Meet ‘Tantrum,’ a Story of Motherhood Where Love and Horror Intersect

“In this electric horror novel … an exhausted mother thinks her newborn might be a monster. She’s right.” ~Tantrum (book blurb)

Tantrum, by Rachel Eve Moulton is a short 192 page story that packs a strong punch! It focuses on breaking cycles of abuse, as enacted or allowed by a mother to their daughter, with a surreal supernatural twist. In the end, is the idea of being a monster really so bad?

What is ‘Tantrum’?

Tantrum is a ‘feminist-horror’ genre book about female trauma told through a lens of magical realism. It follows a non-sequential timeline about the life of its point-of-view character, middle-aged mother of three young children, Thea, and her relationships with the women in her life. Specifically, it focuses on her relationship with her newborn daughter of three months, Lucia, and her controlling and neglectful mother. As Thea tackles new, never before experienced challenges with parenting her third child, Lucia, she is drawn back into memories of her childhood that she has spent her adult life running from. Ultimately, the only way to move forward may be to confront those monsters from her childhood. Before they have the chance to consume her completely.

The Premise

A mother’s love knows no bounds, but Lucia is a strange child. She has not breastfed in weeks, she devours raw meat, she is speaking and walking at only three months old. Lucia has too many, too sharp teeth. And this morning, Lucia ripped the head off of one of their chickens. Thea has told no one this, because she is afraid. Afraid of what Lucia might do to her and the rest of their family. And afraid it might be her fault. Lucia is hungry, and Thea must make a choice before it is too late.

The Stakes

If Thea cannot come to terms with a past she can no longer—and does not want to—remember, than this story can only end in tragedy. Lucia will finish what she started, and devour her brothers, before going after her parents. Thea must confront the choices that her mother made, all those years ago, or die trying, if she wants any chance of saving her family from her mother’s legacy.

Temper, Wean, Latch

Tantrum is split into three parts, Temper, Wean, and Latch—each reflecting a part in Thea’s journey of self-discovery. In Temper, the focus is placed on Thea’s emotional and literal isolation. From everyone in her life, save perhaps Lucia. It hones in on how she lashes out at the people around her because she is afraid. Because she believes that Lucia is the sort of monster she believes herself to be. In Wean, Thea resolves herself to love and protect Lucia. Before they journey through Thea’s memories together, to confront and devour the people who hurt her in her childhood.

Hurt people hurt people. Love is not enough to make up for it. (Image: Artst0ry/Shutterstock)

Eventually, Thea comes to the realization that allowing her daughter to consume everything that hurt her in order to help herself would only pass on the trauma. She wants to be better than her mother, to do better for her daughter. And so she tells Lucia to devour her. And she does. Latch is spent working the trauma out from Lucia’s body from the inside. Before Thea climbs back out of her daughter’s mouth, reborn. Thea emerges, determined to face her own mother, claws and fangs and all. Determined to stand up for herself against the lies her mother has spouted about her childhood, all her life. She wants to know the truth, and she gets it, for better or for worse.

Thea choses to face the reality that:

“[She] was devoured long ago and that [her] spite has been hungrier than [she] thought. [She chose to make] more little people to feed the world. Producing boys that will become men and step into a world that will offer them too much, while telling them they are welcome to take the rest by force.” ~Tantrum

And the Thea does something about it. She will save her little girl from the dark realities of her own childhood. Or she will be devoured while trying.

The Author

Rachel Eve Moulton is a thrice published horror novelist who focuses on feminist driven horror in her work. She focuses on the emotional relationships between characters, against a backdrop of a fabulistic world. And on where the line between magic and delusion treads a thin line into the world of magic realism. Today, she lives with her husband and two teen daughters, east of Albuquerque, up in the mountains.

Tantrum is based on her personal experience of pregnancy and childbirth. It is based on the lived experience of being taken over by something unknown and foreign. And of feeling as though she was carrying something other and monstrous. Pregnancy and childbirth, are terribly stressful and emotional experiences, after all. Moulton does an excellent job of taping into the inherent body horror aspect of growing another living thing in your own body. And then bringing it alive and screaming into the world.

