, Pharrell and Jay-Z took the stage to perform for the ecstatic crowd, adding an extra layer of entertainment and energy to the already star-studded evening. Pharrell’s close connection to Clipse was further showcased as Pusha T and No Malice, members of the group, walked the runway, displaying the fusion of music and fashion that Pharrell has become known for.

In a touching gesture, Pharrell brought a choir from his hometown to perform at the event, bridging his roots with his current position at Louis Vuitton and creating a vibrant atmosphere that was enjoyed by all in attendance.

Pharrell Williams’ appointment as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton marks a new era for the fashion brand, as his influence and creative vision bring a fresh perspective to the luxury fashion industry. The star-studded turnout and the electrifying atmosphere at his debut show demonstrate the excitement and anticipation surrounding his role and the future of Louis Vuitton under his creative direction.