If you are interested in hearing more about the author, and her process and inspiration for Tantrum, then feel free to check out this interview with her!

Other Works

Moulton is also the author of two other books. Prior to Tantrum, she wrote the Tinfoil Butterfly: A Novel and The Insatiable Volt Sisters: A Novel. Both books have found great success. And perhaps unsurprisingly, share Tantrum‘s focus on interpersonal relationships and supernatural elements with a feminist horror spin. I would recommend checking them out if Tantrum sounds interesting, but its subject matter sounds too dark for you. Tantrum focuses on the most disturbing subject matter by far. It is not for all audiences. Both of her other books may be pleasant alternatives for anyone who isn’t looking to read this type of story right now.

Intergenerational Trauma

The central focus of Tantrum is the idea of intergenerational trauma. Thea’s mother was abused as a child by her grandmother, and so she went on to abuse Thea. Thea, more than anything, wants to break this cycle with her daughter. Even if it is impossible to sever Lucia’s connection. If it is impossible to sever the ties to her grandmother’s monstrous legacy, Thea can at least make sure that she heals any damage inherited. Lucia will be loved, because she is Thea’s daughter, and a child, before she is anything else. And even monster’s deserve love.

Alienation, Vulnerability, and Diaspora

Isolation and the difference that comes from intergenerational abuse can leave people feeling unmoored, and disconnected. When home is not a safe place, you look for comfort elsewhere. There is also a poignant disconnect between Thea and her maternal heritage. She knows so little of what she inherited from her mother, and passed down to Lucia. She knows nothing of her ancestors culture or their way of life, only that their ancestral home is no more. She does not know what she is, and so she is forced to carve out a path of her own. This is only made worse by her mother’s refusal to address their past. When thinking back on her childhood when presented with photos she took and treasured as a child, she thinks:

“Here are the photographs, to go with each and every open house and estate sale my mother my mother and I ever visited. Usually they were on Sundays, so they became a sort of church for us. I worshiped at the alter of these dreamy spaces. … My mother encouraged my longing. … We talked to the house as we went through, or, at least, that’s what I thought we were doing. I was fifteen when she told me we stole from the houses we saw. … ‘What did you think we were doing here?’ she asked. I thought we were there for the same reason, my mother and I, for the love of the space, the dream of belonging. I always took my camera for an exterior shot of the front of each house, just like I had taken a picture of of every apartment entrance where we’d ever lived. I was always trying to find a home. … I was collecting futures, while my mother robbed them.” ~Tantrum

This status as a foreigner in a foreign land made Thea a vulnerable child. For the exact same reasons that real-life minorities face higher rates of violent and sexual crimes, if fact. Thea does not have an effective support network outside of her mother for the entirety of her childhood. This is how she ends up victimized by the people in her mother’s life. Thea does not have a community to turn to who understand her lived experience. Unfortunately, what she does know about people like her is awful and terrifying. This difference, this deviation from other people, is, in her mind, the sources as much as the result of her familial (intergenerational) trauma. The only way for her to overcome this trauma it to find a sense of belonging. She must find and recognize the people who will stand by her, despite her differences.

The Cycle of Abuse

This will not be easy for Thea, of course. Especially and as long as her mother remains a permanent fixture in her and her chosen and created family’s lives. Her mother is self-centered and emotionally juvenile. She does not care for Thea in the ways that she needs. She has neglected and outright abused her throughout her life. Thea’s mother believes that because she was not abusive in the same ways as the woman who raised her was, that what she did to Thea was not abuse. She thinks Thea should be grateful that she sometimes tried to supply the bare minimum.

The suffering echoes down through the generations. (Image: Teo Tarras/Shutterstock)

Thea’s mother believes that Thea’s sexual abuse was better than getting beaten. She believes that because she filed her daughter’s teeth down instead of sewing her mouth shut nighty like hers was as a child, that she was a good mother. She thinks Thea should be thankful for what she had, that she “had it easy.” Thea’s mother has ruined her daughter’s life in so many ways, but is unable to see the damage she has done. Thea’s mother is not able to look beyond herself and her suffering. Thea’s mother is wrong about a great many things, but you come to understand why that is.

Female Rage; Mother to Daughter

But a great part of the violence that Thea and her mother suffer is a result of their girlhood. And later, their womanhood. In a lot of ways, the inhumanity of both women is a representation of the vilification of female rage. A woman’s anger can seem monstrous and alien. Especially in a society that does not want to accept that such anger is warranted.

“The anger is stretching to its full height. My jaw hurst, my teeth suddenly feel too big for my mouth. Anger may split my face in half. ‘Your daughter, is just like you.’ my mother says with a tone that makes it clear this is not desirable. ‘Nothing like me.’ ‘You’re right. Lucia is nothing like you.’ I say. ‘That’s because I keep myself under control. I don’t let people see my nasty. You need to wake up and start training her to be a lady.’ ‘And what exactly is a lady?’ I ask. ‘Well if you don’t know then I’ve certainly failed. I worked my whole life to keep myself managed. Then I spent another two decades teaching you to keep yourself right. … You need to curb it.'” ~Tantrum

In her final confrontation with her mother, Thea’s own rage takes on a decidedly inhuman aspect. This allows her the opportunity to exercise retribution and experience a cathartic release of her emotional turmoil. It is a joy to experience vicariously through her. Once Thea comes into herself, it is the people who hurt her who will have to be afraid. But, maybe, Thea will be better than those people.

The Monstrosity of the Female Body

Over the millennia, women and their bodies have been cast as monstrous. From Homer’s sirens and harpies, to the demonic transformation in the cult classic, Jennifer’s Body, and it’s hardly surprising. Women have the power to create whole new people from their body. They can bleed for days from within their bodies and never die. Few things are more horrifying than these basic aspects of female anatomy in the field of body horror. As demonstrated by movies like Alien, where something that is not you rips its way out from the inside of your body.

This could not be more true of the horror depicted in Tantrum. As Thea’s mother so eloquently puts it:

“‘And here you are, messing up just like I did. Only far worse, raising a demon baby just like I had to. … Are you so fucking naive that you think somehow she won’t eat all of you alive the firstchance she gets?'” ~Tantrum

There is a horror inherent in creating and being responsible for a new life. Especially one that is everything and nothing like you. The sacrifices you must make, and the inherent costs of child rearing can become a horror unto themselves.

A wolf shedding its sheep’s clothing. Something inhuman and beautiful. (Image: Shuttershock/Tithi Luadthong)

Sub-human and Super-human

At the same time, that horror inherent in living as a woman positions them as ‘other’ to men. Sub-human and super-human in turn, depending on who is crafting the narrative. This is all the more true for Thea and her maternal family, who are more than human. In the words of Thea’s mother to her:

“‘You know exactly what we are. Freaks. Monsters. Me telling you that we are hideous isn’t going to change anything.'” ~Tantrum

Her mother believes that because they are different they must hide who and what they are. She believes being different makes them wrong or deformed somehow. In their final mother-daughter confrontation, this is a belief and attitude that Thea refuses to accept. It is a belief she refuses to raise her daughter up into.

Is It Worth the Read?

I absolutely think that this book is well worth the money. I thoroughly enjoyed reading it. By the end, I was completely enamored with little Lucia. I was hoping for Thea to grow into the person she always had the potential to be. Seeing Thea standing up to her mother made for a fantastic payoff. And I didn’t know how the climax would play out until it had already happened. It was both engaging and unpredictable enough to keep me reading. It kept me on my toes the whole way through!

That said, lets look at some of my favourite aspects of Tantrum!

Messaging

For me, the highlight of the book was definitely its message and delivery. Their is a surreal sort of unreality to the horror of the book. Both its fantastical and realistic aspects alike. This horror is deployed very effectively in the advocacy for woman’s rights. The representation of literal and figuratively breaking the cycle of trauma really hit home. I think this story will be more effective in inspiring people who read it to break away from the abusive relationships in their lives and find healthy ways to process their trauma than many self-help books.

Writing and Format

Another thing I love about this story is the writing. Not specifically in the grammatical sense, on course. But rather, in the way that the writing is effectively able to convey emotion and setting, in simple but fresh language:

“I squeeze my eyes shut, and make the dark darker and remember what I haven’t remembered in a long time. Is it a good memory? A bad one? Perhaps there is no such thing. No distinction, just a jabberwocky of garbage and grace.” ~Tantrum

This is especially true of the official audiobook of Tantrum, which I listened to as I read. It does a great job of carrying the tone of the book. And it really brings a sense of vibrancy and life to the characters that I wouldn’t have managed on my own.

Mystery and Characterization

While Moulton does a wonderful job establishing well defined voices for each of the central characters of Tantrum, I think the highlight of these character’s development is their deep entanglement with the mysteries woven through the plot. What is Lucia, is she truly something more than human? Is Lucia evil? Why does Thea resent and distrust her mother? What really happened to Thea as a child, and how reliable of a narrator is she really? Is the idea of being a monster really so bad?

Thea believes she is alone in a hostile world, but is she really? (Image: Nicoleta Ionescu/Shutterstock)

As the story delves into these questions one by one, its answers reveal more about who each character is as a person. It shows rather than tells the reader why they are the way they are. And it reveals their relationship is to other characters is a satisfying way. It also emphasizes Lucia’s literal development, and Thea’s character arc. Of course, the book also leaves its reader with many questions at its end. What are Thea, her mother, and Lucia, really? Will Thea be able to protect Lucia and the rest of her family?

At the same time, Tantrum makes sure to end the story on a hopeful note. Maybe everything isn’t fixed, and everything isn’t alright, but things are getting better. They will be better now, and they will all work together to carve a better future out for their family.

Timeline

The timeline of Tantrum is non-linear. It is directed by Thea’s character arc, rather than strictly by a sequence of subsequent events. This is aided by the dream-like quality layered over much of the story, where reality, memory, and nightmare blur together. It personally bothers me a bit that the passage of time and presence or absence of characters is not always clear to the reader. I do feel that it does reflect Thea’s own disconnect with reality and the people in her life, though. In Tantrum, the timeline functions as one more aspect of the thematic and emotional setting of the story. This won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. But, I think it’s something worth pushing through if you find the story engaging.

A Matter of Taste

I thoroughly enjoyed reading Tantrum, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its the right book for you, and that’s okay. I think that anyone looking for a good fiction read who doesn’t mind dipping into dark subject matter should try reading it at least once. But, I do understand that not everyone shares my appreciation for the disturbing.

Dark Subject matter

That said, here are some things to look out for in Tantrum, if they are dealbreakers for you.

Tantrum focuses heavily on body horror. Specifically on physical transformation and metamorphosis, physical mutilation, violent acts of consumption and of being consumed. Bodily invasion, murder via cannibalism, animal killing, and death also feature variously throughout.

Memory and self are fleeting, but the body remembers trauma. (Image: alexkoral/Shutterstock)

It additionally focuses on what the long term affects of physical and mental and sexual abuse into adulthood are. It also addresses violent responses by children to abuse. Additionally, it touches on the impact of mental strain and instability, unreality, gaslighting and emotional manipulation. As well as the physical mutilation of children’s bodies.

The sexual abuse is not depicted. Though, the novel makes it very clear that it was a form of abuse that was experienced by one of the characters as a child. All other aspects are described by characters or depicted at some point throughout the book. If these subjects are likely to cause you distress, please do not read this book.

What to Look Forward To

That said, if you don’t mind delving into dark subjects, I would strongly recommend soldiering on. Buy yourself a copy of this surprisingly sweet and heartfelt story, in whatever format works best for you!